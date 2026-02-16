The coach of Al-Ahli Saudi, Matthias Jaissle, held a press conference before his team's match against Al-Ahli UAE, as part of the 2025 - 2026 AFC Champions League, confirming his team's readiness and preparation to return strongly to the competition.

Jaissle said: "It's great to return to the AFC Champions League, and we enter the match with great confidence, especially since it is held on our home ground and among our fans," pointing out that the team has positive memories from last season's achievements. He explained that the importance of the match requires double focus, adding: "We understand the importance of ranking advantage, but we must deal with the pressure of consecutive matches by renewing energy, through resting some players, and we always strive to prepare all elements and bring them to the highest levels of physical readiness."

The German coach indicated that the technical staff relies on a rotation policy to benefit from all players, given the pressure of consecutive matches, affirming that the final decision regarding the starting lineup will be made in the coming hours.

For his part, goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi emphasized the players' determination to achieve victory, asserting that the pressure of matches is not an excuse. He said: "The rotation policy reflects the spirit of one team, and all players are working to take advantage of the available opportunities. Every player must seize any chance to participate and represent the team in the best way, as this also leads them to represent the national team, which is a great honor. Effort on the field is the way to achieve the desired results."