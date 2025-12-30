Egypt has announced that it is closely monitoring the recent developments on the Yemeni scene, through intensive communications being conducted at the highest levels, around the clock, with all concerned parties.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in an official statement today (Tuesday) its "complete confidence in the commitment of our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to deal wisely with the current developments in Yemen, within the framework of upholding the values of brotherhood between the two brotherly countries and preserving the unity of ranks and the common Arab destiny during this critical phase that Yemen and the region are going through."

The statement added: "In this context, the Arab Republic of Egypt expresses its deep appreciation for the wisdom of the Saudi and Emirati leaderships in constructively addressing the developments in Yemen and their commitment to achieving stability in Yemen and preserving its sovereignty and the interests of its brotherly people."

Egypt reaffirms that it will spare no effort in continuing its ongoing communications with its brothers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as with the Yemeni side and other concerned regional and international parties, to work towards de-escalation, paving the way for a comprehensive political settlement in Yemen that meets the legitimate aspirations and hopes of the brotherly Yemeni people for a secure and prosperous future, and supports security and stability in the region.