رفع الفريق خالد بن محمد بن غالب الذويبي الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بترقيته إلى رتبة فريق وتعيينه نائباً لرئيس الحرس الملكي.

وثمّن الفريق خالد بن محمد بن غالب الذويبي هذه الثقة الغالية التي تأتي امتداداً لدعم القيادة الرشيدة، سائلاً الله العلي القدير أن يوفق رئاسة الحرس الملكي ومنسوبيها لخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها وعزها ورخاءها.