تنطلق غداً في العاصمة الرياض أعمال المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي، الذي تنظمه وزارة الإعلام، في إطار تعزيز التواصل الحكومي وإطلاع الرأي العام على أبرز المستجدات الوطنية.

وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل.

وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل.

‏‎ويستضيف المؤتمر كلاً من: وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، ووزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، ورئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) الدكتور عبدالله الغامدي.

رئيس «سدايا» الدكتور عبدالله الغامدي.

رئيس «سدايا» الدكتور عبدالله الغامدي.

‏‎ويتناول المؤتمر أبرز مستجدات المملكة وإنجازاتها، إلى جانب استعراض رحلة التحول في القطاع غير الربحي بمنظومة البلديات والإسكان، إضافة إلى تسليط الضوء على دور البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي في منصة «إحسان» لتمكين العمل الخيري وتعزيز كفاءته.

‏‎ويأتي انعقاد المؤتمر امتداداً لنهج الشفافية وتعزيز قنوات التواصل مع المجتمع، بما يعكس الحراك التنموي الذي تشهده مختلف القطاعات في المملكة.