In a surprising move aimed at restructuring the leadership of one of the largest logistics empires in the world, DP World announced the appointment of Issa Kazim as Chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as CEO, succeeding Sultan bin Sulayem, who had led the group for many years and achieved massive expansion that made the company manage about 10% of global trade.

This step came days after explosive leaks revealed connections between bin Sulayem and the convicted American financier Jeffrey Epstein, in correspondence that included the exchange of communication details and business deals, in addition to attending private events associated with him, which triggered a wave of international pressure and raised sharp questions about governance standards.

Investors Threaten Sanctions

Both the British International Investment and a major Canadian pension fund announced the suspension of any new investments in the company until the situation becomes clearer and corrective actions are taken, indicating the level of concern within global investment circles.

The media office of the Dubai government clarified that the new appointments come "as part of enhancing the governance and corporate leadership system," while Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued a decree appointing Abdullah bin Dmeithan as the head of the Ports and Customs Authority, a position that bin Sulayem also held.

Shocking Correspondence... and an Extended Relationship

Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, along with correspondence published by Bloomberg, revealed a relationship described as friendly and extended between bin Sulayem and Epstein, which lasted for years even after the latter's conviction in 2008.

The messages included exchanges of personal photos and jokes, as well as discussions about business and the lifestyles of the wealthy, and efforts to expand networks in the fields of politics and investment. The documents also indicated communication with prominent international figures, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and former European Commissioner Peter Mandelson.

Controversial Island and Investment Suspicions

The documents showed a recurring interest in visiting Little Saint James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which U.S. authorities say was used as a site for human trafficking crimes. They also highlighted the project to purchase the neighboring Great Saint James Island in 2016, where bin Sulayem was recorded as a beneficial owner of a company that acquired it, before it later became clear that Epstein was linked to the ownership.

Correspondence discussed attempts to build potential deals and investments, in addition to requests for employment for individuals close to Epstein within companies or hotels associated with bin Sulayem, along with other incidents that raised legal suspicions.

Trust at Stake

The last messages, according to the documents, preceded Epstein's arrest in New York by just a few days in 2019. No official comment has been issued by bin Sulayem or the company's representatives regarding the contents of the leaks.