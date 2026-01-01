The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Authority commenced its oversight and criminal activities in December 2025, during which it conducted 1,440 oversight rounds and interrogated 466 suspects, including employees from the Ministries of Interior, Municipalities and Housing, Education, and Health, on charges of bribery and abuse of power. The authority is working to complete the legal procedures in preparation for referring the implicated individuals to the judiciary.

The authority detained (116) suspects, some of whom were released on bail, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Law, due to their involvement in cases related to bribery and abuse of official power.

“Nazaha” called on everyone to report any suspicions of financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including the toll-free phone number (980) or via its website: