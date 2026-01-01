باشرت هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد خلال شهر ديسمبر 2025 أعمالها الرقابية والجنائية، حيث نفذت 1440جولة رقابية، وحققت مع 466 مشتبها به من ضمنهم موظفون من وزارات: الداخلية، البلديات والإسكان، التعليم، والصحة، بتهم الرشوة واستغلال النفوذ وتعمل الهيئة على استكمال الإجراءات النظامية تمهيداً لإحالة المتورطين للقضاء.
وأوقفت الهيئة (116) متهماً، منهم من أُطلق سراحه بالكفالة الضامنة، وذلك وفقاً لنظام الإجراءات الجزائية، وذلك لتورطهم في قضايا تتعلق بالرشوة واستغلال النفوذ الوظيفي.
ودعت «نزاهة» الجميع إلى الإبلاغ عن أي شبهات فساد مالي أو إداري عبر قنواتها الرسمية، ومنها الهاتف المجاني (980) أو من خلال موقعها الإلكتروني:
The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Authority commenced its oversight and criminal activities in December 2025, during which it conducted 1,440 oversight rounds and interrogated 466 suspects, including employees from the Ministries of Interior, Municipalities and Housing, Education, and Health, on charges of bribery and abuse of power. The authority is working to complete the legal procedures in preparation for referring the implicated individuals to the judiciary.
The authority detained (116) suspects, some of whom were released on bail, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Law, due to their involvement in cases related to bribery and abuse of official power.
“Nazaha” called on everyone to report any suspicions of financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including the toll-free phone number (980) or via its website: