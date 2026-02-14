The Syrian Ministry of Communications announced today (Saturday) the commencement of executive work for the partnership with the Saudi company "Elm," which specializes in digital solutions, following the signing of the framework agreement between the two sides, as part of efforts to support and accelerate the digital transformation process in Syria.

The ministry clarified in a statement published through its official accounts that this step represents the transition of the partnership to the practical implementation phase, aiming to develop digital infrastructure and enable government entities to provide more efficient electronic services, and to accelerate the pace of digital transformation, which contributes to improving the quality of services provided to citizens and institutions in Syria.

For his part, Syrian Minister of Communications Abdul Salam Haykal stated that the ministry is moving forward in building digital industries, localizing technical knowledge, qualifying and employing Syrian talents, and enhancing qualitative partnerships to transfer expertise and develop government service systems, pointing out that the choice of "Elm" was due to its record and experiences in the field of digital transformation, which allows for the employment of national talents and the establishment of fruitful partnerships with Syrian companies.

In turn, the CEO of "Elm," Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Omair, explained that the company has begun working with the ministry to translate agreements into initiatives and executive projects, confirming its aspiration to be an active partner in supporting digital transformation in Syria, by transferring its expertise and providing advanced digital solutions, training and employing local staff, and building sustainable operating models in cooperation with the ministry.

The announcement came during an official event attended by Syrian Minister of Communications Abdul Salam Haykal, Chairman of the Syrian Investment Authority Talal Al-Hilali, and CEO of the Saudi company "Elm" Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Omair, along with a delegation from the company.

It is scheduled for "Elm" to organize a technical event titled "Elm Day" under the auspices of the ministry on Monday, February 16, in addition to holding a series of meetings with government entities to announce executive projects for digital transformation that achieve a tangible impact on the development of government services in Syria.