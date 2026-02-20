شهدت العاصمة التشيلية سانتياغو، حادثًا مروعًا تحول إلى كارثة، بعد أن انفجرت شاحنة ضخمة محملة بالغاز السائل في منطقة رينكا شمال المدينة، مما أسفر عن مقتل 5 أشخاص على الأقل وإصابة 17 آخرين، بعضهم في حالة حرجة بسبب حروق شديدة.

ووقع الحادث على طريق جنرال فيلاسكيز السريع، عندما فقد سائق الشاحنة السيطرة على المركبة لأسباب لا تزال قيد التحقيق، واصطدمت بحاجز أمان خرساني قبل أن تنقلب، مما أدى إلى تسرب الغاز وانفجار هائل تلاه حريق عنيف.

وأكد الجنرال فيكتور فييلما، رئيس منطقة المرور والأمن الطرقي في شرطة كارابينيروس، في مؤتمر صحفي، أن الانفجار تسبب في موجة نيران هائلة غطت الطريق وسحب دخان أسود كثيف ارتفعت إلى السماء، مما أثار الذعر بين السكان وشل حركة المرور في المنطقة الشمالية الصناعية.

وأضاف أن الضحايا الخمسة بما في ذلك سائق الشاحنة نفسه لقوا حتفهم إما جراء الاصطدام المباشر أو احتراقهم داخل مركباتهم، فيما نقل الـ17 مصابًا معظمهم بحروق خطيرة إلى المستشفيات، ويُخشى ارتفاع عدد الضحايا مع استمرار التحقيقات.

وأكدت السلطات تضرر أكثر من 50 سيارة بشكل كلي أو جزئي، حيث تفحمت أغلبها في المواقف والمستودعات المجاورة للطريق السريع بسبب ظاهرة «النيران الطائرة».

وأفادت التقارير الأولية من فرق الإطفاء أن الحريق امتد إلى منشآت صناعية ومستودعات قريبة بما في ذلك مرآب للسيارات وشركة لتفكيك المركبات، مما استدعى تدخل 25 فرقة إطفاء للسيطرة على النيران بعد ساعات طويلة، مع تبريد خزان الشاحنة لمنع انفجارات إضافية.

وتشهد تشيلي حوادث متكررة تتعلق بنقل المواد الخطرة مثل الغاز السائل، خاصة على الطرق السريعة المزدحمة في المناطق الحضرية مثل سانتياغو، بسبب كثافة حركة الشاحنات الصناعية والتجارية، ويُعد الغاز البترولي المسال من أكثر المواد خطورة عند تسربها، إذ يتبخر بسرعة ويشكل سحابة قابلة للانفجار عند الاشتعال.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، سجلت البلاد عدة حوادث مشابهة أدت إلى خسائر بشرية ومادية كبيرة، مما دفع السلطات إلى تشديد الرقابة على صيانة الشاحنات وتدريب السائقين، لكن التحقيقات غالبًا ما تشير إلى عوامل مثل السرعة الزائدة، الإرهاق، أو خلل فني كأسباب رئيسية.