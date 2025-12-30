أكمل منتخب نيجيريا سلسلة انتصاراته ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية لكرة القدم، بعدما تغلب على أوغندا 3-1 اليوم ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة (الأخيرة) من دور المجموعات للبطولة المقامة في المغرب. وحصد منتخب نيجيريا تسع نقاط في صدارة المجموعة الثالثة، بعدما فاز في وقت سابق على كل من تنزانيا وتونس، وسجل بول أونواتشو هدف تقدم نيجيريا في الدقيقة 28، وأضاف رافائيل أونيديكا الهدفين الثاني والثالث في الدقيقتين 62 و67، بينما أحرز روجرز ماتو هدف أوغندا الوحيد.
كما تأهلت تونس إلى الدور نفسه بعد تعادلها 1-1 مع تنزانيا، ليصبح رصيد تونس أربع نقاط في المركز الثاني، متأخرة بفارق خمس نقاط عن نيجيريا المتصدرة، واحتلت تنزانيا المركز الثالث بنقطتين، ولدى أوغندا متذيلة المجموعة نقطة واحدة، ومنح إسماعيل غربي التقدم لتونس في الدقيقة 43 من ركلة جزاء، لكن فيصل سالوم أدرك التعادل لتنزانيا في بداية الشوط الثاني من اللقاء الذي انتهى بهذه النتيجة.
The Nigerian national team continued its winning streak in the Africa Cup of Nations, defeating Uganda 3-1 today in the third (and final) round of the group stage of the tournament held in Morocco. Nigeria collected nine points at the top of Group C after previously winning against both Tanzania and Tunisia. Paul Onuachu scored Nigeria's opening goal in the 28th minute, and Raphael Onyedika added the second and third goals in the 62nd and 67th minutes, while Rogers Mato scored Uganda's only goal.
Tunisia also qualified for the same round after drawing 1-1 with Tanzania, bringing Tunisia's total to four points in second place, five points behind the leading Nigeria. Tanzania occupied third place with two points, while Uganda, at the bottom of the group, had one point. Ismail Ghweri gave Tunisia the lead in the 43rd minute from a penalty, but Faisal Salum equalized for Tanzania at the start of the second half, and the match ended with this result.