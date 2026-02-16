In a step towards a promising future, aimed at advancing the detailed design work for the Al-Ittihad Sports Club Village project; a pioneering initiative in the future of sports facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad Club, represented by the Director of Facilities and Infrastructure, Engineer Hassan Harsani, announced the signing of an agreement with Parsons as the project management consultant, and FIA as the chief designer for the new project, in the presence of the club's CEO, Domingos Oliveira.



The master plan includes a comprehensive set of facilities that encompass the main headquarters, training fields for the first team and age categories, performance development centers, administrative facilities, in addition to assets and investments that contribute to enhancing the financial and commercial sustainability of the club, while adhering to environmental sustainability standards.



Al-Ittihad Club is considered one of the leading clubs in this ambitious direction at the national level, and the quality of the location and the integration of the project's facilities will enhance player performance, improve operational efficiency, enhance the fan experience, and support the club's future growth trajectory.



The project is distinguished by its strategic location near King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, which provides it with a unique connectivity feature and integration with its urban surroundings, making it a global sports destination that aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in developing sports infrastructure according to the highest international standards.



In line with the club's commitment to excellence, Al-Ittihad Club invited a group of prominent global consultants to participate in a design competition to prepare the master plan for the project, with the aim of selecting the best and most innovative designs. After a thorough evaluation process, and in accordance with the requirements of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), global best practices, and the club's operational needs, the preferred design that embodies the club's vision and meets its aspirations was selected.



This collaboration with global partners reflects Al-Ittihad Club's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and establishing a new model for developing club facilities in the region.