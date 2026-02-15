The Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Center for Economic Activities, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, revealed the existence of more than 1,000 economic and developmental reforms aimed at improving the business environment and enhancing the Kingdom's global competitiveness. He stated that the wise leadership has made empowering the business sector a developmental priority by facilitating procedures and improving the quality of services provided to investors and entrepreneurs, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the Kingdom as a global investment destination. This was announced during the opening of the branch of the Saudi Center for Collaborative Business with the Makkah Chamber in the holy capital.



He explained that the opening of the branch is in collaboration with more than 65 government entities, noting that the new branch will offer more than 6,000 services through 62 government entities, with permanent representatives from several relevant ministries and authorities, including the Ministries of Commerce, Human Resources and Social Development, Municipalities and Housing, Justice, Tourism, and Foreign Affairs, in addition to the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the General Organization for Social Insurance.



For his part, the Chairman of the Board of the Makkah Chamber, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, confirmed that the launch of the branch represents a qualitative step to support the business environment in Makkah, accelerate procedures, and stimulate economic growth in the region.