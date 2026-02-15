كشف وزير التجارة رئيس مجلس إدارة المركز السعودي للأعمال الاقتصادية الدكتور ماجد القصبي وجود أكثر من 1000 إصلاح اقتصادي وتنموي تستهدف تحسين بيئة الأعمال ورفع تنافسية المملكة عالمياً، وأن القيادة الرشيدة جعلت تمكين قطاع الأعمال أولوية تنموية، من خلال تسهيل الإجراءات ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستثمرين ورواد الأعمال، بما يعزز جاذبية المملكة كوجهة استثمارية عالمية. جاء ذلك خلال افتتاح فرع المركز السعودي للأعمال التشاركي مع غرفة مكة المكرمة في العاصمة المقدسة.


وأوضح أن افتتاح الفرع بالتكامل مع أكثر من 65 جهة حكومية، مشيراً إلى أن الفرع الجديد سيقدم أكثر من 6 آلاف خدمة عبر 62 جهة حكومية، مع وجود ممثلين دائمين لعدد من الوزارات والهيئات ذات العلاقة، من بينها وزارات التجارة، والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والبلديات والإسكان، والعدل، والسياحة، والخارجية، إضافة إلى هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والمؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية.


من جانبه، أكد رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة مكة عبدالله صالح كامل أن تدشين الفرع يمثل خطوة نوعية لدعم بيئة الأعمال في مكة المكرمة، وتسريع الإجراءات، وتحفيز النمو الاقتصادي في المنطقة.