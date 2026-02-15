The Egyptian singer Rami Sabri has settled the controversy surrounding his sudden apology for presenting the theme song for the series "W Nنسى اللي كان," starring Yasmine Abdel Aziz, after speculations arose about possible disagreements between him and the production team in recent times.

No disagreements between the parties

In his first comment, Sabri completely denied any disagreements with the stars and creators of the series, explaining that his apology was due to a difference in artistic viewpoints only, away from any personal disputes, affirming that the matter does not exceed a lack of artistic compatibility regarding the song's style.

Message via Instagram

Sabri wrote on his personal account on Instagram that his decision was due to the artistic disagreement, adding: "It's a lack of agreement, not a disagreement. I have great respect for all the stars of the series, wishing them success."

Previous dramatic success

His apology comes after the success he achieved in the last drama season with the song "Al-Hob Aibna" as part of the events of the series "W Taqabal Habib," which resonated widely with the audience during last Ramadan season.

Stars and creators of the series

The series is set to be aired in the Ramadan drama season of 2026, featuring alongside Yasmine Abdel Aziz: Karim Fahmy, Mohamed Lotfy, Sherine Reda, Menna Fadali, Edward, Engy Kiwan, Ilham Wagdy, Omar Sharqi, Cynthia Khalifa, Mahmoud Hafez, and Leila Ezz Arab. The work is written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed Khabiri.