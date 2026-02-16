في خطوةٍ نحو مستقبل واعد، تهدف للمضي قدماً في أعمال التصاميم التفصيلية لمشروع قرية نادي الاتحاد الرياضية؛ المشروع الريادي في مستقبل المنشآت الرياضية في المملكة العربية السعودية، أعلنت شركة نادي الاتحاد ممثلة في مدير إدارة المنشآت والبنية التحتية المهندس حسن هرساني، عن توقيع اتفاقية مع شركة بارسونز كاستشاري لإدارة المشروع، وشركة FIA كمصمّم رئيسي مشروع الجديد، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للنادي دومينجوس آوليفيرا.
ويشمل المخطط العام مجموعةً متكاملة من المرافق تتضمن المقر الرئيسي، وملاعب تدريب الفريق الأول والفئات السنّية، ومراكز تطوير الأداء، ومرافق إدارية، إضافة إلى أصول واستثمارات تُسهم في تعزيز الاستدامة المالية والتجارية للنادي، مع الالتزام بمعايير الاستدامة البيئية.
ويُعدّ نادي الاتحاد من الأندية السبّاقة في هذا التوجّه الطموح على مستوى المملكة، وستسهم جودة الموقع وتكامل مرافق المشروع في تعزيز أداء اللاعبين، ورفع كفاءة التشغيل، وتحسين تجربة الجماهير، ودعم مسيرة النمو المستقبلي للنادي.
ويتميّز المشروع بموقعه الإستراتيجي بالقرب من مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في مدينة جدة، مما منحه خاصية اتصال مميزة وتكاملاً مع محيطه العمراني، ليصبح وجهة رياضية عالمية تنسجم مع رؤية المملكة 2030 في تطوير البنية التحتية الرياضية وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية.
وانطلاقاً من التزام النادي بالتميّز، وجّه نادي الاتحاد الدعوة إلى مجموعة من أبرز الاستشاريين العالميين للمشاركة في منافسة تصميمية لإعداد المخطط العام للمشروع، بهدف اختيار أفضل التصاميم وأكثرها ابتكاراً، وبعد عملية تقييم دقيقة، ووفقاً لمتطلبات الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA)، وأفضل الممارسات العالمية واحتياجات النادي التشغيلية، تم اختيار التصميم المفضل الذي يجسّد رؤية النادي ويُلبّي تطلعاته.
ويأتي هذا التعاون مع شركاء عالميين بما يجسد التزام نادي الاتحاد للارتقاء بالبنية التحتية الرياضية وتأسيس نموذج جديد في تطوير منشآت الأندية بالمنطقة.
In a step towards a promising future, aimed at advancing the detailed design work for the Al-Ittihad Sports Club Village project; a pioneering initiative in the future of sports facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad Club, represented by the Director of Facilities and Infrastructure, Engineer Hassan Harsani, announced the signing of an agreement with Parsons as the project management consultant, and FIA as the chief designer for the new project, in the presence of the club's CEO, Domingos Oliveira.
The master plan includes a comprehensive set of facilities that encompass the main headquarters, training fields for the first team and age categories, performance development centers, administrative facilities, in addition to assets and investments that contribute to enhancing the financial and commercial sustainability of the club, while adhering to environmental sustainability standards.
Al-Ittihad Club is considered one of the leading clubs in this ambitious direction at the national level, and the quality of the location and the integration of the project's facilities will enhance player performance, improve operational efficiency, enhance the fan experience, and support the club's future growth trajectory.
The project is distinguished by its strategic location near King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, which provides it with a unique connectivity feature and integration with its urban surroundings, making it a global sports destination that aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in developing sports infrastructure according to the highest international standards.
In line with the club's commitment to excellence, Al-Ittihad Club invited a group of prominent global consultants to participate in a design competition to prepare the master plan for the project, with the aim of selecting the best and most innovative designs. After a thorough evaluation process, and in accordance with the requirements of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), global best practices, and the club's operational needs, the preferred design that embodies the club's vision and meets its aspirations was selected.
This collaboration with global partners reflects Al-Ittihad Club's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and establishing a new model for developing club facilities in the region.