The seasonal plan for the month of Ramadan and Eid was announced in Jeddah to enhance food safety, increase compliance with municipal regulations, and improve the urban landscape, in line with the seasonal density and the influx of pilgrims and visitors to Jeddah. The plan focuses on field monitoring of stores and public health facilities, as well as those related to Ramadan activities, intensifying regular inspection tours of markets, shopping centers, the waterfront, and main thoroughfares, in addition to locations that experience increased traffic from residents and guests of the Sacred House. It also aims to implement fieldwork to maintain the cleanliness of roads, markets, public facilities, gathering places, and to address any impacts resulting from increased movement during Ramadan and the Umrah season, including waste removal, alongside combating public health pests and disease vectors, foremost among them the dengue fever vector, as part of a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing the densities of mosquito larvae in their habitats.