بصدور الأمر الملكي الكريم اليوم (الخميس) بتعيين الدكتور خالد بن محمد بن ناصر اليوسف نائبًا عامًا بمرتبة وزير، يدوّن اسمُه كثاني نائب عام في السعودية بالمسمى الحديث، خلفًا للشيخ سعود المعجب الذي تولّى المنصب منذ 17 يونيو 2017، عقب تحويل مسمى هيئة التحقيق والادعاء العام إلى «النيابة العامة».
ويأتي تعيين الدكتور اليوسف تتويجًا لمسيرة قضائية وإدارية طويلة، تنقّل خلالها بين مواقع قيادية في ديوان المظالم، قبل أن يشغل منصب رئيس الديوان ورئيس مجلس القضاء الإداري، وصولًا إلى موقعه الجديد على رأس جهاز الادعاء العام في المملكة.

ماذا تعرف عن النائب العام الجديد في السعودية؟


تأهيل علمي رفيع.. ودكتوراه في «رقابة القضاء الإداري»


يحمل الدكتور خالد اليوسف سجلًا أكاديميًا متميزًا؛ إذ حصل على درجة البكالوريوس في الشريعة من جامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية – كلية الشريعة بالرياض عام 1421هـ.
ونال درجة الماجستير من المعهد العالي للقضاء – شعبة الأنظمة «قانون» (قسم السياسة الشرعية) بالجامعة ذاتها، بتقدير «ممتاز مع مرتبة الشرف»، وكان بحثه في مجال القانون والقضاء الإداري.
كما حصل على درجة الدكتوراه من المعهد العالي للقضاء – شعبة الأنظمة «قانون» (قسم السياسة الشرعية)، بتقدير «ممتاز مع مرتبة الشرف الأولى»، عن رسالته الموسومة بـ«رقابة القضاء الإداري على قرارات الضبط الإداري – دراسة مقارنة»، وهو تخصص يعكس اهتمامًا عميقًا بالرقابة القضائية وحوكمة القرار الإداري.

من منصة القضاء إلى قيادة الديوان
التحق الدكتور اليوسف بديوان المظالم قاضيًا في 25 رمضان 1423هـ، وتدرّج في عدد من الدوائر القضائية، حيث عمل في القضاء الإداري، والتجاري، والتأديبي، والجزائي، مكتسبًا خبرة قضائية متعددة المسارات.
كما عمل عضوًا في مكتب الشؤون الفنية بديوان المظالم، المختص بإعداد البحوث والدراسات وتصنيف الأحكام والمبادئ القضائية، وتقديم الاستشارات الفقهية والقانونية، ما أتاح له الإسهام في بناء المرجعيات القضائية داخل الديوان.
وعُيّن مشرفًا عامًا على مركز دعم القرار، المعني بالتطوير ورقابة الأداء والتخطيط الاستراتيجي، قبل أن يُختار مشرفًا عامًا على مكتب رئيس المحكمة الإدارية العليا، وعضوًا في اللجنة التحضيرية لمباشرة المحكمة لاختصاصاتها.

لجان تطوير.. وتخطيط إستراتيجي


تولّى رئاسة لجنة الترقيات الوظيفية ولجنة النقل الداخلي، وشارك في لجان مقابلات التعيين في السلكين القضائي والإداري، كما كان عضوًا في لجنة التدريب والتطوير.
وشارك ضمن فرق عمل إعداد مسودة الخطة الاستراتيجية ونظام إدارة الأداء بديوان المظالم، وخطة التنمية العاشرة، إضافة إلى الإشراف على مشروع الأرشفة الإلكترونية للأحكام، وتصنيف ونشر الأحكام القضائية، في خطوات عززت التحول المؤسسي والرقمي داخل الديوان.
وفي 10 رجب 1436هـ، صدر الأمر بتعيينه رئيسًا لديوان المظالم، ليستمر في قيادة الجهاز حتى انتقاله اليوم إلى منصبه الجديد نائبًا عامًا.


مدرب قضاة.. وحضور أكاديمي


إلى جانب عمله القضائي، اختير الدكتور اليوسف مدربًا قانونيًا معتمدًا لتدريب قضاة ديوان المظالم، كما عمل محاضرًا متعاونًا في قسم القانون الخاص بكلية الحقوق والعلوم السياسية بجامعة الملك سعود، وأسهم في تدريس دبلوم المحاماة بجامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية.
وناقش عددًا من الرسائل العلمية في تخصصي القانون العام والخاص بمعهد الإدارة العامة، ما يعكس حضوره الأكاديمي ومشاركته في إعداد وتأهيل الكفاءات القانونية.


تمثيل قانوني داخلي وخارجي


مثّل ديوان المظالم في العديد من اللجان القانونية المشكلة في هيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء، لدراسة مشاريع تعديل بعض الأنظمة ومشاريع الاتفاقيات الدولية، كما شارك في زيارات داخلية وخارجية، وعدد من الندوات والملتقيات والبرامج التدريبية داخل المملكة وخارجها.
وبهذا السجل العلمي والعملي، يتولى الدكتور خالد اليوسف مسؤولية النيابة العامة في مرحلة تتطلب تعزيز العدالة الناجزة، وترسيخ مبادئ سيادة النظام، ومواصلة تطوير منظومة الادعاء العام بما يواكب مستهدفات المرحلة القادمة.