خطف فريق «أكاديمية نور» بطاقة التأهل لدور الـ16 وصيفاً للمجموعة (F) في بطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، عقب الفوز بنتيجة (4-0) على نظيره «شباب العز» في مباراة «ديربي أبناء مكة المكرمة» التي أقيمت أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «القرية الأولمبية»، ليرفع رصيده إلى 4 نقاط، خلف المتصدر فريق «سلام الجامعة» من جدة بـ6 نقاط. بدوره تأهل فريق «الحرس الوطني بالقطاع الغربي» (بطل 2025) لدور الـ16 بعد التعادل (2-2) أمام نظيره «الحرس الملكي» ضمن مباريات المجموعة (B)، ليرفع رصيده إلى 4 نقاط في الصدارة، فيما جاء فريق «شرطة محافظة جدة» وصيفا بـ3 نقاط، وبذلك ستكون مواجهات دورالـ16 على النحو التالي:


1- فريق «الأسطورة» من مكة المكرمة (متصدر المجموعة E) يواجه «أكاديمية نور» (وصيف F)، يوم الأربعاء القادم (18 فبراير).


2- فريق «وزارة الرياضة» بمنطقة مكة المكرمة (متصدر A) يواجه فريق «شرطة جدة» (وصيف B) يوم الأربعاء القادم (18 فبراير).


3- فريق «الحرس الوطني» (متصدر B) يواجه فريق «إدارة تعليم محافظة جدة» (وصيف A) يوم الخميس القادم (19 فبراير).


4- «سلام الجامعة» (متصدر F) يواجه فريق «BH» من القنفذة (وصيف المجموعة E)، يوم الخميس القادم (19 فبراير).


على أن تحدد نتائج مباريات اليوم باقي مواجهات دور الـ16.