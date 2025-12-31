After being acquitted of the charges against her, Kuwaiti artist Ilham Al-Fadala expressed her gratitude for the support she received, noting that the crisis strengthened her faith and patience.

Ilham said in a series of videos on her Snapchat account: "Thank God for everything, congratulations to me on the acquittal, this is God's will and decree, and blessings be upon the Lord of the worlds."

She added: "I don't know what to say, what to talk about, where to start, what to say, I don't know, I felt like during this period when I was a bit absent, I felt like I was just new to the situation and I still don't understand it."

The Crisis Strengthened My Faith

She continued, "This experience has strengthened my faith more and more, exponentially, and I am convinced that what happened was God's will and decree, and God is the changer of circumstances."

Regarding her feelings after the crisis ended, she said: "Thank God the crisis has passed, and I felt today was the first day I woke up with a clear mind, the first day I woke up not thinking about anything, and I celebrated my acquittal and my husband's birthday," explaining that the support she received was very impactful.

Al-Fadala added: "I thank my husband; I wanted to take a break for myself, but my friends and loved ones and everyone were telling me: come out, come out, people love you, and they miss you."

She added: "Thank God today I feel good mentally, even my morning is different, thank God and thanks, O Lord."

Ilham also expressed her gratitude to her colleagues in the artistic community, specifically mentioning Shaima Ali, who called her daily and proved the value of their friendship, and Hessa Al-Nabhan, who maintained constant and ongoing communication with her, affirming that their support had a significant impact on boosting her morale during the crisis.