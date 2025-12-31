يضع مدرب فريق التعاون شاموسكا اللمسات الفنية على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة فريق الاتحاد، السبت القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ سيجري مناورة رئيسية، غدا (الخميس)، من أجل وضع الأسلوب الفني المناسب واعتماد التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء.


ويطمح المدرب شاموسكا في مواصلة فريقه للانتصارات بتحقيق الفوز على الفريق الاتحادي، والوصول للنقطة 30 من أجل المنافسة على لقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي.