The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced the awarding of exploration licenses to 24 local and international companies and alliances in 172 mining sites, of which 76 sites have moved to the multi-round public auction phase. These sites are distributed across three mineralized belts in the Riyadh, Medina, and Qassim regions, with a total exploration expenditure exceeding 671 million riyals in the first two years of the work programs.



The ministry indicated that this mining competition is the largest in the history of the Kingdom and comes as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to accelerate the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources, estimated to be worth over 9.4 trillion riyals, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which focuses on transforming the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry.



Mineral-Rich Areas



The competition covers an area exceeding 24,000 square kilometers distributed across the "Duwaihi/Nabita" gold belts in the Riyadh region, and the "Naqra" and "Sukhaybirah/Al-Safra" gold belts in the Medina and Qassim regions. These areas are rich in strategic minerals including gold, copper, silver, zinc, and nickel. This competition has witnessed a wide turnout from local and international companies, reflecting the growing confidence in the mining investment environment in the Kingdom and its attractiveness at both regional and international levels.



Qualified Companies



The ministry clarified that this competition saw the participation of 26 qualified companies through the electronic competition platform, which included several stages implemented with the highest levels of transparency, starting with the pre-qualification stage, then the site selection stage via the platform, leading to the multi-round public auction for sites that had more than one competitor. It noted that the volume of investment commitments in this round enhances efforts to develop underutilized exploration areas (Greenfield) and contributes to benefiting from the mineral resources abundant in the Kingdom, supporting the resilience of mineral supply chains.



Future Opportunities



Regarding future opportunities, the ministry indicated that it will continue to offer competition for exploration licenses in several mining sites covering an area of 13,000 square kilometers in the Medina, Makkah, Riyadh, Qassim, and Hail regions, in addition to new sites extending the mineralized belts offered in the previous competition.



The ministry will announce additional exploration and investment opportunities for 2026 during the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference, scheduled to be held in Riyadh from January 13 to 15, 2026.