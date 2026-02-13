أشار رئيس قسم طب العيون في المركز الطبي بجامعة راش جوناثان روبنشتاين إلى أنه يمكن للجزر أن يحسن البصر، ولكنه لا يحسن الرؤية الليلة.

ووفقاً لصحيفة «إزفيستيا»، أشار الدكتور جوناثان إلى أن جذور القصة تعود إلى ملصق استخدم في حملة عسكرية من وزارة التموين البريطانية خلال الحرب العالمية الثانية، لتشجيع الأكل الصحي خلال فترة نقص الغذاء، وكان الإكثار من تناول الجزر هدفاً رئيسياً.

وأوضح الدكتور روبنشتاين أن الاعتقاد القائل بأن الإفراط في تناول الجزر يحسن الرؤية غير صحيح. فالجزر غني ببيتا كاروتين الذي يتحول داخل الجسم إلى فيتامين A، لكن حتى الخضراوات الأخرى مثل السبانخ والملفوف غنية بالبيتا كاروتين، رغم أن لونها لا يبرز بسبب وجود الكلوروفيل.

وأشار إلى أن شبكية العين تحتوي على نوعين من الخلايا الحساسة للضوء: المخاريط: مسؤولة عن رؤية الألوان والدقة البصرية، العصي: مسؤولة عن الرؤية الليلية والمحيطية،

ويحتاج كلا النوعين إلى فيتامين A، لكن العصي حساسة بشكل خاص لنقصه، إذ بدون فيتامين A لا تستطيع إنتاج كميات كافية من الرودوبسين، وهو بروتين حساس للضوء. ونتيجة لذلك، تتدهور الرؤية الليلية والمحيطية، وقد يكون العمى الليلي أولى علامات نقص فيتامين A، الذي يظل أحد الأسباب الرئيسية للعمى الذي يمكن الوقاية منه، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال.