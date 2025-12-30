قام مستشفى دله النخيل بالرياض، وهو أول مستشفى في العالم خارج الولايات المتحدة يحصل على 12 اعتماداً في التميّز الجراحي من مؤسسة SRC العالمية، بإجراء عملية استبدال مفصل الركبة باستخدام تقنية الروبوت الجراحي المتطورة لمريضة كانت تعاني من خشونة متقدمة وتآكل شديد في مفصل الركبة صاحبها آلام مزمنة أثّرت على جودة حياتها وقدرتها على الحركة وممارسة نشاطها اليومي، حيث خضعت المريضة لتقييمات سريرية دقيقة مدعومة بفحوصات شعاعية متقدمة أكدت الحاجة إلى التدخل الجراحي واستبدال المفصل باستخدام أحدث تقنيات الروبوت المتاحة لتحقيق أفضل النتائج العلاجية.

وبعد استكمال جميع التحضيرات الطبية اللازمة، أُجريت العملية التي تكللت بالنجاح ولله الحمد من قبل الدكتور أحمد بن ناصر استشاري جراحة العظام وتبديل المفاصل والإصابات الرياضية في مستشفى دله النخيل باستعمال تقنية الروبوت الجراحي الحديثة، التي مكّنت الفريق الطبي من تنفيذ التدخل الجراحي بدقة متناهية، وضبط موضع المفصل الصناعي بما يتلاءم بدقة مع التركيب التشريحي الطبيعي للركبة، الأمر الذي انعكس إيجاباً على كفاءة الحركة، وساهم في تسريع مرحلة التعافي وتحسين النتائج العلاجية.

اجريت العملية تحت التخدير النصفي دون الحاجة للتخدير العام، وتم استخدام تخدير موضعي لتسكين ألم ما بعد العملية وتمكين المريضة من الحركة والمشي في نفس اليوم. قام بذلك فريق تخدير متخصص في تجسيد عملي لمفهوم الرعاية الصحية المتكاملة عالية الكفاءة والجودة الذي تتبناه دله الصحية.

ويحوي مركز جراحة العظام في مستشفى دله النخيل منظومة متكاملة ومتقدمة في جراحة العظام، تشمل جميع التخصصات الدقيقة، مثل جراحات استبدال المفاصل، وجراحة الإصابات والكسور، وجراحة العمود الفقري، وجراحة القدم والكاحل، وجراحة الكتف والمرفق، وجراحات الطب الرياضي والمناظير، مدعومة باقسام متخصصة لعلاج الألم وقسم علاج طبيعي متطور إضافة إلى أحدث التقنيات التشخيصية والجراحية، وذلك بإدارة كوادر طبية ذات خبرات عالية وتدريب متقدم. وتُسهم هذه المنظومة الشاملة في تقديم رعاية تخصصية دقيقة وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية، وتضمن تكامل الخدمات العلاجية وسلاسة رحلة المريض بما يعزز جودة النتائج السريرية.

يذكر أن مركز جراحة العظام و المفاصل في مستشفى دله النخيل هو أحد مراكز التميز الجراحي في المستشفى الحاصل على اعتماد الهيئة الامريكية لمراكز التميز الجراحي Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) كمركز تميز جراحي في جراحة العظام ومركز تميز في جراحة المفاصل مما يرسخ مكانته كمركز مرجعي في جراحات العظام بتخصصاتها الدقيقة.

ومن الجدير بالذكر أن مستشفى دله النخيل، أحد المستشفيات الرئيسية التابعة لشركة دله الصحية، حائز على جائزة الالتزام المؤسسي بالتميز (Award for Institutional Commitment to Excellence) من الهيئة الأمريكية لمراكز التميز الجراحي وذلك تقديراً لجهوده المستمرة في تطبيق أعلى معايير الجودة والتميز في الرعاية الصحية وتحقيق نتائج جراحية متميزة ونظير التزامه بالتميز الجراحي في 12 مركز تميز جراحي معتمداً من الهيئة الأمريكية لمراكز التميز الجراحي.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتداداً لاستراتيجية دله الصحية في الاستثمار في التقنيات الطبية المتقدمة، وتمكين الكفاءات الطبية المتخصصة، وتقديم رعاية صحية متكاملة تتمحور حول المراجع، بما يدعم مستهدفات تحسين جودة الحياة ورفع كفاءة الخدمات الصحية، ويعزز مكانة مستشفى دله النخيل كأحد المراكز الرائدة في تقديم الرعاية التخصصية المتقدمة في المملكة، ويؤكد ريادة دله الصحية بما يواكب مستهدفات التحول الصحي ورؤية المملكة 2030.

يذكر أن دلّه الصحية تقدّم خدماتها لأكثر من 4 ملايين مراجع سنوياً من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.