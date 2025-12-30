أعلنت مصر متابعتها باهتمام بالغ، الأوضاع الأخيرة على الساحة اليمنية، من خلال الاتصالات المكثفة التي تجريها على أعلى المستويات، وعلى مدار الساعة مع الأطراف المعنية كافة.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية المصرية في بيان رسمي، اليوم (الثلاثاء) على «ثقتها التامة في حرص الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة على التعامل بحكمة مع التطورات الحالية في اليمن، في إطار إعلاء قيم الأخوّة بين البلدين الشقيقين وصون وحدة الصف والمصير العربي المشترك في هذه المرحلة الدقيقة التي يمر بها اليمن الشقيق والمنطقة».

وأضاف البيان: «تعرب جمهورية مصر العربية في هذا السياق عن تقديرها البالغ لحكمة القيادتين السعودية والإماراتية في التعامل البناء مع تطورات الأوضاع في اليمن والحرص على تحقيق الاستقرار في اليمن والحفاظ على سيادته ومصالح شعبه الشقيق».

وتؤكد مصر أنها لن تألو جهداً في مواصلة اتصالاتها المستمرة مع الأشقاء في السعودية والإمارات ومع الجانب اليمني وباقي الأطراف الإقليمية والدولية المعنية للعمل على خفض التصعيد، وبما يمهد إلى التوصل لتسوية سياسية شاملة في اليمن تحقق طموحات وتطلعات الشعب اليمني الشقيق المشروعة، في مستقبل آمن ومزدهر، وتدعم الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.