عاش لاعب الخلود هتان باهبري، ليلة استثنائية في دوري المحترفين، بعدما سجل ثنائية للمرة الثانية في مسيرته بالمسابقة، مؤكداً عودته القوية هذا الموسم، إذ سجل ثنائيته الأولى في موسم 2015-2016 أمام التعاون، فيما حملت الثانية توقيعه في المباراة التي جمعته بفريق نيوم، على ملعب مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(24) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم «دوري روشن»، وسجل هدفي الخلود في الدقيقتين (4) و(39)، ليعيد إلى الأذهان أفضل فتراته الهجومية.


ويملك باهبري خلال الموسم الحالي 10 مساهمات تهديفية بقميص الخلود، بواقع 5 أهداف و5 تمريرات حاسمة، ما يعكس تأثيره المتصاعد في الثلث الهجومي.


ولم يتوقف التألق عند الأرقام، إذ تصدر باهبري قائمة الأعلى تقييماً من حيث التأثير في الجولة 24 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين بنسبة بلغت 67.78، في مؤشر واضح على حضوره الفعّال داخل الملعب.


هذا التصاعد في المستوى يفتح باب التساؤلات حول إمكانية عودة اللاعب إلى حسابات المنتخب، خصوصاً مع اقتراب استحقاقات كبرى يتقدمها كأس العالم 2026، إذ تبدو الفرصة مواتية له لاستثمار توهجه الحالي وتعزيز حظوظه الدولية.