The weekly report on the value of ownership and the trading value of the stock market published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia showed that the net purchases of foreign institutions in the main market for the week ending February 12, 2026, amounted to approximately 1.7 billion riyals.



According to the report, foreign institutions accounted for 45.7% of total purchases in TASI, compared to 38.07% of total sales, while the net sales of foreign individual investors amounted to approximately 31.2 million riyals.



Sales of Saudi Individuals



According to the report, direct purchases by foreign individual investors reached approximately 389.7 million riyals, accounting for 1.75% of total market trading, compared to sales valued at 420.9 million riyals. The net sales of all Saudi individuals amounted to approximately 1.38 billion riyals, and the net sales of Saudi institutions were around 471 million riyals.



It is noteworthy that the financial market began, starting from February 1, 2026, to open the financial market to all categories of foreign investors and enable them to invest directly.