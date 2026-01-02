Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro expressed his willingness to discuss the issues of drug trafficking, oil, and economic agreements with Washington, amid a crisis with the United States, which is exerting pressure on his country by deploying warships in the Caribbean region.

Venezuela Ready for American Investments

Maduro stated in an interview with the "VTV" television station: "The U.S. government knows this, as we have mentioned it to many of its spokespersons: If they want to discuss a serious agreement to combat drug trafficking, we are ready. And if they want oil from Venezuela, Venezuela is ready for American investments, just like with Chevron, whenever and wherever they want."

Verbal Exchange at the Security Council

Caracas had called for a Security Council meeting to discuss the escalating crisis between the United States and Venezuela, which did not result in any official decision, but rather witnessed a verbal exchange between representatives of China, Russia, and Venezuela on one side, and the representative of the United States on the other.

The Security Council session came amid rising tensions after the United States, which has been deploying a large military force in the Caribbean since last August, recently announced a maritime blockade around Venezuela against oil tankers it considers subject to sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump accuses the country of using oil, its main resource, to finance "drug-related terrorism, human trafficking, and killings and kidnappings."

In contrast, Caracas denies any involvement in drug trafficking and asserts that Washington seeks to overthrow its president Nicolás Maduro in order to seize its oil reserves.