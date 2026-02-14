A hospital in Tangier witnessed a shocking incident yesterday (Friday), when a father killed a man in front of his daughter, who was injured as a result of a traffic accident.

The regional judicial police arrested a 33-year-old man after he was involved in a premeditated murder inside the healthcare facility.

Initial data showed that the victim was a supervisor at a company, and the suspect believed he was the driver of the truck that hit his 10-year-old daughter, causing her serious injuries. When the father arrived at the hospital to follow up on his daughter's treatment, he rushed towards the victim using a sharp weapon, leading to the victim's death from his injuries despite medical interventions.

The shocking scene occurred in front of the child, who recounted the moment of terror she experienced, sparking widespread outrage on social media in Morocco.

The killer was detained pending the judicial investigation overseen by the competent public prosecutor, to determine all the circumstances and details of the crime.

At the same time, the Moroccan traffic accident department initiated legal procedures related to the original incident that the child was involved in, and subjected the truck driver to a judicial investigation according to the public prosecutor's instructions.

The incident raised questions about the implications of violence and the reckless reactions of parents, especially when innocent lives are at stake, while human rights organizations called for increased awareness about the importance of self-control and legal action when faced with traffic accidents.