The situation in southern Yemen is witnessing a rapid escalation due to the actions of the Southern Transitional Council, which has taken control of the governorates of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra.

The Kingdom expressed its regret over the pressure exerted by the UAE on the Southern Transitional Council forces to carry out military operations on the southern borders of the Kingdom, in the governorates of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra, which poses a threat to the national security of the Kingdom and to the security and stability in Yemen and the region.

A statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday (Tuesday) described the steps taken by the UAE as extremely dangerous, inconsistent with the foundations upon which the Coalition to Support Legitimacy was established, and detrimental to its efforts to achieve security and stability in Yemen.

The Kingdom affirmed that any infringement or threat to its national security is a red line, and it will not hesitate to take all necessary steps and measures to confront and neutralize it. The Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to the security and stability of Yemen, its sovereignty, and its full support for the President of the Presidential Leadership Council and his government.

It reiterated that the Southern issue is a just cause with its historical and social dimensions, and that the only way to address it is through dialogue at the negotiating table as part of a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, which will involve all Yemeni factions, including the Southern Transitional Council.

The Kingdom expressed the hope that wisdom would prevail and that the principles of brotherhood, good neighborliness, and the close relations that bind the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the interests of the brotherly Yemen would take precedence, and that the UAE would take the desired steps to maintain the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, which the Kingdom is keen to strengthen, and to work together towards everything that would enhance the prosperity and stability of the region.

The statement from the "Foreign Ministry" came after the Coalition to Support Legitimacy announced a limited airstrike on weapons and equipment at the port of Mukalla after unloading cargo from two ships coming from the port of Fujairah in the UAE, confirming that there were no human casualties or damage to the port's infrastructure as a result of the targeting operation. The spokesman for the coalition forces, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, explained that the two ships did not obtain official permits from the Joint Forces Command. He stated that the crews of the two ships disabled their tracking systems and unloaded a large quantity of weapons and combat vehicles to support the Southern Transitional Council forces, with the aim of escalating the conflict.

The President of the Presidential Leadership Council declared a state of emergency across all Yemeni territories starting today for a period of 90 days, subject to extension.

The text of the decision emphasized in its second paragraph that all military forces and formations in the governorates of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra must fully coordinate with the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, represented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and immediately return to their original positions and camps without any clashes and hand over all sites to the National Shield Forces.

The presidential decision granted the governors of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra all the powers to manage the affairs of the two governorates and to fully cooperate with the National Shield Forces until they take over the camps.

The statement indicated that it imposes an air, sea, and land blockade on all ports and outlets for a period of 72 hours from the date of this announcement, except for what is issued with permission and official authorization from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, affirming the necessity for all state entities to implement and adhere to this announcement.

Al-Ayemi issued a decision to cancel the joint defense agreement with the UAE and granted it a 24-hour deadline to withdraw its forces from Yemeni territory.

The decision called for all Emirati forces and personnel to exit all Yemeni territories within (24) hours, and directed the National Shield Forces to move and take over all camps in the governorates of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed deep concern about the rapidly escalating dangerous developments in the Republic of Yemen following the Southern Transitional Council's failure to respond to the demands of the Presidential Leadership Council, expressing hope for an immediate cessation of escalation in the governorates of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra in eastern Yemen.

The Secretary-General urged all member states of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy to maintain the spirit of Arab solidarity in this delicate circumstance, to exercise restraint, and to adhere to the unified Arab position supporting Yemeni legitimacy, in accordance with the repeated resolutions of the Arab League regarding this crisis.

Aboul Gheit reiterated his condemnation of any military movements aimed at establishing a separatist reality on the ground by force, which threatens the unity of Yemeni territory and severely harms the Southern cause that must be addressed through dialogue, not by imposing facts on the ground. He emphasized that separatist tendencies harm Arab national security.

For his part, the former Minister of State for Parliamentary and Shura Affairs and member of parliament, Mohammed Maqbil Al-Hamiri, confirmed that the President of the Yemeni Presidential Council has the exclusive right to end the UAE's participation in the "Coalition" under paragraph (7) of Article (1) of the "Power Transfer Declaration."

Al-Hamiri said in statements to "Okaz": The military decisions taken by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council and the declaration of a state of emergency are exclusive powers of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and no one can contest them. He added: Under the Power Transfer Law and the effective Yemeni constitution, the President of the Presidential Leadership Council exercised his powers in accordance with the applicable laws.

The performance of major financial markets in the Gulf region declined yesterday due to the currently escalating tensions. The Dubai Stock Exchange index fell by about 2% yesterday, while the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange index decreased by about 0.9%. The Saudi stock index (Tadawul) dropped by about 0.6% on Tuesday. In Dubai, Emaar Properties' share fell by about 3.5%. The share price of Dubai National Bank decreased by 1.7%. The Doha Stock Exchange index witnessed a decline of 0.7% yesterday.

Despite the anger brewing in the hearts of Saudi diplomatic leaders due to the actions of the Southern Transitional Council, supported by the UAE, the statement issued by the Saudi government, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was keen to avoid directing any offense to the UAE, instead emphasizing the term "sister" whenever mentioning the UAE in the context of the statement. It is clear that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is keen to prevent any rifts in the relationship between the two member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and it explicitly indicated that it does not wish for the current tension to extend to the region, especially since Yemen holds strategic importance on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which are major routes for trade and oil transport worldwide. Despite the year-end holiday season of 2025, Western newspapers have shown interest in what is happening in Hadramaut and Al-Mahra. However, major countries have not commented on the developments there. Observers attributed this to the absence of most Western leaders and officials on Christmas and New Year holidays, which typically end in most Western countries on January 3, 2026. They speculated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would succeed before that date in restoring calm to southern Yemen and re-establishing understanding with the UAE on the foundations that would ensure the continued existence of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.