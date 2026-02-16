Abha achieved a valuable victory over its guest Al-Wehda with a score of (2-1) in the match that took place yesterday (Sunday) at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, as part of the 22nd round of the "Yellow" League for first division clubs.



Al-Wehda opened the scoring in the 14th minute through their player Salman Al-Muasher, before Abha equalized with a goal from Onso Taira in stoppage time of the first half (45+7), ending the half in a positive draw (1-1).



In the second half, Abha continued its attacking attempts until Sila Sou managed to score the winning goal in the 74th minute, granting his team three important points in their league journey.



With this victory, Abha strengthened its position at the top of the standings with 57 points, while Al-Wehda's tally remained at its previous total (23 points), awaiting the outcomes of the remaining matches of the round.