The "Noor Academy" team secured a spot in the Round of 16 as the runner-up of Group (F) in the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament, following a victory with a score of (4-0) against their counterpart "Shabab Al-Izz" in the "Makkah Derby" match held yesterday (Sunday) at the "Olympic Village" stadium, raising their points to 4, behind the leader "Salam University" team from Jeddah with 6 points. Meanwhile, the "National Guard of the Western Sector" team (2025 champion) also qualified for the Round of 16 after drawing (2-2) against their counterpart "Royal Guard" in Group (B) matches, raising their points to 4 at the top, while the "Jeddah Police" team came in second with 3 points. Thus, the matchups for the Round of 16 will be as follows:



1- The "Legend" team from Makkah (Group E leader) faces "Noor Academy" (Group F runner-up) next Wednesday (February 18).



2- The "Ministry of Sports" team from the Makkah region (Group A leader) faces the "Jeddah Police" team (Group B runner-up) next Wednesday (February 18).



3- The "National Guard" team (Group B leader) faces the "Jeddah Education Administration" team (Group A runner-up) next Thursday (February 19).



4- "Salam University" (Group F leader) faces the "BH" team from Al-Qunfudhah (Group E runner-up) next Thursday (February 19).



The results of today's matches will determine the remaining matchups for the Round of 16.