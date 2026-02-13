في خطوة مفاجئة تسعى لإعادة ترتيب قيادة إحدى أكبر إمبراطوريات الخدمات اللوجستية في العالم، أعلنت موانئ دبي العالمية تعيين عيسى كاظم رئيسًا لمجلس الإدارة، ويوفراج نارايان رئيسًا تنفيذيًا، خلفًا لسلطان بن سليم، الذي كان يترأس المجموعة على مدى سنوات طويلة وحقق توسعًا هائلًا جعل الشركة تدير نحو 10% من التجارة العالمية. الخطوة جاءت عقب أيام من تسريبات مدوية كشفت ارتباطات بين بن سليم والممول الأمريكي المدان جيفري إبستين، في مراسلات تضمنت تبادل معلومات اتصالات وصفقات عمل، إضافة إلى حضور مناسبات خاصة مرتبطة به، ما فجّر موجة ضغوط دولية وأثار تساؤلات حادة حول معايير الحوكمة.
يقود عيسى كاظم الشركة بعد فضائح إبستين.
مستثمرون يلوّحون بالعقوبات
أعلن كل من المؤسسة البريطانية للاستثمار الدولي وصندوق تقاعد كندي كبير تعليق أي استثمارات جديدة في الشركة، إلى حين اتضاح الصورة واتخاذ إجراءات تصحيحية واضحة، في مؤشر على حجم القلق داخل الأوساط الاستثمارية العالمية. المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة دبي أوضح أن التعيينات الجديدة تأتي «في إطار تعزيز منظومة الحوكمة والقيادة المؤسسية»، فيما أصدر محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم مرسومًا بتعيين عبدالله بن دميثان رئيسًا لمؤسسة الموانئ والجمارك، وهو المنصب الذي كان يشغله بن سليم أيضًا.
مراسلات صادمة.. وعلاقة ممتدة
كشفت وثائق صادرة عن وزارة العدل الأمريكية، إلى جانب مراسلات نشرتها وكالة بلومبيرغ، عن علاقة وُصفت بالودية والممتدة بين بن سليم وإبستين، استمرت لسنوات حتى بعد إدانة الأخير عام 2008. وتضمنت الرسائل تبادلًا لصور ومزاح ذي طابع شخصي، فضلًا عن نقاشات حول الأعمال وأنماط حياة الأثرياء، وسعيًا لتوسيع شبكة علاقات في مجالي السياسة والاستثمار. كما أشارت الوثائق إلى تواصل مع شخصيات دولية بارزة، من بينها رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي الأسبق إيهود باراك، والمفوض الأوروبي السابق بيتر ماندلسون.
أُقيل سلطان بن سليم بعد ضغوط دولية.
جزيرة مثيرة للجدل وشبهات استثمار
الوثائق أظهرت اهتمامًا متكررًا بزيارة جزيرة «ليتل سانت جيمس» في جزر العذراء الأمريكية، التي تقول السلطات الأمريكية إنها استُخدمت موقعًا لجرائم اتجار بالبشر. كما سلطت الضوء على مشروع شراء جزيرة «غريت سانت جيمس» المجاورة عام 2016، حيث سُجل اسم بن سليم مالكًا مستفيدًا لشركة استحوذت عليها، قبل أن يتضح لاحقًا ارتباط إبستين بالملكية. وتحدثت مراسلات عن محاولات لبناء صفقات واستثمارات محتملة، إضافة إلى طلبات توظيف لأشخاص مقرّبين من إبستين داخل شركات أو فنادق مرتبطة ببن سليم، فضلًا عن وقائع أخرى أثارت شكوكًا قانونية.
ثقة على المحك
آخر الرسائل، بحسب الوثائق، سبقت اعتقال إبستين في نيويورك عام 2019 بأيام قليلة. ولم يصدر تعليق رسمي من بن سليم أو ممثلي الشركة على ما ورد في التسريبات.
In a surprising move aimed at restructuring the leadership of one of the largest logistics empires in the world, DP World announced the appointment of Issa Kazim as Chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as CEO, succeeding Sultan bin Sulayem, who had led the group for many years and achieved massive expansion that made the company manage about 10% of global trade. This step came days after explosive leaks revealed connections between bin Sulayem and the convicted American financier Jeffrey Epstein, in correspondence that included the exchange of communication details and business deals, in addition to attending private events associated with him, which triggered a wave of international pressure and raised sharp questions about governance standards.
Investors Threaten Sanctions
Both the British International Investment and a major Canadian pension fund announced the suspension of any new investments in the company until the situation becomes clearer and corrective actions are taken, indicating the level of concern within global investment circles. The media office of the Dubai government clarified that the new appointments come "as part of enhancing the governance and corporate leadership system," while Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued a decree appointing Abdullah bin Dmeithan as the head of the Ports and Customs Authority, a position that bin Sulayem also held.
Shocking Correspondence... and an Extended Relationship
Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, along with correspondence published by Bloomberg, revealed a relationship described as friendly and extended between bin Sulayem and Epstein, which lasted for years even after the latter's conviction in 2008. The messages included exchanges of personal photos and jokes, as well as discussions about business and the lifestyles of the wealthy, and efforts to expand networks in the fields of politics and investment. The documents also indicated communication with prominent international figures, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and former European Commissioner Peter Mandelson.
Controversial Island and Investment Suspicions
The documents showed a recurring interest in visiting Little Saint James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which U.S. authorities say was used as a site for human trafficking crimes. They also highlighted the project to purchase the neighboring Great Saint James Island in 2016, where bin Sulayem was recorded as a beneficial owner of a company that acquired it, before it later became clear that Epstein was linked to the ownership. Correspondence discussed attempts to build potential deals and investments, in addition to requests for employment for individuals close to Epstein within companies or hotels associated with bin Sulayem, along with other incidents that raised legal suspicions.
Trust at Stake
The last messages, according to the documents, preceded Epstein's arrest in New York by just a few days in 2019. No official comment has been issued by bin Sulayem or the company's representatives regarding the contents of the leaks.