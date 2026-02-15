أظهر التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم التي تنشرها تداول السعودية، أن صافي مشتريات المؤسسات الأجنبية في السوق الرئيسية، في الأسبوع المنتهي في 12 فبراير 2026، بلغ نحو 1.7 مليار ريال.


وبحسب التقرير، استحوذت المؤسسات الأجنبية على 45.7% من إجمالي عمليات الشراء في السوق الرئيسية، مقابل 38.07% من إجمالي عمليات البيع، في حين بلغ صافي مبيعات المستثمرين الأفراد الأجانب نحو 31.2 مليون ريال.

مبيعات الأفراد السعوديين


ووفقاً للتقرير، فقد بلغت مشتريات المستثمرين الأفراد الأجانب بشكل مباشر نحو 389.7 مليون ريال وبنسبة وصلت إلى 1.75% من إجمالي تداولات السوق، مقابل مبيعات بقيمة 420.9 مليون ريال. وبلغ صافي مبيعات إجمالي الأفراد السعوديين نحو 1.38 مليار ريال، وصافي مبيعات المؤسسات السعودية، نحو 471 مليون ريال.


يذكر أن السوق المالية بدأت اعتباراً من 1 فبراير 2026، فتح السوق المالية لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر.