في خطوة تعكس مكانة اللغة العربية في صميم الهوية الوطنية، جرى اليوم (الجمعة) إعلان السياسة الوطنية للغة العربية في المملكة العربية السعودية، لتكون مظلة مرجعية شاملة تنظّم حضور العربية في التعليم والإعلام والأعمال والمشهد العام، وتعزز ريادتها إقليميًا ودوليًا.

وتنطلق السياسة الجديدة من نص المادة الأولى في النظام الأساسي للحكم التي تؤكد أن لغة الدولة هي العربية، وتستند إلى تاريخ طويل من القرارات والأوامر الملكية التي رسخت حضورها في المراسلات الرسمية والعقود والاتفاقيات والتعليم والإعلام، في مسار تشريعي تجاوز أكثر من 200 قرار داعم للغة.

من الهوية إلى السيادة

الوثيقة تؤسس لرؤية واضحة: اللغة سيادة، واللغة استقلال، واللغة أمن ثقافي. وتؤكد أن العربية ليست مجرد وسيلة تواصل، بل ركيزة من ركائز الدولة والمجتمع، وعنصر مركزي في تشكيل هوية الأطفال والأجيال القادمة.

كما تشدد على أن المملكة هي «موطن العربية الأول»، وتسعى إلى ترسيخ مكانتها مرجعية عالمية للغة، وتعزيز جاذبية البيئة السعودية للراغبين في تعلمها والاطلاع على ثقافتها.

ماذا تعني السياسة عمليًا؟

السياسة تضع مبادئ ملزمة ومرشدة، أبرزها:

  • العربية لغة رسمية في جميع أعمال الجهات العامة، مع إمكانية استخدام لغة أخرى عند الحاجة.
  • تعزيز استخدامها في التعليم بمختلف مراحله بوصفها الأصل في العملية التعليمية.
  • حضورها الإلزامي في العقود، والفواتير، واللوحات التجارية، والشهادات، والمؤتمرات، والمبادرات وغيرها من مكونات المشهد العام.
  • تمكينها في البحث العلمي والنشر الأكاديمي في مختلف التخصصات.
  • إبرازها في الإعلام، وتوفير الترجمة إليها عند استخدام لغات أخرى.
  • ترسيخها في قطاع الأعمال، وتفعيل الاستثمار اللغوي ذي المردود الاقتصادي.
  • تعزيز حضورها في المحافل الدولية، مع توفير الترجمة عند الحاجة.

ويتولى مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية إصدار الأدلة الإرشادية التي تعزز تطبيق هذه التوجهات في المجتمع.

ولا تُقرأ هذه الخطوة فقط بوصفها تنظيمًا لغويًا، بل باعتبارها رسالة سيادية وثقافية في آنٍ واحد مفادها أن العربية ليست خيارًا ثانويًا في المشهد السعودي، بل هي الإطار الجامع الذي تُبنى عليه السياسات التعليمية والثقافية والإعلامية والاقتصادية.

وبينما تتجه دول كثيرة إلى سنّ سياسات لحماية لغاتها الوطنية في ظل العولمة، تؤكد المملكة عبر هذه السياسة أن العربية ليست فقط إرثًا تاريخيًا، بل أداة تنموية وحضارية حاضرة في تفاصيل الحياة اليومية، من قاعة الدرس إلى منصة الأعمال، ومن المشهد الإعلامي إلى المحافل الدولية.

وبهذه السياسة، تدخل اللغة العربية مرحلة جديدة من التنظيم المؤسسي، عنوانها: التمكين، والحضور، والريادة العالمية.