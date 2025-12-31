شهد عام 2025 صدور عدد من الأنظمة والقرارات الاقتصادية في المملكة العربية السعودية، ركّزت على تنظيم الأنشطة التجارية، وخفض بعض التكاليف، وتعزيز اليقين النظامي للأفراد، بما انعكس إيجاباً على الأفراد والمستثمرين:
أبرز القرارات الصادرة خلال عام 2025:
- دخول نظام الاستثمار الجديد حيز التنفيذ في فبراير 2025، الذي أتاح ممارسة النشاط الاستثماري عبر التسجيل بدل الترخيص، ووفّر إطاراً نظامياً موحداً للمستثمرين المحليين والأجانب.
- بدء تطبيق نظام السجل التجاري الجديد في أبريل 2025، متضمناًإلغاء السجلات الفرعية، والاكتفاء بسجل تجاري واحد مع اعتماد التأكيد السنوي للبيانات بدل التجديد.
- تجميد زيادات الإيجارات السكنية والتجارية في مدينة الرياض لمدة خمس سنوات، في خطوة تستهدف الحد من التضخم الإيجاري وحماية المستأجرين.
- تطبيق نظام الأسماء التجارية المحدث، بما يعزز الشفافية ويمنع التضليل أو التشابه في الأسماء التجارية.
- إلزام تسجيل عقود الإيجار في منصة «إيجار» لضمان الحقوق النظامية للطرفين ومنع أي زيادات غير مشروعة.
- تعزيز الصفة التنفيذية لعقود العمل الموثقة إلكترونياً عبر منصة «قوى»، بما يسمح بتنفيذ الحقوق العمالية أمام محاكم ودوائر التنفيذ دون الحاجة لإجراءات مطولة.
- طرح أراضٍ سكنية بأسعار مخفضة ضمن مبادرات دعم التملك السكني للمواطنين.
- تمديد برنامج حساب المواطن مع استمرار الدعم الإضافي وفتح التسجيل للمستفيدين المستحقين.
- إلغاء المقابل المالي للعمالة في المصانع المرخصة.
- تعديل التعرفة البنكية للخدمات المصرفية للأفراد بقرار من البنك المركزي السعودي، شمل تخفيض وإلغاء عدد من الرسوم، وتوحيد آلية الإفصاح عنها.
- استمرار تمديد خفض إنتاج النفط ضمن اتفاق «أوبك+» خلال عام 2025، بما ينعكس على استقرار السوق النفطية وتأثيراتها على الاقتصاد.
The year 2025 witnessed the issuance of several economic regulations and decisions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, focusing on organizing commercial activities, reducing certain costs, and enhancing regulatory certainty for individuals, which positively reflected on individuals and investors:
Key decisions issued during the year 2025:
- The new investment system came into effect in February 2025, allowing investment activities to be conducted through registration instead of licensing, and providing a unified regulatory framework for local and foreign investors.
- The new commercial registry system began implementation in April 2025, including the cancellation of subsidiary registrations, relying on a single commercial registry with annual data confirmation instead of renewal.
- Freezing residential and commercial rent increases in Riyadh for five years, in a move aimed at curbing rental inflation and protecting tenants.
- Implementing the updated commercial names system, which enhances transparency and prevents misleading or similar business names.
- Mandating the registration of lease contracts on the "Ejar" platform to ensure the legal rights of both parties and prevent any illegal increases.
- Enhancing the enforceability of electronically documented employment contracts through the "Qiwa" platform, allowing for the enforcement of labor rights in courts and execution departments without the need for lengthy procedures.
- Offering residential lands at discounted prices as part of initiatives to support home ownership for citizens.
- Extending the Citizen Account program with continued additional support and opening registration for eligible beneficiaries.
- Canceling the financial fee for labor in licensed factories.
- Modifying the banking tariff for individual banking services by a decision from the Saudi Central Bank, which included reducing and canceling several fees, and standardizing the disclosure mechanism for them.
- Continuing to extend the reduction of oil production under the "OPEC+" agreement throughout 2025, which reflects on the stability of the oil market and its impacts on the economy.