Dr. Bandar bin Radi Al-Luhaibi, the director of the Open Arab University branch in Medina, passed away at dawn today (Friday), affected by injuries from a traffic accident he suffered at the end of last week.



The funeral prayer for the deceased was held at the Prophet's Mosque following the Friday prayer, and he was buried in the Baqi' Al-Gharqad cemetery, with the attendance of a number of officials, university staff, students, and a gathering of family and friends.



The late Dr. Al-Luhaibi was known for his great character, warmth, and love for good, in addition to his continuous support for the youth of Medina, whether through his academic and administrative work at the Open Arab University or through the exhibitions and events he was keen to organize annually, contributing to community service and enhancing youth initiatives.