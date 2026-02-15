The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, delivered a lecture followed by a discussion on "The General Concept of Hatred" and the comprehensive definition of the meaning of hostility towards followers of religions and ethnicities. This was at the official invitation of the President of George Washington University, Ellen Granberg, and in the presence of a number of academics, students, and research centers.

He pointed out that human dignity is a fundamental principle in Islamic values, and that Islamic legislation does not permit the violation of this dignity, reiterating that the Islamic stance towards followers of religions and ethnicities, and standing against contempt and racist practices, is a steadfast position that does not change; because it represents the enduring values of Islam.



He clarified that it is a fallacy to consider the condemnation of the crimes of individuals or institutions, and the commentary on their abusive actions and behaviors, as an insult to their religions or hatred towards their ethnicities. He said: "I have not found any model of responsible Islamic discourse that touches on respecting the human dignity of any of the followers of religions and ethnicities, regardless of the differences with some of their followers or those associated with them, due to their behavior that represents their agenda or political or non-political ideology that has no relation to religion or ethnicity. Islamic texts do not allow any justification for racial hostility; rather, it is considered ignorance, a state of religious, civilizational, and moral nihilism." He added: "We clarify our convictions and positions through dialogue and facts, not through slogans and practices of hatred and racism."



He indicated that those who do not respect the humanity of others are, in fact, hating themselves at the outset (even if they are unaware of this); because humanity, in its singular essence, is indivisible, and this is a religious conviction in Islam. In the Holy Quran, Allah Almighty says: ﴿And We have certainly honored the Children of Adam﴾. We believe in the right of every human being to dignity without distinction or preference.

He affirmed that hatred is a dangerous negative emotion towards others, which often develops into "racist behavior," and its fundamental remedy is to be fortified against it from the beginning in all platforms of influence, the most important of which are "family" and "education"; so that awareness becomes an automatic behavior that surpasses the effectiveness and spontaneity of laws - despite their importance, and this is an international collective responsibility.