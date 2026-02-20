مع ساعات الصيام، لا يحتمل الجسم أخطاءً غذائية في وجبة السحور. فبدلاً من أن تكون الوجبة درعًا يحميك من العطش والإرهاق، قد تتحول إلى سبب مباشر للخمول والصداع والجفاف إذا أسيء اختيار مكوناتها.

ووفقًا لما أورده موقع Healthline، هناك أطعمة شائعة على مائدة السحور، لكنها في الحقيقة تضعف قدرتك على تحمّل الصيام. إليك أبرزها:

1- المقليات والدهون الثقيلة

البطاطس المقلية، والفطائر الدسمة، والأطعمة المشبعة بالزيوت تمنحك شبعًا سريعًا، لكنها تُبطئ الهضم وتُشعرك بثقل وخمول مع بداية النهار. كما أن الدهون الزائدة تزيد حاجة الجسم للسوائل، ما يعني عطشًا أسرع.

2- الأطعمة المالحة

المخللات، والجبن شديد الملوحة، والوجبات الغنية بالصوديوم ترفع مستويات الأملاح في الجسم، ما يحفّز الإحساس بالعطش ويزيد خطر الجفاف خلال ساعات الصيام.

3- الحلويات والسكريات

قد تمنحك قطعة حلوى دفعة سريعة من الطاقة، لكن هذا الارتفاع المفاجئ في سكر الدم يعقبه هبوط حاد، يترجم إلى جوع مبكر وإرهاق. فالسكريات البسيطة لا تصمد طويلًا في معركة الصيام.

4- الأطعمة الحارة

الإفراط في التوابل الحارة قد يسبب تهيج المعدة وزيادة الحموضة، ما يفسد نومك ويجعلك تستقبل يوم الصيام بانزعاج بدني واضح.

5- الخبز الأبيض والمخبوزات المكررة

رغم انتشارها، فإنها تُهضم بسرعة ولا تمنح إحساسًا طويلًا بالشبع، بعكس الحبوب الكاملة الغنية بالألياف التي تطلق طاقتها تدريجيًا.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن سحورك ليس مجرد وجبة أخيرة قبل الإمساك، بل هو خطة صمود ليوم كامل. ولذا اختر أطعمة تمنحك طاقة مستقرة وترطيبًا أفضل، وتجنب ما يسرّع عطشك ويستنزف نشاطك قبل الظهيرة.