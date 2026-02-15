Lin Business Services, one of the Public Investment Fund companies specializing in digital health solutions, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Bank Albilad and a memorandum of understanding with Red Sea International Company during its participation in the fourth edition of the Public Investment Fund and Private Sector Forum. This announcement comes as part of Lin's strategy aimed at enabling digital transformation in the institutional health system and enhancing integration between vital sectors, contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in improving quality of life, increasing service efficiency, and developing sustainable operational models based on technology and data.

The agreement with Bank Albilad aims to automate and digitally integrate employee sick leave services, enhancing operational efficiency, improving governance, and reducing reliance on manual procedures. The agreement also supports the development of a technical integration system between related systems, which contributes to improving data quality, enhancing institutional integration, and elevating the employee experience through unified and scalable digital solutions.

The memorandum of understanding with Red Sea International Company aims to develop a strategic cooperation framework in the field of health tourism by enabling access to cloud-based digital health services, expanding the scope of virtual healthcare, and studying the applications of artificial intelligence within preventive care models in future tourist destinations in the Kingdom.

The memorandum also includes support for research and experimental projects related to health technologies, and enhancing the exchange of knowledge and experiences in the fields of health innovation and data analysis, which supports the development of an integrated health tourism system based on technology and sustainability.

These agreements embody an institutional trend towards enhancing digital integration in managing health services by developing operational frameworks based on automation and technical integration, which supports improving performance efficiency, enhancing data quality, and strengthening compliance and institutional governance. The adoption of digital and cloud solutions also contributes to establishing a sustainable technical infrastructure, enabling more flexible operational models, and supporting data-driven decision-making, aligning with the objectives of the national transformation and global best practices in managing institutional healthcare.

On this occasion, Engineer Mohannad Al-Rasheed, CEO of Lin Business Services, stated: “This collaboration represents an extension of Lin's role as a national enabler for digital transformation in healthcare across its various aspects. We focus on building strategic partnerships that contribute to improving service efficiency, enhancing governance, and developing care models based on data and advanced technologies, supporting the Kingdom's objectives in building a more sustainable health system.”

Lin continues to establish its position as a strategic partner in developing the digital health system by providing integrable platforms that support institutional transformation, enhance reliance on data, and contribute to building more efficient and sustainable future care models in vital sectors.