أعلنت وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية السعودية فوز 24 شركة وتحالفاً محلياً وعالمياً برخص الكشف في 172 موقعاً تعدينياً، منها 76 موقعاً انتقلت إلى مرحلة المزاد العلني متعدد الجولات، وتتوزّع تلك المواقع على ثلاثة أحزمة متمعدنة في مناطق الرياض والمدينة المنورة والقصيم، بإجمالي إنفاق على الاستكشاف يتجاوز 671 مليون ريال في أول عامين من برامج العمل.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن هذه المنافسة التعدينية تعد الأكبر في تاريخ المملكة، وتأتي في إطار جهود الوزارة المستمرة لتسريع وتيرة استكشاف واستغلال الثروات المعدنية المقدرة قيمتها بأكثر من 9.4 تريليون ريال، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، التي تركز على تحويل قطاع التعدين ليصبح الركيزة الثالثة للصناعة الوطنية.


مناطق غنية بالمعادن


وتغطي المنافسة مساحة تتجاوز 24 ألف كيلوم2 موزعة على أحزمة «الدويحي/نبيطة» للذهب في منطقة الرياض، و«النقرة» و«صخيبرة/الصفراء» للذهب في منطقة المدينة المنورة والقصيم، وهي مناطق غنية بمعادن استراتيجية تشمل الذهب، والنحاس، والفضة، والزنك، والنيكل. وشهدت هذه المنافسة إقبالاً واسعاً من الشركات المحلية والدولية، ما يعكس تنامي الثقة في بيئة الاستثمار التعديني في المملكة وجاذبيتها على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.


الشركات المؤهلة


وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذه المنافسة شهدت مشاركة 26 شركة مؤهلة، من خلال منصة المنافسات الإلكترونية، وتضمنت عدداً من المراحل التي نُفّذت بأعلى درجات الشفافية، بدأت بمرحلة التأهيل المسبق، ثم مرحلة اختيار المواقع عبر المنصة وصولاً إلى المزاد العلني متعدد الجولات على المواقع التي تقدم عليها أكثر من متنافس، مشيرة إلى أن حجم الالتزامات الاستثمارية في هذه الجولة يعزز جهود تطوير مناطق الاستكشاف غير المستغلة (Greenfield)، ويسهم في الاستفادة من الثروات المعدنية التي تزخر بها المملكة، بما يدعم مرونة سلاسل الإمداد المعدنية.


فرص مستقبلية


وفيما يخص الفرص المستقبلية، أوضحت الوزارة استمرار طرح المنافسة على رخص الكشف في عدد من المواقع التعدينية تغطي مساحتها 13,000 كيلومتر مربع في مناطق المدينة المنورة، ومكة المكرمة، والرياض، والقصيم، وحائل، إضافة إلى مواقع جديدة امتداداً للأحزمة المتمعدنة المطروحة في المنافسة السابقة.


وستعلن الوزارة فرص استكشاف واستثمار إضافية لعام 2026 خلال النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، المقرر انعقاده في الرياض خلال الفترة من 13 إلى 15 يناير 2026.