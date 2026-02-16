The Saudi knight Abdullah Al-Sharbatly was crowned with the title of the Prince's Sword in show jumping, confirming the leadership of Saudi equestrianism in international arenas, at the conclusion of the championship held yesterday at the Longines indoor arena in Al Shaqab as part of the Doha Equestrian Tour 2026.



Al-Sharbatly secured the sword round in the jump-off with an impressive time of 36.29 seconds on the horse "Diriyah," surpassing a select group of the world's top riders, adding a new achievement to the record of Saudi equestrianism and reflecting the advanced level reached by the Kingdom's champions in the sport of show jumping.



The Saudi presence was not limited to this significant victory, as Saudi riders continued to shine in various rounds. Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi secured first place in the third round of the three-star category at a height of 150 cm, ahead of prominent international competitors.



Saudi knight Khalid Al-Hadi achieved first place in the star round at a height of 115 cm, while Saudi riders continued their ascent to the podium, with Badr Al-Fard finishing third in the 125 cm round, and Saudi rider Hala Al-Rashid placing third in the 115 cm round.



The championship witnessed wide participation with 283 riders and 599 horses, with total prizes exceeding two million euros, including 1.5 million euros allocated for the "Prince's Sword" round, one of the most prominent and strongest rounds globally in show jumping.



Al-Sharbatly confirmed that winning the "Prince's Sword" represents a great honor, expressing his pride in representing the Kingdom in this global event, and noting that this achievement reflects the significant support that equestrian sports receive in Saudi Arabia and the continuous development in the level of Saudi riders.



With this victory, the Kingdom reaffirms its position as an influential force in the sport of show jumping on the international stage, as its champions continue to achieve accomplishments and raise the flag of the nation high in the largest global championships.