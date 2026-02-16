تنطلق اليوم (الإثنين) منافسات ثالث أيام الجولة الثالثة لبطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، على ملعب القرية الأولمبية، إذ يلتقي عند الـ8:45 مساءً فريق «قوة أمن المنشآت» بمنطقة مكة المكرمة بنظيره «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي»، في ختام مباريات المجموعة (C)، التي يتصدرها فريق «الدوريات الأمنية» بمحافظة جدة برصيد 4 نقاط تأهل بها لدور الـ16 بعد فوزه على «المنشآت» بنتيجة (4-3) وتعادله (2-2) مع «الأمن البيئي» الذي حصد نقطة بدوره وسيدخل المباراة بفرصتي الفوز أو التعادل للتأهل رسمياً، فيما يبحث «المنشآت» عن الانتصار لخطف الوصافة. يُذكر أن متصدر المجموعة (C) سيواجه وصيف المجموعة (D)، فيما يلتقي أول (D) مع ثاني (C).


وفي تمام الـ10:40 مساءً، تُختتم منافسات المجموعة (G) بلقاء فريق «الرسوخ» من جدة مع «نجوم الفرسان» من الطائف. وكان الأول قد فاز بنتيجة (1-0) على فريق «التعاون» من جدة، ليتصدر الترتيب بفارق المواجهات المباشرة، رغم تساويه بـ3 نقاط مع التعاون الذي فاز (2-0) على «الفرسان»، لذا يسعى «الرسوخ» للفوز أو التعادل لتأمين صدارته والتأهل لدور الـ16، فيما يبحث «الفرسان» عن الفوز فقط. يُذكر أن متصدر المجموعة (G) سيواجه ثاني المجموعة (H)، فيما يلتقي وصيف (G) مع الأول في (H).