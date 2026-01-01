باشرت هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد خلال شهر ديسمبر 2025 أعمالها الرقابية والجنائية، حيث نفذت 1440جولة رقابية، وحققت مع 466 مشتبها به من ضمنهم موظفون من وزارات: الداخلية، البلديات والإسكان، التعليم، والصحة، بتهم الرشوة واستغلال النفوذ وتعمل الهيئة على استكمال الإجراءات النظامية تمهيداً لإحالة المتورطين للقضاء.

وأوقفت الهيئة (116) متهماً، منهم من أُطلق سراحه بالكفالة الضامنة، وذلك وفقاً لنظام الإجراءات الجزائية، وذلك لتورطهم في قضايا تتعلق بالرشوة واستغلال النفوذ الوظيفي.

