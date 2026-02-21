مع تلويح واشنطن بخيار الضربات المحدودة لدفع طهران إلى تقديم تنازلات نووية، ووسط تقارير عن تحركات عسكرية أمريكية واسعة شملت إجلاء جنود من قواعد في الشرق الأوسط، دعت دول أوروبية رعاياها إلى مغادرة الأراضي الإيرانية فوراً.


ودعت السفارة الألمانية في طهران، اليوم (السبت)، مواطنيها إلى مغادرة إيران فوراً. وحذرت في بيان رسمي من احتمال تدهور الأوضاع واندلاع صراع مسلّح، مؤكدة أن الخارجية الألمانية لن تكون قادرة على تقديم الدعم أو القيام بعمليات إجلاء في حال انفجار الموقف عسكرياً.


وأصدرت السويد نداء مماثلاً على لسان وزيرة الخارجية السويدية ماريا مالمر ستينرغارد، التي شددت على ضرورة استغلال الرحلات الجوية والمعابر البرية المتاحة حالياً للمغادرة دون إبطاء.


وانضمت صربيا إلى هذه التحذيرات، وطالبت رعاياها بالخروج من إيران بأسرع وقت ممكن، بسبب خطر تدهور الوضع الأمني الوشيك، بحسب ما أوردت الخارجية الصربية على موقعها الإلكتروني وشبكات التواصل الاجتماعي.


وحثت بولندا مواطنيها على مغادرة إيران في أسرع وقت ممكن، وعدم السفر إلى هناك. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء البولندية عن رئيس الوزراء دونالد توسك قوله الخميس: «من فضلكم غادروا إيران فوراً، ولا تسافروا إلى هذه الدولة تحت أي ظروف».


في غضون ذلك، أفاد مسؤول أمريكي في البيت الأبيض بأن القوات الأمريكية ليست بصدد إجلاء أي من جنودها من منطقة الشرق الأوسط، تحسباً لأي مواجهة مع إيران. وأوضح المسؤول أن القيادة المركزية أجرت تنقلات لعدد من جنودها بالمنطقة في إطار تدريبات عسكرية ومهمات مختلفة.


من جانبها، سعت إيران إلى نزع فتيل الانفجار عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية، وأعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن بلاده بصدد إعداد مسودة اتفاق نووي لتقديمها لواشنطن عبر الوسيط العماني خلال أيام.


ونفى عراقجي أن تكون واشنطن قد اشترطت «تصفير التخصيب» في الجولات الأخيرة التي عُقدت في جنيف ومسقط، مؤكداً أن طهران ترفض أي تعليق للتخصيب وتعتبره «خطاً أحمر».


وأفادت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» بأن الإدارة الأمريكية قد تنهج إستراتيجية «التصعيد التدريجي»، بحيث تبدأ الضربات بنطاق محدود يستهدف منشآت عسكرية أو حكومية، وتتوسّع الوتيرة تباعاً لإجبار طهران على العودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات بشروط واشنطن.