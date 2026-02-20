The Chilean capital, Santiago, witnessed a horrific incident that turned into a disaster when a massive truck loaded with liquid gas exploded in the Renca area north of the city, resulting in the deaths of at least 5 people and injuring 17 others, some of whom are in critical condition due to severe burns.

The incident occurred on the General Velásquez highway when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle for reasons still under investigation, crashing into a concrete safety barrier before overturning, leading to a gas leak and a massive explosion followed by a violent fire.

General Víctor Vialma, head of traffic and road safety in the Carabineros police, confirmed in a press conference that the explosion caused a huge fire wave that covered the road and sent thick black smoke rising into the sky, causing panic among residents and paralyzing traffic in the industrial northern area.

He added that the five victims, including the truck driver himself, died either from the direct impact or from being burned inside their vehicles, while the 17 injured, most of whom suffered serious burns, were transported to hospitals, and the death toll is feared to rise as investigations continue.

Authorities confirmed that more than 50 vehicles were damaged either completely or partially, with most of them charred in the parking lots and warehouses adjacent to the highway due to the phenomenon of "fireballs."

Initial reports from firefighting teams indicated that the fire spread to nearby industrial facilities and warehouses, including a car garage and a vehicle dismantling company, necessitating the intervention of 25 firefighting teams to control the flames after long hours, while cooling the truck's tank to prevent further explosions.

Chile experiences recurring incidents related to the transportation of hazardous materials such as liquid gas, especially on busy highways in urban areas like Santiago, due to the density of industrial and commercial truck traffic. Liquefied petroleum gas is considered one of the most dangerous materials when leaked, as it evaporates quickly and forms an explosive cloud when ignited.

In recent years, the country has recorded several similar incidents that resulted in significant human and material losses, prompting authorities to tighten oversight on truck maintenance and driver training, but investigations often point to factors such as speeding, fatigue, or technical failure as primary causes.