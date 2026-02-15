حسم المطرب المصري رامي صبري الجدل حول اعتذاره المفاجئ عن تقديم تتر مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، بطولة ياسمين عبد العزيز، بعدما أثيرت تكهنات بشأن وجود خلافات بينه وبين فريق العمل خلال الفترة الماضية.
لا خلافات بين الأطراف
في أول تعليق له، نفى صبري تمامًا وجود أي خلافات مع أبطال وصناع المسلسل، موضحًا أن اعتذاره جاء نتيجة اختلاف في وجهات النظر الفنية فقط، بعيدًا عن أي نزاعات شخصية، مؤكدًا أن الأمر لا يتجاوز عدم توافق فني على شكل الأغنية.
رسالة عبر إنستغرام
وكتب صبري عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة Instagram أن قراره جاء بسبب عدم الاتفاق الفني، مضيفًا: «عدم اتفاق وليس خلافاً، كل الاحترام لكل أبطال المسلسل ونجومه الكبار، بالتوفيق والنجاح».
نجاح درامي سابق
ويأتي اعتذاره بعد النجاح الذي حققه في الموسم الدرامي الماضي من خلال أغنية «الحب عيبنا» ضمن أحداث مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب»، التي لاقت صدى واسعًا بين الجمهور خلال موسم رمضان الماضي.
أبطال وصناع المسلسل
ومن المقرر عرض المسلسل في موسم دراما رمضان 2026، ويجمع إلى جانب ياسمين عبد العزيز كلًا من: كريم فهمي، محمد لطفي، شيرين رضا، منه فضالي، إدوارد، إنجي كيوان، إلهام وجدي، عمر شرقي، سينتيا خليفة، محمود حافظ، وليلى عز العرب، والعمل من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين، وإخراج محمد خبيري.
The Egyptian singer Rami Sabri has settled the controversy surrounding his sudden apology for presenting the theme song for the series "W Nنسى اللي كان," starring Yasmine Abdel Aziz, after speculations arose about possible disagreements between him and the production team in recent times.
No disagreements between the parties
In his first comment, Sabri completely denied any disagreements with the stars and creators of the series, explaining that his apology was due to a difference in artistic viewpoints only, away from any personal disputes, affirming that the matter does not exceed a lack of artistic compatibility regarding the song's style.
Message via Instagram
Sabri wrote on his personal account on Instagram that his decision was due to the artistic disagreement, adding: "It's a lack of agreement, not a disagreement. I have great respect for all the stars of the series, wishing them success."
Previous dramatic success
His apology comes after the success he achieved in the last drama season with the song "Al-Hob Aibna" as part of the events of the series "W Taqabal Habib," which resonated widely with the audience during last Ramadan season.
Stars and creators of the series
The series is set to be aired in the Ramadan drama season of 2026, featuring alongside Yasmine Abdel Aziz: Karim Fahmy, Mohamed Lotfy, Sherine Reda, Menna Fadali, Edward, Engy Kiwan, Ilham Wagdy, Omar Sharqi, Cynthia Khalifa, Mahmoud Hafez, and Leila Ezz Arab. The work is written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed Khabiri.