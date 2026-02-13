انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى فجر اليوم (الجمعة) مدير فرع الجامعة العربية المفتوحة بالمدينة المنورة الدكتور بندر بن راضي اللهيبي، متأثراً بإصابته في حادث مروري تعرّض له نهاية الأسبوع الماضي.


وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيد في المسجد النبوي الشريف عقب صلاة الجمعة، ودفن في مقابر بقيع الغرقد، وسط حضور عدد من المسؤولين ومنسوبي الجامعة وطلابها، وجمع من الأهالي والأصدقاء.


وعُرف عن الراحل سعة خُلقه وبشاشته وحبه للخير، إضافة إلى دعمه المستمر لشباب وشابات المدينة المنورة، سواءً من خلال عمله الأكاديمي والإداري في الجامعة العربية المفتوحة، أو عبر المعارض والفعاليات التي كان يحرص على تنظيمها سنوياً، إسهاماً في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز المبادرات الشبابية.