تنطلق غداً في العاصمة الرياض أعمال المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي، الذي تنظمه وزارة الإعلام، في إطار تعزيز التواصل الحكومي وإطلاع الرأي العام على أبرز المستجدات الوطنية.
ويستضيف المؤتمر كلاً من: وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، ووزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، ورئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) الدكتور عبدالله الغامدي.
ويتناول المؤتمر أبرز مستجدات المملكة وإنجازاتها، إلى جانب استعراض رحلة التحول في القطاع غير الربحي بمنظومة البلديات والإسكان، إضافة إلى تسليط الضوء على دور البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي في منصة «إحسان» لتمكين العمل الخيري وتعزيز كفاءته.
ويأتي انعقاد المؤتمر امتداداً لنهج الشفافية وتعزيز قنوات التواصل مع المجتمع، بما يعكس الحراك التنموي الذي تشهده مختلف القطاعات في المملكة.
The government press conference, organized by the Ministry of Media, will kick off tomorrow in the capital, Riyadh, as part of efforts to enhance government communication and inform the public about the latest national developments.
The conference will host: Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hoqail, and the CEO of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi.
The conference will address the latest developments and achievements in the Kingdom, in addition to reviewing the transformation journey in the non-profit sector within the municipal and housing system, as well as highlighting the role of data and artificial intelligence in the "Ehsan" platform to empower charitable work and enhance its efficiency.
The holding of the conference is an extension of the transparency approach and the enhancement of communication channels with the community, reflecting the developmental movement taking place across various sectors in the Kingdom.