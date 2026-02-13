في خطوة مفاجئة تسعى لإعادة ترتيب قيادة إحدى أكبر إمبراطوريات الخدمات اللوجستية في العالم، أعلنت موانئ دبي العالمية تعيين عيسى كاظم رئيسًا لمجلس الإدارة، ويوفراج نارايان رئيسًا تنفيذيًا، خلفًا لسلطان بن سليم، الذي كان يترأس المجموعة على مدى سنوات طويلة وحقق توسعًا هائلًا جعل الشركة تدير نحو 10% من التجارة العالمية.
الخطوة جاءت عقب أيام من تسريبات مدوية كشفت ارتباطات بين بن سليم والممول الأمريكي المدان جيفري إبستين، في مراسلات تضمنت تبادل معلومات اتصالات وصفقات عمل، إضافة إلى حضور مناسبات خاصة مرتبطة به، ما فجّر موجة ضغوط دولية وأثار تساؤلات حادة حول معايير الحوكمة.

يقود عيسى كاظم الشركة بعد فضائح إبستين.

مستثمرون يلوّحون بالعقوبات

أعلن كل من المؤسسة البريطانية للاستثمار الدولي وصندوق تقاعد كندي كبير تعليق أي استثمارات جديدة في الشركة، إلى حين اتضاح الصورة واتخاذ إجراءات تصحيحية واضحة، في مؤشر على حجم القلق داخل الأوساط الاستثمارية العالمية.
المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة دبي أوضح أن التعيينات الجديدة تأتي «في إطار تعزيز منظومة الحوكمة والقيادة المؤسسية»، فيما أصدر محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم مرسومًا بتعيين عبدالله بن دميثان رئيسًا لمؤسسة الموانئ والجمارك، وهو المنصب الذي كان يشغله بن سليم أيضًا.

مراسلات صادمة.. وعلاقة ممتدة

كشفت وثائق صادرة عن وزارة العدل الأمريكية، إلى جانب مراسلات نشرتها وكالة بلومبيرغ، عن علاقة وُصفت بالودية والممتدة بين بن سليم وإبستين، استمرت لسنوات حتى بعد إدانة الأخير عام 2008.
وتضمنت الرسائل تبادلًا لصور ومزاح ذي طابع شخصي، فضلًا عن نقاشات حول الأعمال وأنماط حياة الأثرياء، وسعيًا لتوسيع شبكة علاقات في مجالي السياسة والاستثمار. كما أشارت الوثائق إلى تواصل مع شخصيات دولية بارزة، من بينها رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي الأسبق إيهود باراك، والمفوض الأوروبي السابق بيتر ماندلسون.

أُقيل سلطان بن سليم بعد ضغوط دولية.

جزيرة مثيرة للجدل وشبهات استثمار

الوثائق أظهرت اهتمامًا متكررًا بزيارة جزيرة «ليتل سانت جيمس» في جزر العذراء الأمريكية، التي تقول السلطات الأمريكية إنها استُخدمت موقعًا لجرائم اتجار بالبشر. كما سلطت الضوء على مشروع شراء جزيرة «غريت سانت جيمس» المجاورة عام 2016، حيث سُجل اسم بن سليم مالكًا مستفيدًا لشركة استحوذت عليها، قبل أن يتضح لاحقًا ارتباط إبستين بالملكية.
وتحدثت مراسلات عن محاولات لبناء صفقات واستثمارات محتملة، إضافة إلى طلبات توظيف لأشخاص مقرّبين من إبستين داخل شركات أو فنادق مرتبطة ببن سليم، فضلًا عن وقائع أخرى أثارت شكوكًا قانونية.

ثقة على المحك

آخر الرسائل، بحسب الوثائق، سبقت اعتقال إبستين في نيويورك عام 2019 بأيام قليلة. ولم يصدر تعليق رسمي من بن سليم أو ممثلي الشركة على ما ورد في التسريبات.