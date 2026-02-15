كشف وزير التجارة رئيس مجلس إدارة المركز السعودي للأعمال الاقتصادية الدكتور ماجد القصبي وجود أكثر من 1000 إصلاح اقتصادي وتنموي تستهدف تحسين بيئة الأعمال ورفع تنافسية المملكة عالمياً، وأن القيادة الرشيدة جعلت تمكين قطاع الأعمال أولوية تنموية، من خلال تسهيل الإجراءات ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستثمرين ورواد الأعمال، بما يعزز جاذبية المملكة كوجهة استثمارية عالمية. جاء ذلك خلال افتتاح فرع المركز السعودي للأعمال التشاركي مع غرفة مكة المكرمة في العاصمة المقدسة.
وأوضح أن افتتاح الفرع بالتكامل مع أكثر من 65 جهة حكومية، مشيراً إلى أن الفرع الجديد سيقدم أكثر من 6 آلاف خدمة عبر 62 جهة حكومية، مع وجود ممثلين دائمين لعدد من الوزارات والهيئات ذات العلاقة، من بينها وزارات التجارة، والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والبلديات والإسكان، والعدل، والسياحة، والخارجية، إضافة إلى هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والمؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية.
من جانبه، أكد رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة مكة عبدالله صالح كامل أن تدشين الفرع يمثل خطوة نوعية لدعم بيئة الأعمال في مكة المكرمة، وتسريع الإجراءات، وتحفيز النمو الاقتصادي في المنطقة.
The Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Center for Economic Activities, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, revealed the existence of more than 1,000 economic and developmental reforms aimed at improving the business environment and enhancing the Kingdom's global competitiveness. He stated that the wise leadership has made empowering the business sector a developmental priority by facilitating procedures and improving the quality of services provided to investors and entrepreneurs, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the Kingdom as a global investment destination. This was announced during the opening of the branch of the Saudi Center for Collaborative Business with the Makkah Chamber in the holy capital.
He explained that the opening of the branch is in collaboration with more than 65 government entities, noting that the new branch will offer more than 6,000 services through 62 government entities, with permanent representatives from several relevant ministries and authorities, including the Ministries of Commerce, Human Resources and Social Development, Municipalities and Housing, Justice, Tourism, and Foreign Affairs, in addition to the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the General Organization for Social Insurance.
For his part, the Chairman of the Board of the Makkah Chamber, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, confirmed that the launch of the branch represents a qualitative step to support the business environment in Makkah, accelerate procedures, and stimulate economic growth in the region.