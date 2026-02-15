نيابةً عن أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، حضر أمين منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عياف، مساء الأحد، حفل سفارة جمهورية صربيا لدى المملكة، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني لبلادها، في مقر السفارة بالرياض.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل، سفير جمهورية صربيا لدى المملكة دراغان بيسينتش، وعدد من منسوبي السفارة.

كما حضر الحفل المدير العام للإدارة العامة لشؤون السلك الدبلوماسي بوزارة الخارجية علي بن عبدالله الشهري، وعدد من أعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي المعتمدين لدى المملكة.

وتشهد العلاقات بين المملكة وجمهورية صربيا تطوراً متنامياً في مختلف المجالات، لا سيما الاقتصادية والاستثمارية، إلى جانب التعاون في قطاعات السياحة والثقافة والتعليم، في ظل حرص قيادتي البلدين على تعزيز أواصر الصداقة وتنمية مجالات الشراكة الثنائية، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، ويدعم الاستقرار والتعاون الدولي.