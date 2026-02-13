Jonathan Rubinstein, the head of the ophthalmology department at Rush University Medical Center, pointed out that carrots can improve vision, but they do not enhance night vision.

According to the newspaper "Izvestia," Dr. Jonathan noted that the roots of this story trace back to a poster used in a military campaign by the British Ministry of Food during World War II, aimed at encouraging healthy eating during a food shortage, with an emphasis on increasing carrot consumption.

Dr. Rubinstein explained that the belief that excessive carrot consumption improves vision is incorrect. Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body, but other vegetables like spinach and cabbage are also rich in beta-carotene, even though their color does not stand out due to the presence of chlorophyll.

He pointed out that the retina contains two types of light-sensitive cells: cones, which are responsible for color vision and visual acuity, and rods, which are responsible for night and peripheral vision.

Both types require vitamin A, but rods are particularly sensitive to its deficiency; without vitamin A, they cannot produce enough rhodopsin, a light-sensitive protein. As a result, night and peripheral vision deteriorate, and night blindness may be one of the first signs of vitamin A deficiency, which remains one of the leading causes of preventable blindness, especially in children.