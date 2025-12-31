The coach of Al-Taawoun, Shamuska, is putting the finishing technical touches on the starting lineup that will face Al-Ittihad next Saturday at 8:30 PM at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the thirteenth round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. He will conduct a main training session tomorrow (Thursday) to establish the appropriate technical style and finalize the starting lineup for the match.



Coach Shamuska aims for his team to continue their winning streak by achieving victory over the Ittihad team and reaching 30 points to compete for the league title this season.