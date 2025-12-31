بدأت وزارة التعليم صرف مكافآت مالية لعدد من مديري المدارس التي حققت مستويات متقدمة في مؤشرات الأداء التعليمي في الأعوام الماضية، في خطوة تهدف لربط الحوافز بالأثر المباشر على نواتج التعلم وجودة البيئة المدرسية، وتشجيع العمل القيادي المؤثر داخل المدارس.


ويعتمد استحقاق المكافآت على التحسّن المستدام في نواتج التعلّم والتقويم المدرسي.


وكانت وزارة التعليم ربطت استحقاق هذه المكافآت بمعايير دقيقة، تصدرها ارتفاع مستوى التحصيل الدراسي للطلاب في المواد الأساسية كالقراءة والرياضيات والعلوم.