أكمل منتخب نيجيريا سلسلة انتصاراته ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية لكرة القدم، بعدما تغلب على أوغندا 3-1 اليوم ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة (الأخيرة) من دور المجموعات للبطولة المقامة في المغرب. وحصد منتخب نيجيريا تسع نقاط في صدارة المجموعة الثالثة، بعدما فاز في وقت سابق على كل من تنزانيا وتونس، وسجل بول أونواتشو هدف تقدم نيجيريا في الدقيقة 28، وأضاف رافائيل أونيديكا الهدفين الثاني والثالث في الدقيقتين 62 و67، بينما أحرز روجرز ماتو هدف أوغندا الوحيد.


كما تأهلت تونس إلى الدور نفسه بعد تعادلها 1-1 مع تنزانيا، ليصبح رصيد تونس أربع نقاط في المركز الثاني، متأخرة بفارق خمس نقاط عن نيجيريا المتصدرة، واحتلت تنزانيا المركز الثالث بنقطتين، ولدى أوغندا ​متذيلة المجموعة نقطة واحدة، ومنح إسماعيل غربي التقدم لتونس في ‌الدقيقة 43 ​من ركلة ‌جزاء، لكن فيصل سالوم أدرك التعادل لتنزانيا في بداية الشوط الثاني من اللقاء الذي انتهى بهذه النتيجة.