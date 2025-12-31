The Ministry of Education has begun disbursing financial rewards to a number of school principals who have achieved advanced levels in educational performance indicators in previous years, in a move aimed at linking incentives to the direct impact on learning outcomes and the quality of the school environment, and encouraging effective leadership within schools.



Eligibility for the rewards is based on sustainable improvement in learning outcomes and school evaluation.



The Ministry of Education has linked eligibility for these rewards to precise criteria, which are based on the increased academic achievement of students in core subjects such as reading, mathematics, and science.