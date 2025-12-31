نيابة عن مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، سلَّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وثائق تملُّك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين من الأسر المستحقة، والبالغ عددها 643 وحدة في مختلف محافظات المنطقة، وذلك ضمن التبرع السخي من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بمبلغ مليار ريال من نفقته الخاصة.


وإنفاذاً لتوجيه ولي العهد القاضي بضرورة إنجاز هذه المشروعات السكنية النوعية بسواعد وشركات وطنية خلال فترة قياسية لا تتجاوز 12 شهراً، وتحقيقاً لذلك، عملت مؤسسة «سكن» على اختيار وحدات سكنية في منطقة مكة المكرمة تطابق أعلى المواصفات الفنية ومعايير جودة الحياة، وتعكس تطلعات ولي العهد لتوفير بيئة سكنية آمنة ومستدامة للأسر المستحقة.


من جانبه، قدم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، باسم الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ونيابة عن المستفيدين، خالص الشكر وعظيم الامتنان لولي العهد على هذا السخاء غير المستغرب، مؤكداً أن دعم القيادة يرسخ قيم العطاء، ويؤكد أن رفاهية المواطن واستقراره السكني في مقدمة الأولويات.


كما رفع وزير البلديات والإسكان رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن» ماجد الحقيل شكره وامتنانه للأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، على دعمهما وتمكينهما لتحقيق تطلعات ولي العهد في إنجاز جميع مراحل المشروع بالمنطقة في وقت قياسي.


وتستمر مؤسسة «سكن» عبر مبادرة «جود الإسكان» في تسليم الدفعات المتتالية من الوحدات السكنية بجميع مناطق المملكة ضمن تبرع ولي العهد، والتي روعيت فيها تلبية حاجات المستفيدين وجودة التنفيذ، لتواكب مستهدفات المرحلة في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتوفير الحلول الإسكانية المستدامة.