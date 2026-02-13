In a step that reflects the status of the Arabic language at the core of national identity, the national policy for the Arabic language in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was announced today (Friday), to serve as a comprehensive reference framework that organizes the presence of Arabic in education, media, business, and the public scene, and enhances its regional and international leadership.

The new policy is based on the text of Article One of the Basic Law of Governance, which affirms that the language of the state is Arabic, and it relies on a long history of decisions and royal orders that have established its presence in official correspondence, contracts, agreements, education, and media, in a legislative path that has exceeded more than 200 supportive decisions for the language.

From Identity to Sovereignty

The document establishes a clear vision: language is sovereignty, language is independence, and language is cultural security. It affirms that Arabic is not just a means of communication, but a cornerstone of the state and society, and a central element in shaping the identity of children and future generations.

It also emphasizes that the Kingdom is the "first home of Arabic," and seeks to establish its position as a global reference for the language, enhancing the attractiveness of the Saudi environment for those wishing to learn it and explore its culture.

What Does the Policy Mean Practically?

The policy sets binding and guiding principles, the most prominent of which are:

Arabic is the official language in all works of public entities, with the possibility of using another language when necessary.

Enhancing its use in education at all stages as the foundation of the educational process.

Its mandatory presence in contracts, invoices, commercial signs, certificates, conferences, initiatives, and other components of the public scene.

Empowering it in scientific research and academic publishing across various disciplines.

Highlighting it in the media and providing translation into it when using other languages.

Establishing it in the business sector and activating linguistic investment with economic returns.

Enhancing its presence in international forums, with translation provided when necessary.

The King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language is responsible for issuing guiding manuals that enhance the application of these orientations in society.

This step is not only viewed as a linguistic organization but also as a sovereign and cultural message at the same time, indicating that Arabic is not a secondary option in the Saudi scene, but rather the unifying framework upon which educational, cultural, media, and economic policies are built.

While many countries are moving towards enacting policies to protect their national languages in the face of globalization, the Kingdom affirms through this policy that Arabic is not only a historical heritage but also a developmental and civilizational tool present in the details of daily life, from the classroom to the business platform, and from the media scene to international forums.

With this policy, the Arabic language enters a new phase of institutional organization, characterized by: empowerment, presence, and global leadership.