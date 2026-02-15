أعلنت شركة لين لخدمات الأعمال، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والمتخصصة في الحلول الرقمية الصحية، عن توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع بنك البلاد، ومذكرة تفاهم مع شركة البحر الأحمر الدولية، وذلك خلال مشاركتها في منتدى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والقطاع الخاص في نسخته الرابعة. ويأتي هذا الإعلان في إطار إستراتيجية لين الرامية إلى تمكين التحول الرقمي في منظومة الصحة المؤسسية، وتعزيز التكامل بين القطاعات الحيوية، بما يسهم في دعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تحسين جودة الحياة، ورفع كفاءة الخدمات، وتطوير نماذج تشغيل مستدامة قائمة على التقنية والبيانات.

تهدف الاتفاقية مع بنك البلاد إلى أتمتة وربط خدمات الإجازات المرضية للموظفين بشكل رقمي متكامل، بما يعزز كفاءة العمليات، ويرفع مستوى الحوكمة التشغيلية، ويقلل الاعتماد على الإجراءات اليدوية. كما تدعم الاتفاقية تطوير منظومة الربط التقني بين الأنظمة ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة البيانات، وتعزيز التكامل المؤسسي، والارتقاء بتجربة الموظف عبر حلول رقمية موحدة وقابلة للتوسع.

تستهدف مذكرة التفاهم مع شركة البحر الأحمر الدولية تطوير إطار تعاون إستراتيجي في مجال السياحة الصحية، من خلال تمكين الوصول إلى الخدمات الصحية الرقمية السحابية، وتوسيع نطاق الرعاية الصحية الافتراضية، ودراسة تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن نماذج الرعاية الوقائية في الوجهات السياحية المستقبلية في المملكة.

كما تشمل المذكرة دعم الأبحاث والمشاريع التجريبية المرتبطة بالتقنيات الصحية، وتعزيز تبادل المعرفة والخبرات في مجالات الابتكار الصحي وتحليل البيانات، بما يدعم تطوير منظومة سياحة صحية متكاملة ترتكز على التقنية والاستدامة.

وتجسّد هذه الاتفاقيات توجهاً مؤسسياً نحو تعزيز التكامل الرقمي في إدارة الخدمات الصحية، من خلال تطوير أطر تشغيلية تعتمد على الأتمتة والربط التقني، بما يدعم رفع كفاءة الأداء، وتحسين جودة البيانات، وتعزيز الامتثال والحوكمة المؤسسية. كما يسهم تبنّي الحلول الرقمية والسحابية في ترسيخ بنية تقنية مستدامة، وتمكين نماذج تشغيل أكثر مرونة، ودعم اتخاذ القرار المبني على البيانات، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات التحول الوطني وأفضل الممارسات العالمية في إدارة الرعاية الصحية المؤسسية.

وبهذه المناسبة، صرّح المهندس مهند الرشيد، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة لين لخدمات الأعمال: «يمثل هذا التعاون امتداداً لدور لين كممكّن وطني للتحول الرقمي في الرعاية الصحية في مختلف جوانبها. نركز على بناء شراكات إستراتيجية تسهم في رفع كفاءة الخدمات، وتعزيز الحوكمة، وتطوير نماذج رعاية تعتمد على البيانات والتقنيات المتقدمة، بما يدعم مستهدفات المملكة في بناء منظومة صحية أكثر استدامة».

وتواصل لين ترسيخ موقعها كشريك إستراتيجي في تطوير منظومة الصحة الرقمية، من خلال تقديم منصات قابلة للتكامل تدعم التحول المؤسسي، وتعزز الاعتماد على البيانات، وتسهم في بناء نماذج رعاية مستقبلية أكثر كفاءة واستدامة في القطاعات الحيوية.