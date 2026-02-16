تُوّج الفارس السعودي عبدالله الشربتلي بلقب سيف الأمير لقفز الحواجز، مؤكداً ريادة الفروسية السعودية في المحافل الدولية، في ختام منافسات البطولة التي أُقيمت أمس على ميدان لونجين الداخلي في الشقب ضمن جولات الدوحة للفروسية 2026.
وحسم الشربتلي شوط السيف في جولة التمايز بزمنٍ مميز بلغ 36.29 ثانية على صهوة الجواد «درعية»، متفوقاً على نخبة من أبرز فرسان العالم، ليضيف إنجازاً جديداً إلى سجل الفروسية السعودية ويعكس المستوى المتقدم الذي وصل إليه أبطال المملكة في رياضة قفز الحواجز.
ولم يقتصر الحضور السعودي على هذا التتويج الكبير، إذ واصل الفرسان السعوديون تألقهم في مختلف الأشواط، وأحرز عبدالرحمن الراجحي المركز الأول في الشوط الثالث لفئة الثلاث نجوم على ارتفاع 150 سم، متقدماً على منافسين دوليين بارزين.
وحقق الفارس السعودي خالد الهادي المركز الأول في شوط النجمة على ارتفاع 115 سم، فيما واصل الفرسان السعوديون صعودهم إلى منصات التتويج، إذ جاء بدر الفرد ثالثاً في شوط 125 سم، وحلت الفارسة السعودية هالة الرشيد في المركز الثالث في شوط 115 سم.
وشهدت البطولة مشاركة واسعة بلغت 283 فارساً وفارسة و599 جواداً، بإجمالي جوائز تجاوز مليوني يورو، منها 1.5 مليون يورو مخصصة لشوط «سيف الأمير»، أحد أبرز وأقوى الأشواط عالمياً في قفز الحواجز.
وأكد الشربتلي أن الفوز بـ«سيف الأمير» يمثل شرفاً كبيراً، معرباً عن فخره بتمثيل المملكة في هذا الحدث العالمي، ومشيراً إلى أن هذا الإنجاز يعكس الدعم الكبير الذي تحظى به رياضة الفروسية في السعودية، والتطور المستمر في مستوى الفرسان السعوديين.
وبهذا التتويج، تؤكد المملكة مجدداً مكانتها بصفتها قوة مؤثرة في رياضة قفز الحواجز على الساحة الدولية، مع استمرار أبطالها في تحقيق الإنجازات ورفع راية الوطن عالياً في أكبر البطولات العالمية.
The Saudi knight Abdullah Al-Sharbatly was crowned with the title of the Prince's Sword in show jumping, confirming the leadership of Saudi equestrianism in international arenas, at the conclusion of the championship held yesterday at the Longines indoor arena in Al Shaqab as part of the Doha Equestrian Tour 2026.
Al-Sharbatly secured the sword round in the jump-off with an impressive time of 36.29 seconds on the horse "Diriyah," surpassing a select group of the world's top riders, adding a new achievement to the record of Saudi equestrianism and reflecting the advanced level reached by the Kingdom's champions in the sport of show jumping.
The Saudi presence was not limited to this significant victory, as Saudi riders continued to shine in various rounds. Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi secured first place in the third round of the three-star category at a height of 150 cm, ahead of prominent international competitors.
Saudi knight Khalid Al-Hadi achieved first place in the star round at a height of 115 cm, while Saudi riders continued their ascent to the podium, with Badr Al-Fard finishing third in the 125 cm round, and Saudi rider Hala Al-Rashid placing third in the 115 cm round.
The championship witnessed wide participation with 283 riders and 599 horses, with total prizes exceeding two million euros, including 1.5 million euros allocated for the "Prince's Sword" round, one of the most prominent and strongest rounds globally in show jumping.
Al-Sharbatly confirmed that winning the "Prince's Sword" represents a great honor, expressing his pride in representing the Kingdom in this global event, and noting that this achievement reflects the significant support that equestrian sports receive in Saudi Arabia and the continuous development in the level of Saudi riders.
With this victory, the Kingdom reaffirms its position as an influential force in the sport of show jumping on the international stage, as its champions continue to achieve accomplishments and raise the flag of the nation high in the largest global championships.