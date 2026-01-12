Gold prices in Egypt continued their upward trend, driven by consecutive increases in both the global and local markets since the beginning of 2026. Today (Monday), the yellow metal recorded an increase of about 60 pounds per gram during the mid-evening trading, compared to the morning levels.

Market Prices Today

According to the latest real-time updates from the "iSaqa" platform, the price of 21-carat gold, the most traded in the Egyptian market, ranged between 6080 and 6095 pounds per gram without manufacturing fees, while the price of 24-carat gold ranged between 6950 and 6988 pounds per gram. The price of a gold pound approached the range of 48,640 to 48,760 pounds.

Global and Local Support

These figures reflect a relatively stable state with an upward trend, supported by the global price of an ounce exceeding the level of 4500 to 4510 dollars, along with the fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate in the local market between 47.2 and 47.7 pounds.

Will We Break the 7000 Barrier?

Gold experts believe that reaching a price of 7000 pounds for a gram of 21-carat gold is no longer a distant scenario, but a real possibility during 2026. Former Secretary General of the Gold Division, Nady Naguib, expects that 21-carat gold will reach this level by the end of the year, with the potential to exceed 6500 pounds during the first quarter, if the current supportive factors continue.

Scene Analysis

With the global rise of the ounce and the fluctuations in local exchange rates, gold in Egypt remains poised for further movements, as investors and consumers await the price trajectory in the coming months.