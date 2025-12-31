شهد عام 2025 صدور عدد من الأنظمة والقرارات الاقتصادية في المملكة العربية السعودية، ركّزت على تنظيم الأنشطة التجارية، وخفض بعض التكاليف، وتعزيز اليقين النظامي للأفراد، بما انعكس إيجاباً على الأفراد والمستثمرين:

أبرز القرارات الصادرة خلال عام 2025:

- دخول نظام الاستثمار الجديد حيز التنفيذ في فبراير 2025، الذي أتاح ممارسة النشاط الاستثماري عبر التسجيل بدل الترخيص، ووفّر إطاراً نظامياً موحداً للمستثمرين المحليين والأجانب.

- بدء تطبيق نظام السجل التجاري الجديد في أبريل 2025، متضمناًإلغاء السجلات الفرعية، والاكتفاء بسجل تجاري واحد مع اعتماد التأكيد السنوي للبيانات بدل التجديد.

- تجميد زيادات الإيجارات السكنية والتجارية في مدينة الرياض لمدة خمس سنوات، في خطوة تستهدف الحد من التضخم الإيجاري وحماية المستأجرين.

- تطبيق نظام الأسماء التجارية المحدث، بما يعزز الشفافية ويمنع التضليل أو التشابه في الأسماء التجارية.

- إلزام تسجيل عقود الإيجار في منصة «إيجار» لضمان الحقوق النظامية للطرفين ومنع أي زيادات غير مشروعة.

- تعزيز الصفة التنفيذية لعقود العمل الموثقة إلكترونياً عبر منصة «قوى»، بما يسمح بتنفيذ الحقوق العمالية أمام محاكم ودوائر التنفيذ دون الحاجة لإجراءات مطولة.

- طرح أراضٍ سكنية بأسعار مخفضة ضمن مبادرات دعم التملك السكني للمواطنين.

- تمديد برنامج حساب المواطن مع استمرار الدعم الإضافي وفتح التسجيل للمستفيدين المستحقين.

- إلغاء المقابل المالي للعمالة في المصانع المرخصة.

- تعديل التعرفة البنكية للخدمات المصرفية للأفراد بقرار من البنك المركزي السعودي، شمل تخفيض وإلغاء عدد من الرسوم، وتوحيد آلية الإفصاح عنها.

- استمرار تمديد خفض إنتاج النفط ضمن اتفاق «أوبك+» خلال عام 2025، بما ينعكس على استقرار السوق النفطية وتأثيراتها على الاقتصاد.