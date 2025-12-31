بعد الحكم ببراءتها من التهم المنسوبة إليها، عبّرت الفنانة الكويتية إلهام الفضالة عن شكرها للدعم الذي تلقته، مشيرة إلى أن الأزمة قوّت إيمانها وصبرها.

وقالت إلهام في سلسلة فيديوهات عبر حسابها على سناب شات: «الحمد لله على كل حال، مبروك لي حكم البراءة، وهذا قضاء الله وقدره، والنعم في رب العالمين».

وأضافت: «ماني عارفة شنو أقول شنو أتكلم شنو أبدي شنو أحكي ما أعرف ما أدري، ليش حسيت نفسي أنا في هالفترة اللي مختفية فيها شوية حسيت كأني توني جديدة على الوضع ماني فاهمته للحين».

الأزمة قوّت إيماني

وتابعت «هذه التجربة قوّت إيماني أكثر وأكثر أضعاف الأضعاف، وأنا مقتنعة بأن ما حدث كان أمر الله وقضاءه وقدره، والله هو مغير الأحوال».

وعن شعورها بعد انتهاء الأزمة، قالت: «الحمد لله أزمة وعدت وحسيت اليوم أول يوم أقعد الصبح مخي فاضي، أول يوم أقعد الصبح ما أفكر بشيء، واحتفلت ببراءتي وبعيد ميلاد زوجي»، موضحة أنّ الدعم الذي تلقته كان مؤثراً للغاية.

وأكملت الفضالة: «اشكر زوجي كنت أبي أخذ فترة إجازة حق نفسي، فما شاء الله ربعي وحبايبي والدنيا كلها قاعد تقول لي: اطلعي اطلعي الناس تحبك والناس تبيك ومشتاقة لك».

وأضافت: «الحمد لله اليوم قاعده مستأنسة نفسيتي، حتى صباحي غير، الحمد لله والشكر يا رب».

كما وجهت إلهام الشكر لزملائها في الوسط الفني، وخصّت بالذكر شيماء علي، التي كانت تتصل بها يومياً، وأثبتت معدن صداقتها، وحصة النبهان التي حافظت على التواصل المستمر والدائم معها، مؤكدة أن دعمهما كان له أثر كبير في رفع معنوياتها خلال الأزمة.