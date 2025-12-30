Al-Ahli defeated its guest Al-Fayha with two goals to none in the match that took place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 12th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



Al-Ahli opened the scoring early in the match in the 6th minute through their player Ivan Toney, while his teammate Roger Ibanez added the second goal in the 64th minute. The same player received a red card in the 85th minute, which means he will miss the upcoming match against Al-Nassr.



With this result, Al-Ahli raised its points to 22, placing them in third position, while Al-Fayha's points remained at 12, keeping them in 11th place.