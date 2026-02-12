ماذا تعرف عن النائب العام الجديد في السعودية؟

With the issuance of the gracious royal decree today (Thursday) appointing Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Yousef as the Attorney General at the rank of Minister, his name is recorded as the second Attorney General in Saudi Arabia under the modern title, succeeding Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab, who held the position since June 17, 2017, following the rebranding of the Public Prosecution and Investigation Authority to "the Public Prosecution".

Dr. Al-Yousef's appointment crowns a long judicial and administrative career, during which he moved between leadership positions in the Board of Grievances, before assuming the role of President of the Board and Chairman of the Administrative Judiciary Council, culminating in his new position at the head of the Public Prosecution in the Kingdom.



High Academic Qualification.. and a PhD in "Administrative Judiciary Oversight"



Dr. Khalid Al-Yousef holds an outstanding academic record; he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Sharia from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University – College of Sharia in Riyadh in 1421 AH.

He earned a Master's degree from the Higher Judicial Institute – Department of Law (Sharia Policy) at the same university, with a grade of "Excellent with Honors", and his research focused on law and administrative judiciary.

He also obtained a PhD from the Higher Judicial Institute – Department of Law (Sharia Policy), with a grade of "Excellent with First-Class Honors", for his thesis titled "Judicial Oversight of Administrative Control Decisions – A Comparative Study", a specialization that reflects a deep interest in judicial oversight and governance of administrative decisions.

From the Judiciary Platform to Leading the Board

Dr. Al-Yousef joined the Board of Grievances as a judge on the 25th of Ramadan 1423 AH, and progressed through several judicial circuits, where he worked in administrative, commercial, disciplinary, and criminal judiciary, gaining diverse judicial experience.

He also served as a member of the Technical Affairs Office at the Board of Grievances, which is responsible for preparing research and studies, classifying judicial rulings and principles, and providing legal and jurisprudential consultations, allowing him to contribute to building judicial references within the board.

He was appointed General Supervisor of the Decision Support Center, which focuses on development, performance oversight, and strategic planning, before being chosen as General Supervisor of the Office of the President of the Supreme Administrative Court, and a member of the preparatory committee to activate the court's competencies.



Development Committees.. and Strategic Planning



He chaired the Job Promotions Committee and the Internal Transfer Committee, and participated in the appointment interview committees in both the judicial and administrative sectors, as well as being a member of the Training and Development Committee.

He participated in the working teams preparing the draft strategic plan and performance management system at the Board of Grievances, and the tenth development plan, in addition to supervising the electronic archiving project for rulings, classifying and publishing judicial rulings, in steps that enhanced institutional and digital transformation within the board.

On the 10th of Rajab 1436 AH, the order was issued appointing him as the President of the Board of Grievances, continuing to lead the agency until his transition today to his new position as Attorney General.



Judge Trainer.. and Academic Presence



In addition to his judicial work, Dr. Al-Yousef was selected as an accredited legal trainer to train judges of the Board of Grievances, and he worked as a cooperating lecturer in the Department of Private Law at the College of Law and Political Science at King Saud University, contributing to teaching the Diploma in Law at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

He has discussed several academic theses in the fields of public and private law at the Institute of Public Administration, reflecting his academic presence and participation in preparing and qualifying legal competencies.



Internal and External Legal Representation



He represented the Board of Grievances in many legal committees formed in the Experts Authority at the Council of Ministers, to study projects for amending some regulations and projects for international agreements, and he participated in internal and external visits, as well as several seminars, forums, and training programs inside and outside the Kingdom.

With this academic and practical record, Dr. Khalid Al-Yousef assumes the responsibility of the Public Prosecution at a stage that requires enhancing effective justice, establishing the principles of the rule of law, and continuing to develop the public prosecution system in line with the objectives of the upcoming phase.