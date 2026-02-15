ألقى الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى محاضرةً تَبِعها حوار حول «المفهوم العام للكراهية»، والتعريف الشامل لمعنى معاداة أتباع الأديان والأعراق، وذلك بدعوةٍ رسمية من رئيسة جامعة جورج واشنطن إيلين غرانبرج، وبحضور عدد من الأكاديميين والطلاب ومراكز البحوث.

وأشار إلى أنّ الكرامة الإنسانية أصلٌ راسخ في القيم الإسلامية، وأنّ التشريع الإسلامي لا يجيز الإساءة إلى هذه الكرامة، مجدِّداً التأكيد أن الموقف الإسلامي من أتباع الأديان والأعراق، والوقوف ضد أساليب الازدراء والممارسات العنصرية، موقفٌ ثابت لا يتغير؛ لأنه يمثل قِيم الإسلام الراسخة.

وأوضح أنّ من المغالطة (fallacy) اعتبار الإدانة لجرائم الأفراد أو المؤسسات، والتعليق على تصرفاتها وسلوكياتها المسيئة، إساءةً لأديانها أو كرهاً لأعراقها، وقال: «لم أجد أيّ نموذج لطرحٍ إسلاميٍّ مسؤول يمسّ احترام الكرامة الإنسانية لأيٍّ من أتباع الأديان والأعراق، مهما كان الاختلاف مع بعض أتباعها، أو المحسوبين عليها، بسبب سلوكهم الذي يُمثّل أجندتهم أو أيديولوجيتهم السياسية أو غير السياسية التي لا علاقة لها بالدين ولا بالعرق، فالنصوص الإسلامية لا تسمح بأيّ تبرير للمعاداة العرقية، بل تعد ذلك جاهلية، وهي حالةٌ من العدمية الدينية والحضارية والأخلاقية». وأضاف: «نحن نوضح قناعاتنا ومواقفنا بالحوار والحقائق، لا بشعارات وممارسات الكراهية والعنصرية».

وبين أنّ من لا يحترم إنسانية غيره فهو كارهٌ لنفسه في البداية، (وإن غاب وعيُه عن ذلك)؛ لأنّ الإنسانية بأصلها الواحد لا تتجزأ، وهذا من القناعة الدينية في الإسلام؛ ففي القرآن الكريم يقول الله تعالى: ﴿ولقد كرَّمْنا بني آدم﴾، نحن نؤمن بحق كل إنسان في الكرامة دون تفريقٍ بينها ولا مفاضلة.

وأكد أنّ الكراهية مشاعر سلبية خطيرة تجاه الآخرين، غالباً ما تتطور إلى «سلوك عنصري»، وعلاجها الجذري يكون بالتحصين ضدها من البداية في جميع منصات التأثير، وأهمها «الأسرة» و«التعليم»؛ ليكون الوعي سلوكاً تلقائياً يفوق في أثره وتلقائيته فاعليّة القوانين -مع أهميتها، وهي مسؤولية دولية تضامنيّة.