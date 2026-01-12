واصلت أسعار الذهب في مصر موجة الصعود، مدفوعة بارتفاعات متتالية في السوقين العالمي والمحلي منذ بداية 2026، إذ سجّل المعدن الأصفر، اليوم (الإثنين)، زيادة بنحو 60 جنيهاً للغرام خلال منتصف التعاملات المسائية، مقارنة بمستويات الصباح.
أسعار السوق اليوم
وبحسب آخر التحديثات اللحظية لمنصة «آي صاغة»، راوح سعر غرام الذهب عيار 21، الأكثر تداولاً في السوق المصرية، بين 6080 و6095 جنيهاً دون مصنعية، فيما راوح سعر عيار 24 بين 6950 و6988 جنيهاً للغرام. واقترب سعر جنيه الذهب من نطاق 48,640 إلى 48,760 جنيهاً.
دعم عالمي ومحلي
تعكس هذه الأرقام حالة استقرار نسبي مع ميل صاعد، مدعومة بارتفاع سعر الأونصة عالمياً فوق مستوى 4500 إلى 4510 دولارات، إلى جانب تحركات سعر صرف الدولار في السوق المحلية بين 47.2 و47.7 جنيه.
هل نكسر حاجز الـ 7000؟
يرى خبراء الذهب أن بلوغ سعر 7000 جنيه لغرام عيار 21 لم يعد سيناريو بعيداً، بل احتمالاً قائماً خلال 2026. ويتوقع سكرتير عام شعبة الذهب سابقاً نادي نجيب أن يصل عيار 21 إلى هذا المستوى بنهاية العام، مع إمكانية تجاوز 6500 جنيه خلال الربع الأول، في حال استمرار العوامل الداعمة الحالية.
قراءة المشهد
بين صعود الأونصة عالمياً وتذبذب أسعار الصرف محلياً، يظل الذهب في مصر مرشحاً لمزيد من التحركات، وسط ترقب المستثمرين والمستهلكين لمسار الأسعار خلال الأشهر القادمة.
