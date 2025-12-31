اتهم صانع المحتوى على «تيك توك» كروان مشاكل، الفنان المصري محمد إمام بالتسبب في الفوضى التي حدثت في حفل زفافه الذي أُقيم أمس، وانتهى بفضه من قبل قوات الأمن جراء التدافع والازدحام وحالات التعدي، مطالباً بتعويض عن الأضرار التي لحقت به بسبب ذلك.
طالب بسيارة
وقال كروان مشاكل في فيديو نشره عبر حسابه الرسمي على «تيك توك»: «العدد الكبير دا مكنش جاي علشاني، هما جايين علشان أنا عزمت الفنان محمد عادل إمام وهو رد عليا فهما متوقعين إنه جاي».
وتابع: «بعد إذنك يا أستاذ محمد أنا عربيتي ولعت وفرحي خرب ومش معايا فلوس كل حاجة اتحرقت.. أتمنى إنك تجيب لي عربية غير عربيتي».
مشاجرة وفوضى
وشهد حفل زفاف كروان مشاكل وحفيدة الفنان الراحل شعبان عبدالرحيم مشاجرة بين المدعوين بالكراسي نتيجة الازدحام الشديد ما تسبب في إثارة حالة من الفوضى داخل القاعة.
وكشف مصدر تفاصيل الواقعة، إذ تبين أن حفل الزفاف كان داخل إحدى القاعات على ترعة الإسماعيلية بشبرا الخيمة.
وأضاف: «بدأ حفل الزفاف طبيعياً ومع تزاحم المدعوين بدأت الخلافات والمناوشات داخل القاعة، وقام أحد مسؤولي القاعة بإبلاغ الشرطة التي حضرت على الفور وتم فض الشجار واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيالها».
وفضت قوات الأمن حفل زفاف مشاكل بعد الفوضى التي حدثت داخل قاعة الأفراح.
The TikTok content creator Krowan Mashakel accused the Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam of causing the chaos that occurred at his wedding held yesterday, which ended with the intervention of security forces due to the pushing, crowding, and instances of assault, demanding compensation for the damages he incurred as a result.
Requested a Car
Krowan Mashakel said in a video he posted on his official TikTok account: “This large number of people didn’t come for me; they came because I invited the artist Mohamed Adel Imam, and he responded to me, so they expected he would come.”
He continued: “Excuse me, Mr. Mohamed, my car caught fire, my wedding is ruined, and I don’t have any money; everything is burned... I hope you can get me a car instead of mine.”
Fight and Chaos
Krowan Mashakel's wedding and that of the granddaughter of the late artist Shaaban Abdel Rahim witnessed a fight among the guests with chairs due to the severe crowding, which caused a state of chaos inside the hall.
A source revealed the details of the incident, indicating that the wedding was held inside one of the halls on the Ismailia Canal in Shubra El Kheima.
He added: “The wedding started normally, but as the guests crowded, disagreements and skirmishes began inside the hall. One of the hall officials reported to the police, who arrived immediately, and the fight was broken up, with the necessary legal actions taken.”
The security forces dispersed Mashakel's wedding after the chaos that occurred inside the wedding hall.