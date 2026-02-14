شهد مستشفى في طنجة، أمس (الجمعة)، حادثة صادمة، بعد أن أقدم أب على قتل رجل أمام أعين ابنته المصابة نتيجة تعرضها لحادثة سير.

وأوقفت المصلحة الولائية للشرطة القضائية رجلاً يبلغ من العمر 33 عاماً، بعد تورطه في جريمة قتل عمد داخل المؤسسة الاستشفائية.

وأظهرت المعطيات الأولية أن الضحية كان مراقباً في إحدى الشركات، واعتقد المشتبه فيه أنه سائق الشاحنة التي صدمت ابنته البالغة من العمر 10 أعوام، ما تسبب لها بجروح خطيرة. وعند وصول الأب إلى المستشفى لمتابعة علاج ابنته، اندفع نحو الضحية مستخدماً سلاحاً أبيض، ما أدى إلى وفاته متأثراً بجروحه رغم التدخلات الطبية.

المشهد الصادم وقع أمام الطفلة، التي روت لحظة الرعب التي عاشتها، ما أثار غضباً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في المغرب.

وجرى توقيف القاتل رهن إشارة البحث القضائي الذي تشرف عليه النيابة العامة المختصة، لتحديد جميع ظروف وملابسات الجريمة.

وفي الوقت نفسه، باشرت مصلحة حوادث السير المغربية الإجراءات القانونية المتعلقة بالحادثة الأصلية التي تعرضت لها الطفلة، وأخضعت سائق الشاحنة للبحث القضائي وفق تعليمات النيابة العامة.

وأثارت الحادثة تساؤلات حول تداعيات العنف وردود الفعل المتهورة للأهل، خصوصاً حين تمس حياة الأبرياء، في حين دعت جمعيات حقوقية إلى تعزيز التوعية حول أهمية ضبط النفس والتصرف القانوني عند التعرض لحوادث سير.