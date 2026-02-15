ألقى الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى محاضرةً تَبِعها حوار حول «المفهوم العام للكراهية»، والتعريف الشامل لمعنى معاداة أتباع الأديان والأعراق، وذلك بدعوةٍ رسمية من رئيسة جامعة جورج واشنطن إيلين غرانبرج، وبحضور عدد من الأكاديميين والطلاب ومراكز البحوث.
وأشار إلى أنّ الكرامة الإنسانية أصلٌ راسخ في القيم الإسلامية، وأنّ التشريع الإسلامي لا يجيز الإساءة إلى هذه الكرامة، مجدِّداً التأكيد أن الموقف الإسلامي من أتباع الأديان والأعراق، والوقوف ضد أساليب الازدراء والممارسات العنصرية، موقفٌ ثابت لا يتغير؛ لأنه يمثل قِيم الإسلام الراسخة.
وأوضح أنّ من المغالطة (fallacy) اعتبار الإدانة لجرائم الأفراد أو المؤسسات، والتعليق على تصرفاتها وسلوكياتها المسيئة، إساءةً لأديانها أو كرهاً لأعراقها، وقال: «لم أجد أيّ نموذج لطرحٍ إسلاميٍّ مسؤول يمسّ احترام الكرامة الإنسانية لأيٍّ من أتباع الأديان والأعراق، مهما كان الاختلاف مع بعض أتباعها، أو المحسوبين عليها، بسبب سلوكهم الذي يُمثّل أجندتهم أو أيديولوجيتهم السياسية أو غير السياسية التي لا علاقة لها بالدين ولا بالعرق، فالنصوص الإسلامية لا تسمح بأيّ تبرير للمعاداة العرقية، بل تعد ذلك جاهلية، وهي حالةٌ من العدمية الدينية والحضارية والأخلاقية». وأضاف: «نحن نوضح قناعاتنا ومواقفنا بالحوار والحقائق، لا بشعارات وممارسات الكراهية والعنصرية».
وبين أنّ من لا يحترم إنسانية غيره فهو كارهٌ لنفسه في البداية، (وإن غاب وعيُه عن ذلك)؛ لأنّ الإنسانية بأصلها الواحد لا تتجزأ، وهذا من القناعة الدينية في الإسلام؛ ففي القرآن الكريم يقول الله تعالى: ﴿ولقد كرَّمْنا بني آدم﴾، نحن نؤمن بحق كل إنسان في الكرامة دون تفريقٍ بينها ولا مفاضلة.
وأكد أنّ الكراهية مشاعر سلبية خطيرة تجاه الآخرين، غالباً ما تتطور إلى «سلوك عنصري»، وعلاجها الجذري يكون بالتحصين ضدها من البداية في جميع منصات التأثير، وأهمها «الأسرة» و«التعليم»؛ ليكون الوعي سلوكاً تلقائياً يفوق في أثره وتلقائيته فاعليّة القوانين -مع أهميتها، وهي مسؤولية دولية تضامنيّة.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, delivered a lecture followed by a discussion on "The General Concept of Hatred" and the comprehensive definition of the meaning of hostility towards followers of religions and ethnicities. This was at the official invitation of the President of George Washington University, Ellen Granberg, and in the presence of a number of academics, students, and research centers.
He pointed out that human dignity is a fundamental principle in Islamic values, and that Islamic legislation does not permit the violation of this dignity, reiterating that the Islamic stance towards followers of religions and ethnicities, and standing against contempt and racist practices, is a steadfast position that does not change; because it represents the enduring values of Islam.
He clarified that it is a fallacy to consider the condemnation of the crimes of individuals or institutions, and the commentary on their abusive actions and behaviors, as an insult to their religions or hatred towards their ethnicities. He said: "I have not found any model of responsible Islamic discourse that touches on respecting the human dignity of any of the followers of religions and ethnicities, regardless of the differences with some of their followers or those associated with them, due to their behavior that represents their agenda or political or non-political ideology that has no relation to religion or ethnicity. Islamic texts do not allow any justification for racial hostility; rather, it is considered ignorance, a state of religious, civilizational, and moral nihilism." He added: "We clarify our convictions and positions through dialogue and facts, not through slogans and practices of hatred and racism."
He indicated that those who do not respect the humanity of others are, in fact, hating themselves at the outset (even if they are unaware of this); because humanity, in its singular essence, is indivisible, and this is a religious conviction in Islam. In the Holy Quran, Allah Almighty says: ﴿And We have certainly honored the Children of Adam﴾. We believe in the right of every human being to dignity without distinction or preference.
He affirmed that hatred is a dangerous negative emotion towards others, which often develops into "racist behavior," and its fundamental remedy is to be fortified against it from the beginning in all platforms of influence, the most important of which are "family" and "education"; so that awareness becomes an automatic behavior that surpasses the effectiveness and spontaneity of laws - despite their importance, and this is an international collective responsibility.