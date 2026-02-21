With Washington hinting at the option of limited strikes to push Tehran into making nuclear concessions, and amid reports of extensive U.S. military movements including the evacuation of troops from bases in the Middle East, European countries have urged their citizens to leave Iranian territory immediately.



The German embassy in Tehran called on its citizens today (Saturday) to leave Iran immediately. It warned in an official statement of the possibility of deteriorating conditions and the outbreak of armed conflict, emphasizing that the German Foreign Ministry would not be able to provide support or carry out evacuation operations in the event of a military escalation.



Sweden issued a similar call through its Foreign Minister, Ann Linde, who stressed the need to take advantage of available flights and land crossings to leave without delay.



Serbia joined these warnings, urging its citizens to exit Iran as soon as possible due to the imminent risk of deteriorating security conditions, according to the Serbian Foreign Ministry's statements on its website and social media.



Poland urged its citizens to leave Iran as quickly as possible and not to travel there. The Polish news agency reported Prime Minister Donald Tusk saying on Thursday: “Please leave Iran immediately, and do not travel to this country under any circumstances.”



Meanwhile, a U.S. official at the White House stated that American forces are not in the process of evacuating any of their troops from the Middle East in anticipation of any confrontation with Iran. The official clarified that Central Command has conducted movements of some of its troops in the region as part of military exercises and various missions.



For its part, Iran has sought to defuse the situation through diplomatic channels, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announcing that his country is preparing a draft nuclear agreement to present to Washington through the Omani mediator within days.



Araghchi denied that Washington had conditioned “zero enrichment” in the recent rounds held in Geneva and Muscat, asserting that Tehran rejects any suspension of enrichment and considers it a “red line.”



The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. administration may adopt a strategy of “gradual escalation,” starting with limited strikes targeting military or government facilities, which would then expand in pace to compel Tehran to return to the negotiating table on Washington's terms.