أُعلنت في جدة الخطة الموسمية لشهر رمضان والعيد لتعزيز سلامة الغذاء، ورفع الامتثال للاشتراطات البلدية، وتحسين المشهد الحضري، بما يواكب الكثافة الموسمية وتوافد المعتمرين والزائرين على جدة. وتركز الخطة على الرقابة الميدانية للمتاجر ومنشآت الصحة العامة، وتلك المرتبطة بالأنشطة الرمضانية، وتكثيف جولات تفتيش منتظمة على الأسواق والمراكز التجارية، والواجهة البحرية، والمحاور الرئيسة، إضافة إلى المواقع التي تشهد إقبالاً متزايداً من السكان وضيوف الرحمن والعمل على تنفيذ أعمال ميدانية للمحافظة على نظافة الطرق، والأسواق، والمرافق العامة، ومواقع التجمعات، ومعالجة أي آثار ناتجة عن زيادة الحركة خلال رمضان وموسم العمرة، ورفع المخلفات، إلى جانب مكافحة آفات الصحة العامة ونواقل الأمراض، وفي مقدمتها ناقل حمى الضنك، ضمن خطة شاملة تهدف إلى خفض كثافات الأطوار المائية والبالغة للبعوض في أماكن وجوده.