حقق أبها فوزاً ثميناً على ضيفه الوحدة بنتيجة (2-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما أمس (الأحد) على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بأبها، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ22 من دوري «يلو» لأندية الدرجة الأولى.


وافتتح الوحدة التسجيل عند الدقيقة الـ14 عن طريق لاعبه سلمان المؤشر، قبل أن يدرك أبها التعادل عبر أونسو تايرا في الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الأول الـ(45+7)، لينتهي الشوط بالتعادل الإيجابي (1-1).


وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل أبها محاولاته الهجومية حتى تمكن سيلا سو من تسجيل هدف الفوز عند الدقيقة الـ74، ليمنح فريقه ثلاث نقاط مهمة في مشواره بالدوري.


وبهذا الانتصار عزز أبها موقعه في صدارة سلم الترتيب بـ57 نقطة، فيما تجمد رصيد الوحدة عند نقاطه السابقة (23 نقطة)، بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه بقية مباريات الجولة.