A shocking incident in the Tunisian capital has sparked widespread anger and condemnation on social media after a mother revealed that her three-year-old son was sexually assaulted inside a kindergarten in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Ariana. The incident not only shocked the family but also ignited a broad debate about the oversight of educational institutions and the safety of children in Tunisia.

According to the mother's statements, she noticed a clear change in her child's behavior after returning from kindergarten, as he became withdrawn and reluctant to speak, facing difficulties in walking and showing unusual marks on his body. When questioned by psychologists, the child disclosed that he had been assaulted by one of the kindergarten staff, indicating that there might be other children who have experienced the same thing.

The mother quickly filed a complaint at the police station, and the child was referred for a forensic medical examination at Charles Nicol Hospital, where the initial examination confirmed signs of assault, and biological samples were taken for further investigation.

The incident has provoked widespread outrage among Tunisians on social media, where users expressed their shock and dismay, calling for accountability for those involved and increased oversight of kindergartens.

One activist wrote: "There are no words to describe the extent of the pain and anger when the place we trust with our children becomes a source of danger. This incident is a wake-up call that cannot be ignored."

Meanwhile, journalist Boubaker Al-Saghir added: "What happened is shocking, and what will happen if we remain silent is an even greater crime. Childhood has no voice, and it is up to us to scream on its behalf."

At the same time, the kindergarten administration denied the allegations against it and closed its social media page, while authorities opened a comprehensive investigation into the incident, in coordination with security and health agencies.

The General Delegate for Child Protection, Moncef Ben Abdallah, confirmed that the investigation includes the child and potential perpetrators, with psychological support being provided to the child to ensure his mental and physical safety.

Tunisian MP Sirine Marabet called on Parliament to impose the harshest penalties if the assault is proven, recalling a previous judicial record against the kindergarten owner, where a ruling against her in a previous case was not enforced, raising further questions about the effectiveness of legal oversight.

Tunisian law (Article 226 Third) stipulates a prison sentence of two years and a fine of five thousand dinars for anyone committing a sexual harassment crime, with the penalty doubled if the victim is a child or if the perpetrator exploited their position or authority over the victim.

Investigations continue to determine responsibilities and arrange legal penalties, while authorities intensify oversight of childhood institutions to ensure a safe environment for children.

In Tunisia, both experts and citizens are calling for the activation of monitoring systems and cameras in all kindergartens, and for a review of employment standards for staff to ensure the protection of children. They believe that this incident is not just an isolated case, but a wake-up call that requires strict measures to prevent any future recurrence.