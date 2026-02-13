In a remarkable archaeological discovery, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the finding of an ancient site in the southern Sinai Peninsula dating back 10,000 years, which contains rock engravings and artistic drawings that tell the story of humanity from prehistoric times to the Islamic era.

The site, known as the Um Araq Plateau, extends over approximately 100 meters and features red ink drawings of animals and mysterious symbols, as well as inscriptions in both Arabic and Nabataean, making it a natural open museum that reveals the secrets of ancient civilizations.

Sharif Fathy, the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, described the discovery as a "historical treasure that reflects the cultural richness of Sinai and confirms the ministry's ongoing efforts in research and documentation according to the highest international standards."

Dr. Hisham Al-Laythi, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt, emphasized that the artistic and temporal diversity of the engravings makes the site exceptional, as it documents the stages of the evolution of symbols and artistic expression of humanity over thousands of years.

Preliminary analyses have shown that the site was a refuge for humans, as its ground contains animal droppings and remnants of stone hearths, providing a vivid picture of the lifestyle of ancient humans and their relationship with nature.

This astonishing discovery is located near the city of Saint Catherine, which is considered one of the most important tourist and religious destinations in Egypt, and comes as part of the state's efforts to develop tourism in the region and utilize its historical wealth to attract researchers and tourists from all over the world.