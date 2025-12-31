اتهم صانع المحتوى على «تيك توك» كروان مشاكل، الفنان المصري محمد إمام بالتسبب في الفوضى التي حدثت في حفل زفافه الذي أُقيم أمس، وانتهى بفضه من قبل قوات الأمن جراء التدافع والازدحام وحالات التعدي، مطالباً بتعويض عن الأضرار التي لحقت به بسبب ذلك.

طالب بسيارة

وقال كروان مشاكل في فيديو نشره عبر حسابه الرسمي على «تيك توك»: «العدد الكبير دا مكنش جاي علشاني، هما جايين علشان أنا عزمت الفنان محمد عادل إمام وهو رد عليا فهما متوقعين إنه جاي».

وتابع: «بعد إذنك يا أستاذ محمد أنا عربيتي ولعت وفرحي خرب ومش معايا فلوس كل حاجة اتحرقت.. أتمنى إنك تجيب لي عربية غير عربيتي».

مشاجرة وفوضى

وشهد حفل زفاف كروان مشاكل وحفيدة الفنان الراحل شعبان عبدالرحيم مشاجرة بين المدعوين بالكراسي نتيجة الازدحام الشديد ما تسبب في إثارة حالة من الفوضى داخل القاعة.

وكشف مصدر تفاصيل الواقعة، إذ تبين أن حفل الزفاف كان داخل إحدى القاعات على ترعة الإسماعيلية بشبرا الخيمة.

وأضاف: «بدأ حفل الزفاف طبيعياً ومع تزاحم المدعوين بدأت الخلافات والمناوشات داخل القاعة، وقام أحد مسؤولي القاعة بإبلاغ الشرطة التي حضرت على الفور وتم فض الشجار واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيالها».

وفضت قوات الأمن حفل زفاف مشاكل بعد الفوضى التي حدثت داخل قاعة الأفراح.