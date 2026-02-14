أعلنت وزارة الاتصالات السورية، اليوم (السبت)، بدء الأعمال التنفيذية للشراكة مع شركة «علم» السعودية، المتخصصة في الحلول الرقمية، عقب توقيع الاتفاقية الإطارية بين الجانبين، في إطار دعم وتسريع مسيرة التحول الرقمي في سورية.

وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان نشرته عبر حساباتها الرسمية، أن هذه الخطوة تمثل انتقال الشراكة إلى مرحلة التنفيذ العملي، وتهدف إلى تطوير البنية التحتية الرقمية وتمكين الجهات الحكومية من تقديم خدمات إلكترونية أكثر كفاءة، وتسريع وتيرة التحول الرقمي بما يسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمؤسسات في سورية.

من جهته، قال وزير الاتصالات السوري عبدالسلام هيكل، إن الوزارة تمضي قدماً في بناء الصناعات الرقمية وتوطين المعرفة التقنية، وتأهيل وتوظيف الكفاءات السورية، وتعزيز الشراكات النوعية لنقل الخبرات وتطوير منظومات الخدمات الحكومية، مشيراً إلى أن اختيار شركة «علم» جاء لما تمتلكه من سجل وتجارب في مجال التحول الرقمي، بما يتيح توظيف الكفاءات الوطنية وإقامة شراكات مثمرة مع الشركات السورية.

بدوره، أوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «علم» محمد بن عبدالعزيز العمير، أن الشركة بدأت العمل مع الوزارة لترجمة الاتفاقيات إلى مبادرات ومشاريع تنفيذية، مؤكداً تطلعها لأن تكون شريكاً فاعلاً في دعم التحول الرقمي في سورية، عبر نقل خبراتها وتقديم حلول رقمية متقدمة وتدريب وتوظيف الكوادر المحلية، وبناء نماذج تشغيل مستدامة بالتعاون مع الوزارة.

وجاء الإعلان خلال فعالية رسمية حضرها وزير الاتصالات السوري عبدالسلام هيكل، ورئيس هيئة الاستثمار السورية طلال الهلالي، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «علم» السعودية محمد بن عبدالعزيز العمير، إلى جانب وفد من الشركة.

ومن المقرر أن تنظم شركة «علم» فعالية تقنية بعنوان «يوم علم» برعاية الوزارة يوم الإثنين 16 فبراير الجاري، إضافة إلى عقد سلسلة اجتماعات مع الجهات الحكومية للإعلان عن مشاريع تنفيذية للتحول الرقمي بما يحقق أثراً ملموساً في تطوير الخدمات الحكومية في سورية.