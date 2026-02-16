Today (Monday) marks the third day of the third round of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament, taking place at the Olympic Village Stadium. At 8:45 PM, the "Security Forces of Facilities" team from the Makkah region will face off against the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" team, concluding the matches of Group (C). The group is currently led by the "Security Patrols" team from Jeddah, which has accumulated 4 points, qualifying for the Round of 16 after defeating "Facilities" with a score of (4-3) and drawing (2-2) with "Environmental Security," which has also earned a point and will enter the match with chances of winning or drawing to qualify officially. Meanwhile, "Facilities" is looking for a victory to secure the second place. It is worth noting that the group (C) leader will face the runner-up of group (D), while the first of (D) will meet the second of (C).



At 10:40 PM, the matches of group (G) will conclude with a meeting between the "Rasukh" team from Jeddah and the "Knights' Stars" team from Taif. The former had won with a score of (1-0) against the "Cooperation" team from Jeddah, placing them at the top of the standings based on direct encounters, despite being tied on 3 points with Cooperation, which won (2-0) against "Knights." Therefore, "Rasukh" aims to win or draw to secure its lead and qualify for the Round of 16, while "Knights" are only seeking a victory. It is noteworthy that the group (G) leader will face the second of group (H), while the runner-up of (G) will meet the first in (H).