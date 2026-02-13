أثارت حادثة صادمة في العاصمة التونسية موجة واسعة من الغضب والتنديد على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد أن كشفت والدة طفل يبلغ من العمر ثلاث سنوات تعرض ابنها لاعتداء جنسي داخل روضة أطفال بحي النصر في أريانة. ولم تقتصر الواقعة على صدمة الأسرة فحسب، بل أثارت جدلاً واسعًا حول رقابة المؤسسات التعليمية وسلامة الأطفال في تونس.
وبحسب تصريحات الأم، لاحظت تغيرًا واضحًا في سلوك طفلها بعد عودته من الروضة، إذ أصبح منطوياً ورافضًا للكلام، مع صعوبة يواجهها في المشي ووجود آثار غير طبيعية على جسده. وعند استجوابه من قبل الأخصائيين النفسيين، كشف الطفل تعرضه لاعتداء من قبل أحد العاملين بالروضة، مشيرًا إلى أن هناك أطفالاً آخرين ربما يكونون قد تعرضوا لنفس الشيء.
وسارعت الأم بتقديم شكوى لدى مركز الشرطة، وتم تحويل الطفل إلى الفحص الطبي الشرعي بمستشفى شارل نيكول، حيث أكد الفحص الأولي وجود آثار اعتداء، وتم أخذ عينات بيولوجية لمزيد من التحقيق.
وأثارت الحادثة غضبًا واسعًا بين التونسيين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث عبّر مستخدمون عن صدمتهم واستيائهم، مطالبين بمحاسبة المتورطين وتعزيز الرقابة على روضات الأطفال.
وكتبت إحدى الناشطات: «لا توجد كلمات تصف حجم الألم والغضب عندما يتحول المكان الذي نؤمن فيه على أطفالنا إلى مصدر للخطر. هذه الواقعة هي جرس إنذار لا يمكن تجاهله».
أما الصحفي بوبكر الصغير فأضاف: «ما حدث صدمة وما سيحدث إن صمتنا جريمة أكبر، الطفولة لا تملك صوتًا وعلينا نحن أن نصرخ بدلًا عنها».
في الوقت نفسه، نفت إدارة الروضة التهم الموجهة إليها، وأغلقت صفحتها على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، بينما فتحت السلطات تحقيقًا شاملًا في الواقعة، بالتنسيق مع الجهات الأمنية والصحية.
وأكد المندوب العام لحماية الطفولة منصف بن عبد الله أن التحقيق يشمل الطفل والمتورطين المحتملين، مع توفير متابعة نفسية للطفل لضمان سلامته النفسية والجسدية.
بينما دعت النائبة التونسية سيرين مرابط البرلمان لاتخاذ أقصى العقوبات إذا ثبت الاعتداء، مستذكِرة سجلاً قضائيًا سابقًا ضد صاحبة الروضة، حيث لم يتم تنفيذ الحكم الصادر ضدها في قضية سابقة، وهو ما يثير المزيد من التساؤلات حول فعالية الرقابة القانونية.
وينص القانون التونسي (الفصل 226 ثالثا) على عقوبة السجن لمدة عامين وغرامة قدرها خمسة آلاف دينار لكل من يرتكب جريمة تحرّش جنسي، مع مضاعفة العقوبة إذا كانت الضحية طفلًا أو إذا استغل المعتدي وظيفته أو سلطة على الضحية.
وتستمر التحقيقات لتحديد المسؤوليات وترتيب العقوبات القانونية، فيما تواصل السلطات تكثيف الرقابة على مؤسسات الطفولة لضمان بيئة آمنة للأطفال.
وفي تونس، يطالب الخبراء والمواطنون على حد سواء بتفعيل أنظمة المراقبة والكاميرات في جميع الروضات، ومراجعة معايير توظيف العاملين، لضمان حماية الأطفال. ويرون أن هذه الواقعة ليست مجرد حادثة فردية، بل جرس إنذار يحتاج إلى إجراءات صارمة لمنع أي تكرار مستقبلي.
A shocking incident in the Tunisian capital has sparked widespread anger and condemnation on social media after a mother revealed that her three-year-old son was sexually assaulted inside a kindergarten in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Ariana. The incident not only shocked the family but also ignited a broad debate about the oversight of educational institutions and the safety of children in Tunisia.
According to the mother's statements, she noticed a clear change in her child's behavior after returning from kindergarten, as he became withdrawn and reluctant to speak, facing difficulties in walking and showing unusual marks on his body. When questioned by psychologists, the child disclosed that he had been assaulted by one of the kindergarten staff, indicating that there might be other children who have experienced the same thing.
The mother quickly filed a complaint at the police station, and the child was referred for a forensic medical examination at Charles Nicol Hospital, where the initial examination confirmed signs of assault, and biological samples were taken for further investigation.
The incident has provoked widespread outrage among Tunisians on social media, where users expressed their shock and dismay, calling for accountability for those involved and increased oversight of kindergartens.
One activist wrote: "There are no words to describe the extent of the pain and anger when the place we trust with our children becomes a source of danger. This incident is a wake-up call that cannot be ignored."
Meanwhile, journalist Boubaker Al-Saghir added: "What happened is shocking, and what will happen if we remain silent is an even greater crime. Childhood has no voice, and it is up to us to scream on its behalf."
At the same time, the kindergarten administration denied the allegations against it and closed its social media page, while authorities opened a comprehensive investigation into the incident, in coordination with security and health agencies.
The General Delegate for Child Protection, Moncef Ben Abdallah, confirmed that the investigation includes the child and potential perpetrators, with psychological support being provided to the child to ensure his mental and physical safety.
Tunisian MP Sirine Marabet called on Parliament to impose the harshest penalties if the assault is proven, recalling a previous judicial record against the kindergarten owner, where a ruling against her in a previous case was not enforced, raising further questions about the effectiveness of legal oversight.
Tunisian law (Article 226 Third) stipulates a prison sentence of two years and a fine of five thousand dinars for anyone committing a sexual harassment crime, with the penalty doubled if the victim is a child or if the perpetrator exploited their position or authority over the victim.
Investigations continue to determine responsibilities and arrange legal penalties, while authorities intensify oversight of childhood institutions to ensure a safe environment for children.
In Tunisia, both experts and citizens are calling for the activation of monitoring systems and cameras in all kindergartens, and for a review of employment standards for staff to ensure the protection of children. They believe that this incident is not just an isolated case, but a wake-up call that requires strict measures to prevent any future recurrence.