With the hours of fasting, the body cannot tolerate dietary mistakes during the suhoor meal. Instead of being a shield that protects you from thirst and fatigue, it may turn into a direct cause of lethargy, headaches, and dehydration if its components are poorly chosen.

According to what was reported by Healthline, there are common foods on the suhoor table, but they actually weaken your ability to endure fasting. Here are the most notable ones:

1- Fried foods and heavy fats

French fries, rich pastries, and foods saturated with oils give you quick satiety, but they slow down digestion and make you feel heavy and lethargic at the start of the day. Additionally, excess fats increase the body's need for fluids, which means faster thirst.

2- Salty foods

Pickles, highly salted cheese, and meals rich in sodium raise salt levels in the body, which stimulates the feeling of thirst and increases the risk of dehydration during fasting hours.

3- Sweets and sugars

A piece of candy may give you a quick energy boost, but this sudden spike in blood sugar is followed by a sharp drop, translating into early hunger and fatigue. Simple sugars do not last long in the battle of fasting.

4- Spicy foods

Excessive spicy seasoning can cause stomach irritation and increased acidity, which disrupts your sleep and makes you start the fasting day with noticeable physical discomfort.

5- White bread and refined baked goods

Despite their prevalence, they are digested quickly and do not provide a long-lasting feeling of fullness, unlike whole grains rich in fiber that release their energy gradually.

It can be concluded that your suhoor is not just a final meal before fasting, but a strategy for endurance for an entire day. Therefore, choose foods that provide you with stable energy and better hydration, and avoid what accelerates your thirst and drains your energy before noon.