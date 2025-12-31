بعد الحكم ببراءتها من التهم المنسوبة إليها، عبّرت الفنانة الكويتية إلهام الفضالة عن شكرها للدعم الذي تلقته، مشيرة إلى أن الأزمة قوّت إيمانها وصبرها.
وقالت إلهام في سلسلة فيديوهات عبر حسابها على سناب شات: «الحمد لله على كل حال، مبروك لي حكم البراءة، وهذا قضاء الله وقدره، والنعم في رب العالمين».
وأضافت: «ماني عارفة شنو أقول شنو أتكلم شنو أبدي شنو أحكي ما أعرف ما أدري، ليش حسيت نفسي أنا في هالفترة اللي مختفية فيها شوية حسيت كأني توني جديدة على الوضع ماني فاهمته للحين».
الأزمة قوّت إيماني
وتابعت «هذه التجربة قوّت إيماني أكثر وأكثر أضعاف الأضعاف، وأنا مقتنعة بأن ما حدث كان أمر الله وقضاءه وقدره، والله هو مغير الأحوال».
وعن شعورها بعد انتهاء الأزمة، قالت: «الحمد لله أزمة وعدت وحسيت اليوم أول يوم أقعد الصبح مخي فاضي، أول يوم أقعد الصبح ما أفكر بشيء، واحتفلت ببراءتي وبعيد ميلاد زوجي»، موضحة أنّ الدعم الذي تلقته كان مؤثراً للغاية.
وأكملت الفضالة: «اشكر زوجي كنت أبي أخذ فترة إجازة حق نفسي، فما شاء الله ربعي وحبايبي والدنيا كلها قاعد تقول لي: اطلعي اطلعي الناس تحبك والناس تبيك ومشتاقة لك».
وأضافت: «الحمد لله اليوم قاعده مستأنسة نفسيتي، حتى صباحي غير، الحمد لله والشكر يا رب».
كما وجهت إلهام الشكر لزملائها في الوسط الفني، وخصّت بالذكر شيماء علي، التي كانت تتصل بها يومياً، وأثبتت معدن صداقتها، وحصة النبهان التي حافظت على التواصل المستمر والدائم معها، مؤكدة أن دعمهما كان له أثر كبير في رفع معنوياتها خلال الأزمة.
After being acquitted of the charges against her, Kuwaiti artist Ilham Al-Fadala expressed her gratitude for the support she received, noting that the crisis strengthened her faith and patience.
Ilham said in a series of videos on her Snapchat account: "Thank God for everything, congratulations to me on the acquittal, this is God's will and decree, and blessings be upon the Lord of the worlds."
She added: "I don't know what to say, what to talk about, where to start, what to say, I don't know, I felt like during this period when I was a bit absent, I felt like I was just new to the situation and I still don't understand it."
The Crisis Strengthened My Faith
She continued, "This experience has strengthened my faith more and more, exponentially, and I am convinced that what happened was God's will and decree, and God is the changer of circumstances."
Regarding her feelings after the crisis ended, she said: "Thank God the crisis has passed, and I felt today was the first day I woke up with a clear mind, the first day I woke up not thinking about anything, and I celebrated my acquittal and my husband's birthday," explaining that the support she received was very impactful.
Al-Fadala added: "I thank my husband; I wanted to take a break for myself, but my friends and loved ones and everyone were telling me: come out, come out, people love you, and they miss you."
She added: "Thank God today I feel good mentally, even my morning is different, thank God and thanks, O Lord."
Ilham also expressed her gratitude to her colleagues in the artistic community, specifically mentioning Shaima Ali, who called her daily and proved the value of their friendship, and Hessa Al-Nabhan, who maintained constant and ongoing communication with her, affirming that their support had a significant impact on boosting her morale during the crisis.