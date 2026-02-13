لم تكن شقة سكنية هادئة في منطقة الشروق تخفي وراء جدرانها نشاطًا اعتياديًا، بل مزرعة كاملة لفطر مخدر يُعرف باسم «الماجيك مشروم»، إلى جانب مواد خطيرة أخرى من بينها ما يُتداول إعلاميًا باسم «مخدر اغتصاب الفتيات».

وانتهت القضية بحكم من محكمة جنايات القاهرة، المنعقدة بالتجمع الخامس، بمعاقبة المتهم بالسجن 5 سنوات بتهمة الاتجار وزراعة مواد مخدرة، إضافة إلى حبسه عامًا لحيازته سلاحًا ناريًا دون ترخيص.

وكشفت التحريات أن المتهم استغل محل إقامته لتحويله إلى بيئة مهيأة لزراعة الفطر المخدر، بعدما جلب بذوره من الخارج وأعد صوبًا خاصة لزراعته. وبعد تجفيفه، كان يعمد إلى ترويجه، بل وخلطه بقطع شوكولاتة تمهيدًا لبيعه.

وعقب استصدار إذن قانوني، داهمت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية الموقع، لتضبط كميات ضخمة شملت نحو 50 كيلو جرامًا من التربة المزروعة بالفطر المخدر، و10 كيلو جرامات من «الماجيك مشروم»، إضافة إلى 2 كيلو من الفطر المجفف.

ولم تتوقف المضبوطات عند ذلك، إذ عُثر على 5 كيلو جرامات من مخدر «الهيدرو»، وكمية من الكوكايين، ولتر من الكيتامين، إلى جانب لتر من مادة GHP المعروفة إعلاميًا باسم «مخدر اغتصاب الفتيات»، فضلًا عن أدوات تصنيع وزراعة متنوعة.

وتعكس القضية تصاعدًا في أنماط الاتجار بما يُعرف بالمخدرات المستحدثة، والتي باتت تعتمد على أساليب تصنيع وترويج غير تقليدية، في محاولة للالتفاف على الرقابة الأمنية.