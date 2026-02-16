خطف فريق «أكاديمية نور» بطاقة التأهل لدور الـ16 وصيفاً للمجموعة (F) في بطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، عقب الفوز بنتيجة (4-0) على نظيره «شباب العز» في مباراة «ديربي أبناء مكة المكرمة» التي أقيمت أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «القرية الأولمبية»، ليرفع رصيده إلى 4 نقاط، خلف المتصدر فريق «سلام الجامعة» من جدة بـ6 نقاط. بدوره تأهل فريق «الحرس الوطني بالقطاع الغربي» (بطل 2025) لدور الـ16 بعد التعادل (2-2) أمام نظيره «الحرس الملكي» ضمن مباريات المجموعة (B)، ليرفع رصيده إلى 4 نقاط في الصدارة، فيما جاء فريق «شرطة محافظة جدة» وصيفا بـ3 نقاط، وبذلك ستكون مواجهات دورالـ16 على النحو التالي:
1- فريق «الأسطورة» من مكة المكرمة (متصدر المجموعة E) يواجه «أكاديمية نور» (وصيف F)، يوم الأربعاء القادم (18 فبراير).
2- فريق «وزارة الرياضة» بمنطقة مكة المكرمة (متصدر A) يواجه فريق «شرطة جدة» (وصيف B) يوم الأربعاء القادم (18 فبراير).
3- فريق «الحرس الوطني» (متصدر B) يواجه فريق «إدارة تعليم محافظة جدة» (وصيف A) يوم الخميس القادم (19 فبراير).
4- «سلام الجامعة» (متصدر F) يواجه فريق «BH» من القنفذة (وصيف المجموعة E)، يوم الخميس القادم (19 فبراير).
على أن تحدد نتائج مباريات اليوم باقي مواجهات دور الـ16.
The "Noor Academy" team secured a spot in the Round of 16 as the runner-up of Group (F) in the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament, following a victory with a score of (4-0) against their counterpart "Shabab Al-Izz" in the "Makkah Derby" match held yesterday (Sunday) at the "Olympic Village" stadium, raising their points to 4, behind the leader "Salam University" team from Jeddah with 6 points. Meanwhile, the "National Guard of the Western Sector" team (2025 champion) also qualified for the Round of 16 after drawing (2-2) against their counterpart "Royal Guard" in Group (B) matches, raising their points to 4 at the top, while the "Jeddah Police" team came in second with 3 points. Thus, the matchups for the Round of 16 will be as follows:
1- The "Legend" team from Makkah (Group E leader) faces "Noor Academy" (Group F runner-up) next Wednesday (February 18).
2- The "Ministry of Sports" team from the Makkah region (Group A leader) faces the "Jeddah Police" team (Group B runner-up) next Wednesday (February 18).
3- The "National Guard" team (Group B leader) faces the "Jeddah Education Administration" team (Group A runner-up) next Thursday (February 19).
4- "Salam University" (Group F leader) faces the "BH" team from Al-Qunfudhah (Group E runner-up) next Thursday (February 19).
The results of today's matches will determine the remaining matchups for the Round of 16.