حسم المطرب المصري رامي صبري الجدل حول اعتذاره المفاجئ عن تقديم تتر مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، بطولة ياسمين عبد العزيز، بعدما أثيرت تكهنات بشأن وجود خلافات بينه وبين فريق العمل خلال الفترة الماضية.

لا خلافات بين الأطراف

في أول تعليق له، نفى صبري تمامًا وجود أي خلافات مع أبطال وصناع المسلسل، موضحًا أن اعتذاره جاء نتيجة اختلاف في وجهات النظر الفنية فقط، بعيدًا عن أي نزاعات شخصية، مؤكدًا أن الأمر لا يتجاوز عدم توافق فني على شكل الأغنية.

رسالة عبر إنستغرام

وكتب صبري عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة Instagram أن قراره جاء بسبب عدم الاتفاق الفني، مضيفًا: «عدم اتفاق وليس خلافاً، كل الاحترام لكل أبطال المسلسل ونجومه الكبار، بالتوفيق والنجاح».

نجاح درامي سابق

ويأتي اعتذاره بعد النجاح الذي حققه في الموسم الدرامي الماضي من خلال أغنية «الحب عيبنا» ضمن أحداث مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب»، التي لاقت صدى واسعًا بين الجمهور خلال موسم رمضان الماضي.

أبطال وصناع المسلسل

ومن المقرر عرض المسلسل في موسم دراما رمضان 2026، ويجمع إلى جانب ياسمين عبد العزيز كلًا من: كريم فهمي، محمد لطفي، شيرين رضا، منه فضالي، إدوارد، إنجي كيوان، إلهام وجدي، عمر شرقي، سينتيا خليفة، محمود حافظ، وليلى عز العرب، والعمل من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين، وإخراج محمد خبيري.