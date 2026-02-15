Lieutenant General Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghalib Al-Dhuwaihi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the royal decree promoting him to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointing him as Deputy Head of the Royal Guard.

Lieutenant General Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghalib Al-Dhuwaihi valued this precious trust, which reflects the continued support of the wise leadership, asking Allah the Almighty to grant success to the Royal Guard and its personnel in serving the religion, then the king and the nation, and to maintain the Kingdom's security, dignity, and prosperity.