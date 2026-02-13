A quiet residential apartment in the Al-Shorouk area was hiding behind its walls an ordinary activity, but rather a complete farm for a hallucinogenic mushroom known as "magic mushrooms," along with other dangerous substances, including what is commonly referred to in the media as "date-rape drug."

The case concluded with a ruling from the Cairo Criminal Court, convened in the Fifth Settlement, sentencing the accused to 5 years in prison for trafficking and cultivating narcotic substances, in addition to a year for possessing a firearm without a license.

Investigations revealed that the accused exploited his residence to turn it into an environment suitable for cultivating the hallucinogenic mushroom, after bringing its seeds from abroad and preparing special greenhouses for its cultivation. After drying it, he would promote it, even mixing it with chocolate pieces in preparation for sale.

Following the issuance of a legal warrant, Egyptian security forces raided the site, seizing massive quantities that included about 50 kilograms of soil planted with the hallucinogenic mushroom, 10 kilograms of "magic mushrooms," in addition to 2 kilograms of dried mushrooms.

The seizures did not stop there, as 5 kilograms of "hydro" narcotic, a quantity of cocaine, a liter of ketamine, along with a liter of GHP, known in the media as "date-rape drug," were also found, as well as various manufacturing and cultivation tools.

The case reflects a rise in the patterns of trafficking in what is known as new psychoactive substances, which have begun to rely on unconventional manufacturing and promotion methods in an attempt to circumvent security oversight.