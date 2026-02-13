في يوم الخميس 24 شعبان 1447، الموافق 12 فبراير 2026، ودّع الوطن أحد قاماته الفكرية السامقة، الدكتور سعيد السريحي. نسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته.

عرفته قبل أكثر من خمسين عاماً عبر زميله ورفيق دربه دخيل الله أبو طويلة – رحمه الله – الذي كان شديد الإعجاب به، حتى لخّص مكانته بقوله: «لم يكن السريحي طالباً إلى جوارنا في قاعة الدرس بالجامعة، بل كان أستاذاً». ثم جمعني به لقاء مطوّل بعد ذلك، فكان – رحمه الله – مدهشاً في لغته، عميقاً في رؤيته للحياة والفكر.

أبو إقبال كان يرفض (الجمود على الموجود)؛ ذلك الجمود الذي أَلِفنا وألفناه ولا زلنا، بل كان يُغرد خارج السرب ويفكر خارج الصندوق دونما مساس بالثوابت الدينية والوطنية والاجتماعية.

الأديب الراحل سعيد السريحي.

وقد تزامن حضوره مع مرحلة تاريخية كانت تتوجس من كل جديد، وترتاب من كل ظاهرة إبداعية مختلفة، فحُرم من شهادة الدكتوراه التي كانت تزهو به ولا يزهو بها، بذريعة لم تكن مقنعة آنذاك، وقد تكشف بطلانها لاحقاً.

السريحي سعيد غادر الحياة وهذا أمر محتوم وترك إرثاً فكرياً مبهراً كما كان حضوره الدائم مبهراً ولافتاً.

في كتابه (الرويس) يتحدث عن بداية تشكل وعيه ويقول: (سقطنا بين بداوة تموت وحضارة لم تولد بعد، بين بداوة لم نعد نعرفها وحضارة لم تعترف بنا).

هذا التضاد – في نظري – هو ما صاغ شخصيته الفكرية؛ فـ«بضدها تتميز الأشياء». كان حداثياً متجدداً، وفي الوقت ذاته تراثياً أصيلاً؛ شعبياً حيناً ونخبوياً حيناً آخر؛ قروياً بدوياً تارة، ومدنياً متحضراً تارة أخرى. هذا التعدد منح تجربته الفكرية والمعرفية مذاقاً خاصاً -رحمه الله.

برز تيار الحداثة في الثمانينيات من القرن الماضي، وكان السريحي أحد رموزه. وفي المقابل نشأ تيار محافظ – أو صحوي، نسبة إلى مرحلة هيمنت فيها الصحوة على المجتمع وأمسكت بتلابيب الحقيقة المزعومة – ادّعى ذلك التيار احتكار الحقيقة، وكفّر وفسّق بدعوى أن الحداثة خروج على الثوابت. وكان السريحي من ضحايا تلك المرحلة، فناله ما ناله من إقصاء، وحُرم من شهادة الدكتوراه التي كان يستحقها.

وشاء القدر أن يلتحق بجريدة عكاظ لينغمس في العمل الصحافي والثقافي، هذه التجربة منحته نظرة واقعية للحياة وللمجتمع، وكان إضافة إبداعية للصحافة والإعلام..

غاب أبو إقبال جسداً وبقي فكره وإبداعه حياً خالداً وهذا حال المبدعين الكبار يرحلون وتبقى آثارهم.

ترك لنا السريحي أربعة عشر كتاباً في مواضيع مختلفة، القاسم المشترك بينها الإبداع والفكر المستنير ولغة

عربية أصيلة تنضح بياناً ساحراً وتبييناً لنبوغه وعلو كعبه المعرفي والفكري..

رحمك الله أبا إقبال رحمة واسعة.

* مدير شرطة الطائف سابقاً