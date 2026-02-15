زار رئيس ديوان المظالم رئيس مجلس القضاء الإداري الدكتور علي بن أحمد الأحيدب، ووفدٌ من قيادات ديوان المظالم، اليوم (الأحد)، النائب العام الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف، للسلام عليه وتهنئته بالثقة الملكية الكريمة.

النائب العام يثمّن زيارة وفد «ديوان المظالم» برئاسة الأحيدب

وقدّم الدكتور الأحيدب التهنئة لليوسف باسمه ونيابةً عن منسوبي الديوان كافة، بمناسبة تعيينه نائباً عاماً، وشكره على ما قدمه خلال فترة ترؤسه ديوان المظالم، وما تحقق خلالها من نجاحات وتطورات تنظيمية ورقمية، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في عمله الجديد، ومواصلة مسيرة أخرى من مسارات العدالة والنجاح.

من جانبه، رحبّ النائب العام الدكتور خالد اليوسف برئيس ديوان المظالم والوفد المرافق، مثمّناً لهم مشاعرهم الطيبة وتهنئتهم، ومتمنياً لهم التوفيق في مواصلة مسيرة أعمال القضاء الإداري ونجاحاته، ومستذكراً بمشاعر الصدق ما قضاه معهم من وقت، وما تحقق من نجاحات.