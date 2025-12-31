The TikTok content creator Krowan Mashakel accused the Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam of causing the chaos that occurred at his wedding held yesterday, which ended with the intervention of security forces due to the pushing, crowding, and instances of assault, demanding compensation for the damages he incurred as a result.

Requested a Car

Krowan Mashakel said in a video he posted on his official TikTok account: “This large number of people didn’t come for me; they came because I invited the artist Mohamed Adel Imam, and he responded to me, so they expected he would come.”

He continued: “Excuse me, Mr. Mohamed, my car caught fire, my wedding is ruined, and I don’t have any money; everything is burned... I hope you can get me a car instead of mine.”

Fight and Chaos

Krowan Mashakel's wedding and that of the granddaughter of the late artist Shaaban Abdel Rahim witnessed a fight among the guests with chairs due to the severe crowding, which caused a state of chaos inside the hall.

A source revealed the details of the incident, indicating that the wedding was held inside one of the halls on the Ismailia Canal in Shubra El Kheima.

He added: “The wedding started normally, but as the guests crowded, disagreements and skirmishes began inside the hall. One of the hall officials reported to the police, who arrived immediately, and the fight was broken up, with the necessary legal actions taken.”

The security forces dispersed Mashakel's wedding after the chaos that occurred inside the wedding hall.