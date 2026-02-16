عقد مدرب الأهلي السعودي ماتياس يايسله مؤتمراً صحافياً، قبل مواجهة فريقه أمام شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025 - 2026، مؤكداً جاهزية فريقه واستعداده للعودة بقوة إلى أجواء المسابقة.

وقال يايسله: «من الجيد العودة إلى بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا، ونحن ندخل اللقاء بثقة كبيرة، خصوصاً أنه يقام على أرضنا وبين جماهيرنا»، مشيراً إلى أن الفريق لديه ذكريات إيجابية من إنجازات الموسم الماضي. وأوضح، أن أهمية المباراة تتطلب تركيزاً مضاعفاً، مضيفاً: «ندرك أهمية أفضلية الترتيب، لكن علينا التعامل مع ضغط المباريات بتجديد الطاقة، من خلال إراحة بعض اللاعبين، ونحرص دائماً على تجهيز جميع العناصر والوصول بهم إلى أعلى درجات الجاهزية البدنية».

وبيّن المدرب الألماني، أن الجهاز الفني يعتمد سياسة التدوير للاستفادة من جميع اللاعبين، في ظل ضغط المباريات المتتالية، مؤكداً أن القرار النهائي بشأن التشكيلة الأساسية سيتخذ خلال الساعات القادمة.

من جانبه، شدد حارس المرمى عبدالرحمن الصانبي على عزم اللاعبين تحقيق الفوز، مؤكداً أن ضغط المباريات لا يُعد مبرراً. وقال: «سياسة التدوير تعكس روح الفريق الواحد، وجميع اللاعبين يعملون على استثمار الفرص المتاحة. يجب على كل لاعب استغلال أي فرصة للمشاركة وتمثيل الفريق بأفضل صورة، فذلك يقوده أيضاً لتمثيل المنتخب، وهو شرف كبير. الجهد داخل الملعب هو الطريق لتحقيق النتائج المطلوبة».