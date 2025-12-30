The Nigerian national team continued its winning streak in the Africa Cup of Nations, defeating Uganda 3-1 today in the third (and final) round of the group stage of the tournament held in Morocco. Nigeria collected nine points at the top of Group C after previously winning against both Tanzania and Tunisia. Paul Onuachu scored Nigeria's opening goal in the 28th minute, and Raphael Onyedika added the second and third goals in the 62nd and 67th minutes, while Rogers Mato scored Uganda's only goal.



Tunisia also qualified for the same round after drawing 1-1 with Tanzania, bringing Tunisia's total to four points in second place, five points behind the leading Nigeria. Tanzania occupied third place with two points, while Uganda, at the bottom of the group, had one point. Ismail Ghweri gave Tunisia the lead in the 43rd minute from a penalty, but Faisal Salum equalized for Tanzania at the start of the second half, and the match ended with this result.