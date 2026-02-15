النائب العام يثمّن زيارة وفد «ديوان المظالم» برئاسة الأحيدب

The President of the Board of Grievances, Chairman of the Administrative Judiciary Council, Dr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Ahaidib, and a delegation from the leadership of the Board of Grievances, visited today (Sunday) the Attorney General, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, to greet him and congratulate him on the royal trust.

Dr. Al-Ahaidib extended his congratulations to Al-Yousef on behalf of himself and all the employees of the board, on the occasion of his appointment as Attorney General, and thanked him for what he accomplished during his presidency of the Board of Grievances, as well as the successes and organizational and digital developments achieved during that time, wishing him success and prosperity in his new role, and hoping he continues on another path of justice and success.

For his part, Attorney General Dr. Khalid Al-Yousef welcomed the President of the Board of Grievances and the accompanying delegation, appreciating their kind sentiments and congratulations, wishing them success in continuing the path of administrative judiciary work and its successes, and recalling with sincere feelings the time he spent with them and the achievements that were made.