Dallah Hospital Al-Nakheel in Riyadh, the first hospital in the world outside the United States to receive 12 accreditations for surgical excellence from the SRC global organization, performed a knee joint replacement surgery using advanced robotic surgical technology on a patient who was suffering from advanced osteoarthritis and severe wear of the knee joint, accompanied by chronic pain that affected her quality of life and her ability to move and carry out her daily activities. The patient underwent precise clinical evaluations supported by advanced radiological examinations that confirmed the need for surgical intervention and joint replacement using the latest robotic technologies available to achieve the best therapeutic outcomes.

After completing all necessary medical preparations, the surgery was successfully performed, thanks to Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser, a consultant in orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, and sports injuries at Dallah Hospital Al-Nakheel, using modern robotic surgical technology. This enabled the medical team to perform the surgical intervention with extreme precision, positioning the artificial joint accurately in line with the natural anatomical structure of the knee, which positively reflected on the efficiency of movement and contributed to speeding up the recovery phase and improving therapeutic outcomes.

The surgery was conducted under spinal anesthesia without the need for general anesthesia, and local anesthesia was used to alleviate postoperative pain and enable the patient to move and walk on the same day. This was carried out by a specialized anesthesia team, embodying the concept of high-efficiency and quality integrated healthcare that Dallah Health adopts.

The orthopedic surgery center at Dallah Hospital Al-Nakheel features a comprehensive and advanced system in orthopedic surgery, encompassing all subspecialties, such as joint replacement surgeries, trauma and fracture surgery, spinal surgery, foot and ankle surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, and sports medicine and arthroscopy, supported by specialized pain management departments and an advanced physical therapy department, in addition to the latest diagnostic and surgical technologies, all managed by highly experienced medical staff with advanced training. This comprehensive system contributes to providing precise specialized care according to the highest global standards, ensuring the integration of therapeutic services and a smooth patient journey, thereby enhancing the quality of clinical outcomes.

It is noteworthy that the orthopedic and joint surgery center at Dallah Hospital Al-Nakheel is one of the centers of surgical excellence in the hospital, accredited by the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a center of surgical excellence in orthopedic surgery and a center of excellence in joint surgery, reinforcing its position as a reference center for orthopedic surgeries in its subspecialties.

Additionally, Dallah Al-Nakheel Hospital, one of the main hospitals under Dallah Health, has been awarded the Award for Institutional Commitment to Excellence by the American Surgical Review Corporation in recognition of its continuous efforts to apply the highest standards of quality and excellence in healthcare and achieve outstanding surgical outcomes, as well as its commitment to surgical excellence in 12 accredited centers of surgical excellence by the American Surgical Review Corporation.

This achievement is an extension of Dallah Health's strategy to invest in advanced medical technologies, empower specialized medical competencies, and provide integrated healthcare centered around patients, supporting the objectives of improving quality of life and enhancing the efficiency of health services, and reinforcing Dallah Al-Nakheel Hospital's position as one of the leading centers in providing advanced specialized care in the Kingdom, affirming Dallah Health's leadership in line with the health transformation objectives and Saudi Vision 2030.

It is worth mentioning that Dallah Health provides services to over 4 million patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.