انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى فجر اليوم (الجمعة) مدير فرع الجامعة العربية المفتوحة بالمدينة المنورة الدكتور بندر بن راضي اللهيبي، متأثراً بإصابته في حادث مروري تعرّض له نهاية الأسبوع الماضي.
وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيد في المسجد النبوي الشريف عقب صلاة الجمعة، ودفن في مقابر بقيع الغرقد، وسط حضور عدد من المسؤولين ومنسوبي الجامعة وطلابها، وجمع من الأهالي والأصدقاء.
وعُرف عن الراحل سعة خُلقه وبشاشته وحبه للخير، إضافة إلى دعمه المستمر لشباب وشابات المدينة المنورة، سواءً من خلال عمله الأكاديمي والإداري في الجامعة العربية المفتوحة، أو عبر المعارض والفعاليات التي كان يحرص على تنظيمها سنوياً، إسهاماً في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز المبادرات الشبابية.
Dr. Bandar bin Radi Al-Luhaibi, the director of the Open Arab University branch in Medina, passed away at dawn today (Friday), affected by injuries from a traffic accident he suffered at the end of last week.
The funeral prayer for the deceased was held at the Prophet's Mosque following the Friday prayer, and he was buried in the Baqi' Al-Gharqad cemetery, with the attendance of a number of officials, university staff, students, and a gathering of family and friends.
The late Dr. Al-Luhaibi was known for his great character, warmth, and love for good, in addition to his continuous support for the youth of Medina, whether through his academic and administrative work at the Open Arab University or through the exhibitions and events he was keen to organize annually, contributing to community service and enhancing youth initiatives.