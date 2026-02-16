حقق أبها فوزاً ثميناً على ضيفه الوحدة بنتيجة (2-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما أمس (الأحد) على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بأبها، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ22 من دوري «يلو» لأندية الدرجة الأولى.
وافتتح الوحدة التسجيل عند الدقيقة الـ14 عن طريق لاعبه سلمان المؤشر، قبل أن يدرك أبها التعادل عبر أونسو تايرا في الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الأول الـ(45+7)، لينتهي الشوط بالتعادل الإيجابي (1-1).
وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل أبها محاولاته الهجومية حتى تمكن سيلا سو من تسجيل هدف الفوز عند الدقيقة الـ74، ليمنح فريقه ثلاث نقاط مهمة في مشواره بالدوري.
وبهذا الانتصار عزز أبها موقعه في صدارة سلم الترتيب بـ57 نقطة، فيما تجمد رصيد الوحدة عند نقاطه السابقة (23 نقطة)، بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه بقية مباريات الجولة.
Abha achieved a valuable victory over its guest Al-Wehda with a score of (2-1) in the match that took place yesterday (Sunday) at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, as part of the 22nd round of the "Yellow" League for first division clubs.
Al-Wehda opened the scoring in the 14th minute through their player Salman Al-Muasher, before Abha equalized with a goal from Onso Taira in stoppage time of the first half (45+7), ending the half in a positive draw (1-1).
In the second half, Abha continued its attacking attempts until Sila Sou managed to score the winning goal in the 74th minute, granting his team three important points in their league journey.
With this victory, Abha strengthened its position at the top of the standings with 57 points, while Al-Wehda's tally remained at its previous total (23 points), awaiting the outcomes of the remaining matches of the round.