Amid conflicting reports on the death toll, Swiss police confirmed today (Thursday) that several people were killed in an explosion at the Swiss ski resort of "Crans-Montana" during New Year's celebrations.



The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that Swiss police stated the explosion occurred at 01:30 local time (00:30 GMT) in a bar at the resort.



While media outlets suggest the death toll could rise to 40, a source in the Swiss police mentioned that 10 others have died, but the Swiss newspaper "Le Nouvelliste" reported that around 10 people were injured.



Swiss media reported that many of the injured are suffering from severe burns, noting that authorities, with the help of an Italian team, are transporting the injured to various hospitals in Switzerland.

Videos circulating on social media showed a fire raging in a bar where New Year's Eve celebrations were taking place.



The Swiss Radio and Television stated that there is currently no suspicion of criminal activity, and it may be an accidental incident, but the cause of the explosion and the subsequent fire remains unknown.



Meanwhile, "Rhone FM" reported that the handling of fireworks may have been a cause of the incident, clarifying that this remains mere speculation.

الشرطةفي موقع اندلع الحريق في سويسرى (إ ب أ)

It is worth mentioning that "Crans-Montana" is a luxury ski resort located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, approximately two hours from the Swiss capital, Bern.