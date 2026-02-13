لم تكن شقة سكنية هادئة في منطقة الشروق تخفي وراء جدرانها نشاطًا اعتياديًا، بل مزرعة كاملة لفطر مخدر يُعرف باسم «الماجيك مشروم»، إلى جانب مواد خطيرة أخرى من بينها ما يُتداول إعلاميًا باسم «مخدر اغتصاب الفتيات».
وانتهت القضية بحكم من محكمة جنايات القاهرة، المنعقدة بالتجمع الخامس، بمعاقبة المتهم بالسجن 5 سنوات بتهمة الاتجار وزراعة مواد مخدرة، إضافة إلى حبسه عامًا لحيازته سلاحًا ناريًا دون ترخيص.
وكشفت التحريات أن المتهم استغل محل إقامته لتحويله إلى بيئة مهيأة لزراعة الفطر المخدر، بعدما جلب بذوره من الخارج وأعد صوبًا خاصة لزراعته. وبعد تجفيفه، كان يعمد إلى ترويجه، بل وخلطه بقطع شوكولاتة تمهيدًا لبيعه.
وعقب استصدار إذن قانوني، داهمت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية الموقع، لتضبط كميات ضخمة شملت نحو 50 كيلو جرامًا من التربة المزروعة بالفطر المخدر، و10 كيلو جرامات من «الماجيك مشروم»، إضافة إلى 2 كيلو من الفطر المجفف.
ولم تتوقف المضبوطات عند ذلك، إذ عُثر على 5 كيلو جرامات من مخدر «الهيدرو»، وكمية من الكوكايين، ولتر من الكيتامين، إلى جانب لتر من مادة GHP المعروفة إعلاميًا باسم «مخدر اغتصاب الفتيات»، فضلًا عن أدوات تصنيع وزراعة متنوعة.
وتعكس القضية تصاعدًا في أنماط الاتجار بما يُعرف بالمخدرات المستحدثة، والتي باتت تعتمد على أساليب تصنيع وترويج غير تقليدية، في محاولة للالتفاف على الرقابة الأمنية.
A quiet residential apartment in the Al-Shorouk area was hiding behind its walls an ordinary activity, but rather a complete farm for a hallucinogenic mushroom known as "magic mushrooms," along with other dangerous substances, including what is commonly referred to in the media as "date-rape drug."
The case concluded with a ruling from the Cairo Criminal Court, convened in the Fifth Settlement, sentencing the accused to 5 years in prison for trafficking and cultivating narcotic substances, in addition to a year for possessing a firearm without a license.
Investigations revealed that the accused exploited his residence to turn it into an environment suitable for cultivating the hallucinogenic mushroom, after bringing its seeds from abroad and preparing special greenhouses for its cultivation. After drying it, he would promote it, even mixing it with chocolate pieces in preparation for sale.
Following the issuance of a legal warrant, Egyptian security forces raided the site, seizing massive quantities that included about 50 kilograms of soil planted with the hallucinogenic mushroom, 10 kilograms of "magic mushrooms," in addition to 2 kilograms of dried mushrooms.
The seizures did not stop there, as 5 kilograms of "hydro" narcotic, a quantity of cocaine, a liter of ketamine, along with a liter of GHP, known in the media as "date-rape drug," were also found, as well as various manufacturing and cultivation tools.
The case reflects a rise in the patterns of trafficking in what is known as new psychoactive substances, which have begun to rely on unconventional manufacturing and promotion methods in an attempt to circumvent security oversight.