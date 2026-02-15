On behalf of the Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, attended the reception hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in the Kingdom, on the occasion of its National Day, at the embassy's headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday evening.

He was received upon his arrival at the event by the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the Kingdom, Dragan Pesic, along with several embassy staff members.

The event was also attended by the Director General of the General Administration for Diplomatic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ali bin Abdullah Al-Shahri, and a number of members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.

The relations between the Kingdom and the Republic of Serbia are witnessing growing development in various fields, especially in economic and investment areas, alongside cooperation in tourism, culture, and education sectors, under the keen interest of the leaderships of both countries to strengthen the bonds of friendship and develop areas of bilateral partnership, serving mutual interests and supporting stability and international cooperation.