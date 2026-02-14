The region of Koundianakoro in eastern Guinea witnessed a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people, following the collapse of an unlicensed gold mine, according to local officials and the Red Cross.

Amara Diallo, a representative of the local Red Cross, stated that 10 women and one man died in the collapse, while another young man later succumbed to his injuries. Diallo added that the women were working in the mine when the incident occurred, and their bodies were recovered hours after the disaster.

A local official explained that the victims had gone to the site to "wash and process mining waste," an activity common in gold mining areas, but the fragility of the infrastructure and weak safety measures turned this activity into a deadly trap.

It is still unclear the nationality of all the victims; while the Red Cross confirmed they were from Guinea, Bandjou Hawa Keita, the mayor of Koundianakoro, stated that the ten women were from Burkina Faso, highlighting the risks of employing foreign workers in unsafe environments.

Guinea, with a population of about 15 million, suffers from chronic poverty, with around 7.7 million people living below the poverty line, despite its wealth in minerals, according to data from the World Food Programme, making many vulnerable to risks for their livelihood.