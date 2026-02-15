The government press conference, organized by the Ministry of Media, will kick off tomorrow in the capital, Riyadh, as part of efforts to enhance government communication and inform the public about the latest national developments.

The conference will host: Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hoqail, and the CEO of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi.

The conference will address the latest developments and achievements in the Kingdom, in addition to reviewing the transformation journey in the non-profit sector within the municipal and housing system, as well as highlighting the role of data and artificial intelligence in the "Ehsan" platform to empower charitable work and enhance its efficiency.

The holding of the conference is an extension of the transparency approach and the enhancement of communication channels with the community, reflecting the developmental movement taking place across various sectors in the Kingdom.