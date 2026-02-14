شهد مستشفى في طنجة، أمس (الجمعة)، حادثة صادمة، بعد أن أقدم أب على قتل رجل أمام أعين ابنته المصابة نتيجة تعرضها لحادثة سير.
وأوقفت المصلحة الولائية للشرطة القضائية رجلاً يبلغ من العمر 33 عاماً، بعد تورطه في جريمة قتل عمد داخل المؤسسة الاستشفائية.
وأظهرت المعطيات الأولية أن الضحية كان مراقباً في إحدى الشركات، واعتقد المشتبه فيه أنه سائق الشاحنة التي صدمت ابنته البالغة من العمر 10 أعوام، ما تسبب لها بجروح خطيرة. وعند وصول الأب إلى المستشفى لمتابعة علاج ابنته، اندفع نحو الضحية مستخدماً سلاحاً أبيض، ما أدى إلى وفاته متأثراً بجروحه رغم التدخلات الطبية.
المشهد الصادم وقع أمام الطفلة، التي روت لحظة الرعب التي عاشتها، ما أثار غضباً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في المغرب.
وجرى توقيف القاتل رهن إشارة البحث القضائي الذي تشرف عليه النيابة العامة المختصة، لتحديد جميع ظروف وملابسات الجريمة.
وفي الوقت نفسه، باشرت مصلحة حوادث السير المغربية الإجراءات القانونية المتعلقة بالحادثة الأصلية التي تعرضت لها الطفلة، وأخضعت سائق الشاحنة للبحث القضائي وفق تعليمات النيابة العامة.
وأثارت الحادثة تساؤلات حول تداعيات العنف وردود الفعل المتهورة للأهل، خصوصاً حين تمس حياة الأبرياء، في حين دعت جمعيات حقوقية إلى تعزيز التوعية حول أهمية ضبط النفس والتصرف القانوني عند التعرض لحوادث سير.
A hospital in Tangier witnessed a shocking incident yesterday (Friday), when a father killed a man in front of his daughter, who was injured as a result of a traffic accident.
The regional judicial police arrested a 33-year-old man after he was involved in a premeditated murder inside the healthcare facility.
Initial data showed that the victim was a supervisor at a company, and the suspect believed he was the driver of the truck that hit his 10-year-old daughter, causing her serious injuries. When the father arrived at the hospital to follow up on his daughter's treatment, he rushed towards the victim using a sharp weapon, leading to the victim's death from his injuries despite medical interventions.
The shocking scene occurred in front of the child, who recounted the moment of terror she experienced, sparking widespread outrage on social media in Morocco.
The killer was detained pending the judicial investigation overseen by the competent public prosecutor, to determine all the circumstances and details of the crime.
At the same time, the Moroccan traffic accident department initiated legal procedures related to the original incident that the child was involved in, and subjected the truck driver to a judicial investigation according to the public prosecutor's instructions.
The incident raised questions about the implications of violence and the reckless reactions of parents, especially when innocent lives are at stake, while human rights organizations called for increased awareness about the importance of self-control and legal action when faced with traffic accidents.