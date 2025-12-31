On behalf of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, handed over the ownership documents of the residential units to the beneficiaries from the eligible families, totaling 643 units in various governorates of the region. This is part of the generous donation from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, amounting to one billion riyals from his personal funds.



In implementation of the Crown Prince's directive to complete these qualitative housing projects with the efforts of national companies within a record time not exceeding 12 months, and to achieve this, the "Sakan" Foundation worked on selecting residential units in the Makkah Region that meet the highest technical specifications and quality of life standards, reflecting the Crown Prince's aspirations to provide a safe and sustainable residential environment for the eligible families.



For his part, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, on behalf of Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz and on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to the Crown Prince for this unsurprising generosity, emphasizing that the leadership's support reinforces the values of giving and confirms that the well-being of the citizen and their housing stability are among the top priorities.



The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Developmental Housing Foundation "Sakan," Majid Al-Hoqail, also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz and Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz for their support and empowerment in achieving the Crown Prince's aspirations to complete all phases of the project in the region in a record time.



The "Sakan" Foundation continues through the "Jood Housing" initiative to deliver successive batches of residential units across all regions of the Kingdom as part of the Crown Prince's donation, taking into account the needs of the beneficiaries and the quality of execution, to align with the objectives of the phase in enhancing the quality of life and providing sustainable housing solutions.