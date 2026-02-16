في خطوةٍ نحو مستقبل واعد، تهدف للمضي قدماً في أعمال التصاميم التفصيلية لمشروع قرية نادي الاتحاد الرياضية؛ المشروع الريادي في مستقبل المنشآت الرياضية في المملكة العربية السعودية، أعلنت شركة نادي الاتحاد ممثلة في مدير إدارة المنشآت والبنية التحتية المهندس حسن هرساني، عن توقيع اتفاقية مع شركة بارسونز كاستشاري لإدارة المشروع، وشركة FIA كمصمّم رئيسي مشروع الجديد، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للنادي دومينجوس آوليفيرا.


ويشمل المخطط العام مجموعةً متكاملة من المرافق تتضمن المقر الرئيسي، وملاعب تدريب الفريق الأول والفئات السنّية، ومراكز تطوير الأداء، ومرافق إدارية، إضافة إلى أصول واستثمارات تُسهم في تعزيز الاستدامة المالية والتجارية للنادي، مع الالتزام بمعايير الاستدامة البيئية.


ويُعدّ نادي الاتحاد من الأندية السبّاقة في هذا التوجّه الطموح على مستوى المملكة، وستسهم جودة الموقع وتكامل مرافق المشروع في تعزيز أداء اللاعبين، ورفع كفاءة التشغيل، وتحسين تجربة الجماهير، ودعم مسيرة النمو المستقبلي للنادي.


ويتميّز المشروع بموقعه الإستراتيجي بالقرب من مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في مدينة جدة، مما منحه خاصية اتصال مميزة وتكاملاً مع محيطه العمراني، ليصبح وجهة رياضية عالمية تنسجم مع رؤية المملكة 2030 في تطوير البنية التحتية الرياضية وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية.


وانطلاقاً من التزام النادي بالتميّز، وجّه نادي الاتحاد الدعوة إلى مجموعة من أبرز الاستشاريين العالميين للمشاركة في منافسة تصميمية لإعداد المخطط العام للمشروع، بهدف اختيار أفضل التصاميم وأكثرها ابتكاراً، وبعد عملية تقييم دقيقة، ووفقاً لمتطلبات الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA)، وأفضل الممارسات العالمية واحتياجات النادي التشغيلية، تم اختيار التصميم المفضل الذي يجسّد رؤية النادي ويُلبّي تطلعاته.


ويأتي هذا التعاون مع شركاء عالميين بما يجسد التزام نادي الاتحاد للارتقاء بالبنية التحتية الرياضية وتأسيس نموذج جديد في تطوير منشآت الأندية بالمنطقة.