أثارت حادثة صادمة في العاصمة التونسية موجة واسعة من الغضب والتنديد على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد أن كشفت والدة طفل يبلغ من العمر ثلاث سنوات تعرض ابنها لاعتداء جنسي داخل روضة أطفال بحي النصر في أريانة. ولم تقتصر الواقعة على صدمة الأسرة فحسب، بل أثارت جدلاً واسعًا حول رقابة المؤسسات التعليمية وسلامة الأطفال في تونس.

وبحسب تصريحات الأم، لاحظت تغيرًا واضحًا في سلوك طفلها بعد عودته من الروضة، إذ أصبح منطوياً ورافضًا للكلام، مع صعوبة يواجهها في المشي ووجود آثار غير طبيعية على جسده. وعند استجوابه من قبل الأخصائيين النفسيين، كشف الطفل تعرضه لاعتداء من قبل أحد العاملين بالروضة، مشيرًا إلى أن هناك أطفالاً آخرين ربما يكونون قد تعرضوا لنفس الشيء.

وسارعت الأم بتقديم شكوى لدى مركز الشرطة، وتم تحويل الطفل إلى الفحص الطبي الشرعي بمستشفى شارل نيكول، حيث أكد الفحص الأولي وجود آثار اعتداء، وتم أخذ عينات بيولوجية لمزيد من التحقيق.

وأثارت الحادثة غضبًا واسعًا بين التونسيين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث عبّر مستخدمون عن صدمتهم واستيائهم، مطالبين بمحاسبة المتورطين وتعزيز الرقابة على روضات الأطفال.

وكتبت إحدى الناشطات: «لا توجد كلمات تصف حجم الألم والغضب عندما يتحول المكان الذي نؤمن فيه على أطفالنا إلى مصدر للخطر. هذه الواقعة هي جرس إنذار لا يمكن تجاهله».

أما الصحفي بوبكر الصغير فأضاف: «ما حدث صدمة وما سيحدث إن صمتنا جريمة أكبر، الطفولة لا تملك صوتًا وعلينا نحن أن نصرخ بدلًا عنها».

في الوقت نفسه، نفت إدارة الروضة التهم الموجهة إليها، وأغلقت صفحتها على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، بينما فتحت السلطات تحقيقًا شاملًا في الواقعة، بالتنسيق مع الجهات الأمنية والصحية.

وأكد المندوب العام لحماية الطفولة منصف بن عبد الله أن التحقيق يشمل الطفل والمتورطين المحتملين، مع توفير متابعة نفسية للطفل لضمان سلامته النفسية والجسدية.

بينما دعت النائبة التونسية سيرين مرابط البرلمان لاتخاذ أقصى العقوبات إذا ثبت الاعتداء، مستذكِرة سجلاً قضائيًا سابقًا ضد صاحبة الروضة، حيث لم يتم تنفيذ الحكم الصادر ضدها في قضية سابقة، وهو ما يثير المزيد من التساؤلات حول فعالية الرقابة القانونية.

وينص القانون التونسي (الفصل 226 ثالثا) على عقوبة السجن لمدة عامين وغرامة قدرها خمسة آلاف دينار لكل من يرتكب جريمة تحرّش جنسي، مع مضاعفة العقوبة إذا كانت الضحية طفلًا أو إذا استغل المعتدي وظيفته أو سلطة على الضحية.

وتستمر التحقيقات لتحديد المسؤوليات وترتيب العقوبات القانونية، فيما تواصل السلطات تكثيف الرقابة على مؤسسات الطفولة لضمان بيئة آمنة للأطفال.

وفي تونس، يطالب الخبراء والمواطنون على حد سواء بتفعيل أنظمة المراقبة والكاميرات في جميع الروضات، ومراجعة معايير توظيف العاملين، لضمان حماية الأطفال. ويرون أن هذه الواقعة ليست مجرد حادثة فردية، بل جرس إنذار يحتاج إلى إجراءات صارمة لمنع أي تكرار مستقبلي.