أظهر التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم التي تنشرها تداول السعودية، أن صافي مشتريات المؤسسات الأجنبية في السوق الرئيسية، في الأسبوع المنتهي في 12 فبراير 2026، بلغ نحو 1.7 مليار ريال.
وبحسب التقرير، استحوذت المؤسسات الأجنبية على 45.7% من إجمالي عمليات الشراء في السوق الرئيسية، مقابل 38.07% من إجمالي عمليات البيع، في حين بلغ صافي مبيعات المستثمرين الأفراد الأجانب نحو 31.2 مليون ريال.
مبيعات الأفراد السعوديين
ووفقاً للتقرير، فقد بلغت مشتريات المستثمرين الأفراد الأجانب بشكل مباشر نحو 389.7 مليون ريال وبنسبة وصلت إلى 1.75% من إجمالي تداولات السوق، مقابل مبيعات بقيمة 420.9 مليون ريال. وبلغ صافي مبيعات إجمالي الأفراد السعوديين نحو 1.38 مليار ريال، وصافي مبيعات المؤسسات السعودية، نحو 471 مليون ريال.
يذكر أن السوق المالية بدأت اعتباراً من 1 فبراير 2026، فتح السوق المالية لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر.
The weekly report on the value of ownership and the trading value of the stock market published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia showed that the net purchases of foreign institutions in the main market for the week ending February 12, 2026, amounted to approximately 1.7 billion riyals.
According to the report, foreign institutions accounted for 45.7% of total purchases in TASI, compared to 38.07% of total sales, while the net sales of foreign individual investors amounted to approximately 31.2 million riyals.
Sales of Saudi Individuals
According to the report, direct purchases by foreign individual investors reached approximately 389.7 million riyals, accounting for 1.75% of total market trading, compared to sales valued at 420.9 million riyals. The net sales of all Saudi individuals amounted to approximately 1.38 billion riyals, and the net sales of Saudi institutions were around 471 million riyals.
It is noteworthy that the financial market began, starting from February 1, 2026, to open the financial market to all categories of foreign investors and enable them to invest directly.