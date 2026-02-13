في اكتشاف أثري هائل، أعلنت وزارة السياحة والآثار المصرية العثور على موقع قديم في جنوب شبه جزيرة سيناء يعود عمره إلى 10 آلاف عام، يحتوي على نقوش صخرية ورسوم فنية تحكي قصة الإنسان منذ عصور ما قبل التاريخ وحتى العصور الإسلامية.

الموقع المعروف باسم هضبة أم عراك يمتد على نحو 100 متر، ويضم رسومات بالحبر الأحمر لحيوانات ورموز غامضة، ونقوش باللغتين العربية والنبطية، ما يجعل منه متحفًا طبيعيًا مفتوحًا يكشف أسرار الحضارات القديمة.

ووصف شريف فتحي وزير السياحة والآثار المصري الاكتشاف بأنه «كنز تاريخي يعكس ثراء سيناء الحضاري ويؤكد استمرار جهود الوزارة في البحث والتوثيق وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية».

أما الدكتور هشام الليثي الأمين العام للمجلس الأعلى للآثار في مصر، فأكد أن التنوع الفني والزمني للنقوش يجعل الموقع استثنائيًا، إذ يوثق مراحل تطور الرموز والتعبير الفني للإنسان عبر آلاف السنين.

التحليلات الأولية أظهرت أن الموقع كان ملجأً للبشر، إذ تحتوي أرضه على فضلات حيوانات وبقايا مواقد حجرية، ما يعطي صورة حية عن أسلوب حياة الإنسان القديم وعلاقته بالطبيعة.

ويقع هذا الاكتشاف المذهل قرب مدينة سانت كاترين، التي تُعد من أهم الوجهات السياحية والدينية في مصر، ويأتي في إطار جهود الدولة لتطوير السياحة في المنطقة واستغلال ثروتها التاريخية لجذب الباحثين والسياح من كل أنحاء العالم.