تشهد الأوضاع في جنوب اليمن تفاقماً متسارعاً؛ بسبب تصرفات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، الذي سيطر على محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.

وأعربت المملكة عن أسفها لما قامت به الإمارات من ضغط على قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي لدفعها للقيام بعمليات عسكرية على حدود المملكة الجنوبية، في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، ما يمثل تهديداً للأمن الوطني للمملكة، والأمن والاستقرار في اليمن والمنطقة.

ووصف بيان أصدرته وزارة الخارجية السعودية، أمس (الثلاثاء)، الخطوات التي قامت بها الإمارات بأنها بالغة الخطورة، ولا تنسجم مع الأسس التي قام عليها تحالف دعم الشرعية، ولا تخدم جهوده في تحقيق أمن واستقرار اليمن.

وأكدت المملكة أن أي مساس أو تهديد لأمنها الوطني هو خط أحمر لن تتردد حياله في اتخاذ كافة الخطوات والإجراءات اللازمة لمواجهته وتحييده. وأكدت المملكة التزامها بأمن اليمن واستقراره، وسيادته، ودعمها الكامل لرئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وحكومته.

وجدّدت تأكيدها أن القضية الجنوبية هي قضية عادلة، لها أبعادها التاريخية، والاجتماعية، وأن السبيل الوحيد لمعالجتها هو عبر طاولة الحوار ضمن الحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن، الذي ستشارك فيه كافة الأطياف اليمنية بما في ذلك المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي».

وأعربت المملكة أن تسود الحكمة وتغليب مبادئ الأخوّة، وحسن الجوار، والعلاقات الوثيقة التي تجمع دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ومصلحة اليمن الشقيق، وأن تتخذ الإمارات الشقيقة الخطوات المأمولة للمحافظة على العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، والتي تحرص المملكة على تعزيزها، والعمل المشترك نحو كل ما من شأنه تعزيز رخاء وازدهار دول المنطقة واستقرارها».

وجاء بيان «الخارجية» بعد إعلان تحالف دعم الشرعية، توجيه ضربة جوية محدودة على أسلحة وعتاد في ميناء المكلا بعد تفريغ حمولة سفينتين قادمتين من ميناء الفجيرة في الإمارات، مؤكداً عدم وجود إصابات بشرية أو أضرار في البنية التحتية بمرافق الميناء، جرّاء عملية الاستهداف. وأوضح المتحدث باسم قوات التحالف اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أن السفينتين لم تحصلا على التصاريح الرسمية من قيادة القوات المشتركة. وقال إن طاقم السفينتين عطّل أنظمة التتبع الخاصة بهما، وأنزل كمية كبيرة من الأسلحة والعربات القتالية لدعم قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي؛ بهدف تأجيج الصراع.

وأعلن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي حالة الطوارئ في كافة أراضي اليمن ابتداء من اليوم ولمدة 90 يوماً قابلة للتمديد.

وشدّد نص القرار في فقرته الثانية على جميع القوات والتشكيلات العسكرية في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة التنسيق التام مع قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية ممثلة بالمملكة العربية السعودية والعودة فوراً لمواقعها ومعسكراتها الأساسية دون أي اشتباك وتسليم كافة المواقع لقوات درع الوطن.

ومنح القرار الرئاسي اليمني محافظي حضرموت والمهرة كافة الصلاحيات لتسيير شؤون المحافظتين، والتعاون التام مع قوات درع الوطن حتى استلامها للمعسكرات.

وأشار البيان إلى أنه يفرض حظراً جوياً وبحرياً وبرياً على كافة الموانئ والمنافذ لمدة 72 ساعة من تاريخ هذا الإعلان باستثناء ما يصدر بإذن وتصريح رسمي من قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية، مؤكداً ضرورة التزام جميع الجهات في الدولة بتنفيذ هذا الإعلان والتقيد به.

واصدر العليمي قراراً بإلغاء اتفاقية الدفاع المشترك مع الإمارات، ومنحها مهلة 24 ساعة لمغادرة قواتها الأراضي اليمنية.

وطالب القرار من كافة القوات الإماراتية ومنسوبيها بالخروج من كل الأراضي اليمنية خلال (24) ساعة، كما وجّه القرار قوات درع الوطن بالتحرك وتسلم كافة المعسكرات في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.

وأعرب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، عن بالغ القلق بشأن التطورات المتلاحقة الخطيرة في الجمهورية اليمنية في أعقاب عدم تجاوب المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي مع مطالبات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، معرباً عن الأمل في وقف التصعيد في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة في شرق الجمهورية اليمنية بشكل فوري.

وناشد الأمين العام كل دول أعضاء تحالف دعم الشرعية الحفاظ على روح التضامن العربي في هذا الظرف الدقيق، وتغليب ضبط النفس والتمسك بالموقف العربي الموحد الداعم للشرعية اليمنية، وفقاً لقرارات مجلس جامعة الدول العربية المتواترة في شأن هذه الأزمة.

وجدّد أبو الغيط إدانته لأية تحركات عسكرية تهدف إلى تثبيت واقع انفصالي على الأرض بالقوة، بما يُهدّد وحدة التراب اليمني ويُلحق ضرراً بالغاً بقضية الجنوب اليمني التي يتعيّن معالجتها من خلال الحوار وليس فرض الأمر الواقع. مشدّداً على أن التوجهات الانفصالية تضر بالأمن القومي العربي.

من جانبه، أكد وزير الدولة السابق لشؤون البرلمان والشورى عضو البرلمان محمد مقبل الحميري أن رئيس المجلس الرئاسي اليمني يملك منفرداً حق إنهاء مشاركة الإمارات في «التحالف» بموجب الفقرة (7) من المادة رقم (1) من «إعلان نقل السلطة».

وقال الحميري في تصريحات لـ «عكاظ»: إن القرارات العسكرية التي اتخذها رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وإعلان حالة الطوارئ هي صلاحية حصرية لرئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي باعتباره القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة لا ينازعه بها أحد. وأضاف الحميري: بموجب قانون نقل السلطة وبموجب الدستور اليمني النافذ، فإن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي مارس صلاحيته بموجب القوانين النافذة.

الإمارات «الشقيقة».. الدبلوماسية السعودية اتِّزان وحكمة ورفض للتصعيد

أحداث المكلا تضعف أداء البورصات الخليجية

تراجع أداء أسواق المال الرئيسية في منطقة الخليج أمس، جرّاء التوتر المتفاقم حالياً. فقد انخفض مؤشر بورصة دبي أمس بنحو 2%، فيما انخفض مؤشر بورصة أبو ظبي أمس بنحو 0.9%. أما مؤشر البورصة السعودية (تداول) فقد هبط (الثلاثاء) بنحو 0.6%. وفي دبي انخفض سهم شركة إعمار بنحو 3.5%. كما انخفض سعر سهم بنك دبي الوطني بنسبة 1.7%. وشهد مؤشر بورصة الدوحة أمس انخفاضاً بـ 0.7%.

على رغم الغضب المعتمل في نفوس قادة الدبلوماسية السعودية، بسبب تصرفات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، بدعم من الإمارات؛ إلا أن البيان الذي أصدرته الحكومة السعودية، ممثلة في وزارة الخارجية، حرص على تفادي توجيه أية إساءة لدولة الإمارات، بل حرص البيان على وصف الإمارات بـ«الشقيقة» كلما ورد اسمها في سياق البيان. ويبدو واضحاً أن المملكة العربية السعودية حريصة على عدم حدوث أي شروخ في العلاقة بين البلدين العضوين في مجلس التعاون الخليجي، بل إن السعودية أشارت صراحة إلى أنها لا ترغب في تمدد التوتر الراهن الى المنطقة، خصوصاً أن اليمن يمثل أهمية استراتيجية على البحر الأحمر، وخليج عدن، وهما ممران رئيسيان للتجارة ونقل النفط الى أرجاء العالم. وعلى رغم موسم عطلات نهاية العام 2025؛ فإن الصحف الغربية اهتمت بما يحدث في حضرموت والمهرة. غير أن الدول الكبرى لم تعلق على ما يدور هناك. وقال مراقبون إن ذلك يعزى إلى غياب معظم القادة والمسؤولين الغربيين في إجازة عيد الميلاد ورأس السنة الميلادية الجديدة، التي تنتهي في غالبية الدول الغربية في الثالث من يناير 2026. ورجّحوا أن المملكة العربية السعودية ستنجح قبيل ذلك الموعد في إعادة التهدئة للجنوب اليمني، وإعادة التفاهم مع الإمارات على الأسس الكفيلة ببقاء التحالف العربي لدعم الشرعية في اليمن.