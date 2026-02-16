تُوّج الفارس السعودي عبدالله الشربتلي بلقب سيف الأمير لقفز الحواجز، مؤكداً ريادة الفروسية السعودية في المحافل الدولية، في ختام منافسات البطولة التي أُقيمت أمس على ميدان لونجين الداخلي في الشقب ضمن جولات الدوحة للفروسية 2026.


وحسم الشربتلي شوط السيف في جولة التمايز بزمنٍ مميز بلغ 36.29 ثانية على صهوة الجواد «درعية»، متفوقاً على نخبة من أبرز فرسان العالم، ليضيف إنجازاً جديداً إلى سجل الفروسية السعودية ويعكس المستوى المتقدم الذي وصل إليه أبطال المملكة في رياضة قفز الحواجز.


ولم يقتصر الحضور السعودي على هذا التتويج الكبير، إذ واصل الفرسان السعوديون تألقهم في مختلف الأشواط، وأحرز عبدالرحمن الراجحي المركز الأول في الشوط الثالث لفئة الثلاث نجوم على ارتفاع 150 سم، متقدماً على منافسين دوليين بارزين.


وحقق الفارس السعودي خالد الهادي المركز الأول في شوط النجمة على ارتفاع 115 سم، فيما واصل الفرسان السعوديون صعودهم إلى منصات التتويج، إذ جاء بدر الفرد ثالثاً في شوط 125 سم، وحلت الفارسة السعودية هالة الرشيد في المركز الثالث في شوط 115 سم.


وشهدت البطولة مشاركة واسعة بلغت 283 فارساً وفارسة و599 جواداً، بإجمالي جوائز تجاوز مليوني يورو، منها 1.5 مليون يورو مخصصة لشوط «سيف الأمير»، أحد أبرز وأقوى الأشواط عالمياً في قفز الحواجز.


وأكد الشربتلي أن الفوز بـ«سيف الأمير» يمثل شرفاً كبيراً، معرباً عن فخره بتمثيل المملكة في هذا الحدث العالمي، ومشيراً إلى أن هذا الإنجاز يعكس الدعم الكبير الذي تحظى به رياضة الفروسية في السعودية، والتطور المستمر في مستوى الفرسان السعوديين.


وبهذا التتويج، تؤكد المملكة مجدداً مكانتها بصفتها قوة مؤثرة في رياضة قفز الحواجز على الساحة الدولية، مع استمرار أبطالها في تحقيق الإنجازات ورفع راية الوطن عالياً في أكبر البطولات العالمية.