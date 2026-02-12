The Eastern Province Secretary, Engineer Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Jubair, issued a decision appointing Maha bint Suleiman Al-Wabel as an advisor for media affairs, in addition to her duties as the General Director of the General Administration of Media at the municipality. This is part of the municipality's approach to developing the media work system and enhancing its efficiency.

This decision comes within the municipality's strategy to empower national talents with experience and to assign leadership positions to those who possess the ability to develop and elevate performance, contributing to supporting the institutional work journey and achieving its objectives.

For her part, Maha Al-Wabel expressed her deep gratitude and appreciation to the Eastern Province Secretary for his trust and continuous support for the municipality's staff, affirming that this appointment represents an incentive to exert more effort and dedication to serve the nation, and that she will strive to meet expectations, thereby enhancing media work and supporting the municipality's efforts in serving the community.