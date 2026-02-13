The cultural and academic circles bid farewell to the critic and writer Dr. Said Al-Surayhi, as prayers were held for him yesterday afternoon (Thursday) at Al-Quraigri Mosque in the Al-Hamdaniya neighborhood, and then the body of the deceased was laid to rest in Al-Salihiya Cemetery in Jeddah, in the presence of a number of intellectuals, writers, and media professionals, who gathered to bid farewell to one of the most prominent critical figures in the cultural scene.



After the prayer, amidst feelings of sadness and sorrow, the mourners implored God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens, recalling his long journey in serving literature and criticism, and his contributions that left a clear impact on the cultural arena.



Al-Surayhi is considered one of the critical voices that contributed to enriching the cultural movement through his participation in seminars and forums, and his writings characterized by depth and analysis, in addition to his active presence in the local and Arab literary scene. A number of intellectuals mourned him on social media platforms, praising his scientific value and human stature, and affirming that his departure is a significant loss for the cultural community.