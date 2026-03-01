The immortal player Hattan Bahbri had an exceptional night in the Professional League, scoring a brace for the second time in his career in the competition, confirming his strong return this season. He scored his first brace in the 2015-2016 season against Al-Taawoun, while his second came in the match against Neom, at King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, during the 24th round of the Saudi Professional Football League "Roshen League." He scored the two goals for Al-Khulood in the 4th and 39th minutes, reminding everyone of his best attacking periods.



Bahbri currently has 10 goal contributions this season with Al-Khulood, consisting of 5 goals and 5 assists, reflecting his increasing impact in the attacking third.



His brilliance did not stop at the numbers, as Bahbri topped the list of the highest-rated players in terms of impact in the 24th round of the Saudi Professional League with a rating of 67.78, a clear indication of his effective presence on the field.



This rise in performance raises questions about the possibility of the player returning to the national team considerations, especially with major tournaments approaching, led by the 2026 World Cup. The opportunity seems favorable for him to capitalize on his current brilliance and enhance his international prospects.