أعرب الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو عن استعداده لمناقشة قضية مكافحة المخدرات والنفط واتفاقات اقتصادية مع واشنطن، وسط أزمة مع الولايات المتحدة التي تمارس ضغوطا على بلاده بنشرها سفنا حربية في منطقة الكاريبي.
فنزويلا مستعدة لاستثمارات أمريكية
وقال مادورو في مقابلة مع محطة «في تي في» التلفزيونية: «تعرف الحكومة الأمريكية هذا الأمر، لأننا ذكرناه للعديد من الناطقين باسمها:» إذا كانوا يرغبون في مناقشة اتفاق جاد لمكافحة تهريب المخدرات، فنحن مستعدون. وإذا كانوا يريدون النفط من فنزويلا، فإن فنزويلا مستعدة لاستثمارات أمريكية، كما هي الحال مع شركة شيفرون، متى وأينما وكيفما يريدون".
تراشق في مجلس الأمن
وكانت كراكاس دعت إلى اجتماع لمجلس الأمن لمناقشة الأزمة المتصاعدة بين الولايات المتحدة وفنزويلا، ولم يسفر عن أي قرار رسمي، بل شهد تراشقا لفظيا كان أطرافه ممثلي الصين وروسيا وفنزويلا من ناحية، وممثل الولايات المتحدة من ناحية أخرى.
وجاءت جلسة مجلس الأمن في خضم تصاعد التوتر بعدما أعلنت الولايات المتحدة، التي تنشر قوة عسكرية كبيرة في منطقة البحر الكاريبي منذ أغسطس الماضي، أخيرا، فرض حصار بحري حول فنزويلا ضد ناقلات نفط تعتبرها خاضعة للعقوبات.
ويتّهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب البلاد باستخدام النفط، وهو موردها الرئيسي، لتمويل «الإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات والاتجار بالبشر وعمليات القتل والخطف».
وفي المقابل، تنفي كراكاس أي تورط في تهريب المخدرات وتؤكد أن واشنطن تسعى لإطاحة رئيسها نيكولاس مادورو من أجل الاستيلاء على احتياطاتها النفطية.
