تغلّب الأهلي على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ12 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


افتتح الأهلي نتيجة الموجهة مبكراً عند الدقيقة (6) عن طريق لاعبه إيفان توني، فيما أضاف زميله روجير إيبانيز الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (64)، كما تلقى اللاعب ذاته بطاقة حمراء عند الدقيقة (85)،وبذلك سيغيب عن مواجهة النصر القادمة.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى (22) نقطة في المركز الثالث، فيما بقي رصيد الفيحاء عند (12) نقطة في المركز الـ11.