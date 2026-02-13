ودّعت الأوساط الثقافية والأكاديمية الكاتب الناقد الدكتور سعيد السريحي، إذ أُديت الصلاة عليه عصر أمس (الخميس) في مسجد القريقري بحي الحمدانية، ثم وُوري جثمان الفقيد الثرى في مقبرة الصالحية بجدة، بحضور عدد من المثقفين والأدباء والإعلاميين، الذين توافدوا لتشييع أحد أبرز الأسماء النقدية في المشهد الثقافي.


وعقب الصلاة، وسط مشاعر الحزن والأسى، ابتهل المشيعون إلى الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته، مستحضرين مسيرته الطويلة في خدمة الأدب والنقد، وإسهاماته التي تركت أثراً واضحاً في الساحة الثقافية.


ويُعد السريحي من الأصوات النقدية التي أسهمت في إثراء الحراك الثقافي عبر مشاركاته في الندوات والملتقيات، وكتاباته التي اتسمت بالعمق والتحليل، فضلاً عن حضوره الفاعل في المشهد الأدبي المحلي والعربي. وقد نعاه عدد من المثقفين عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مشيدين بقيمته العلمية ومكانته الإنسانية، ومؤكدين أن رحيله خسارة كبيرة للوسط الثقافي.