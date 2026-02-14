شهدت منطقة كوندياناكورو شرق غينيا حادثة مأساوية أسفرت عن مقتل 12 شخصاً على الأقل، إثر انهيار منجم ذهب غير مرخص، بحسب ما أفاد مسؤولون محليون والصليب الأحمر.

وقال أمارا ديالو ممثل الصليب الأحمر المحلي إن 10 نساء ورجلاً لقوا حتفهم في الانهيار، بينما توفي شاب آخر متأثراً بجروحه لاحقاً. وأضاف ديالو أن النساء كنّ يعملن في المنجم حين وقعت الحادثة، وتم انتشال جثثهن بعد ساعات من وقوع الكارثة.

وأوضح مسؤول محلي أن الضحايا توجهوا إلى الموقع لـ«غسل ومعالجة نفايات التعدين»، وهو نشاط شائع في مناطق تعدين الذهب، إلا أن هشاشة البنية وضعف الإجراءات الأمنية حوّلا هذا النشاط إلى فخ قاتل.

ولم يتضح بعد جنسية جميع الضحايا، فبينما أكّد الصليب الأحمر أنهم من غينيا، أفاد باندجو هاوا كيتا رئيس بلدية كوندياناكورو بأن النساء العشر كن من بوركينا فاسو، ما يسلط الضوء على مخاطر تشغيل عمال أجانب في بيئات غير آمنة.

وتعاني غينيا، البالغ عدد سكانها نحو 15 مليون نسمة، من الفقر المزمن، إذ يعيش نحو 7.7 مليون شخص تحت خط الفقر، رغم غناها بالمعادن، وفق بيانات برنامج الأغذية العالمي، ما يجعل الكثيرين عرضة للمخاطر من أجل لقمة العيش.