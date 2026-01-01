وسط تضارب في حصيلة عدد القتلى، أكدت الشرطة السويسرية اليوم (الخميس) مقتل عدد من الأشخاص في انفجار بمنتجع «كرانس مونتانا» السويسري للتزلج، خلال احتفالات العام الجديد.


ونقلت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «بي بي سي» عن الشرطة السويسرية قولها: إن الانفجار وقع في الساعة 01:30 بالتوقيت المحلي (00:30 بتوقيت جرينتش) في حانة بالمنتجع.


وفي حين ترجح وسائل إعلام ارتفاع عدد القتلى إلى 40 شخصاً ذكر مصدر في الشرطة السويسرية، أن 10 آخرين لقوا مصرعهم، لكن صحيفة «لو نوفيلست» السويسرية، قالت إن هناك نحو 10 أشخاص أصيبوا بجروح.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام سويسرية أن العديد من المصابين يعانون من حروق بالغة، موضحة أن السلطات بمساعدة طاقم إيطالي، تقوم بنقل المصابين إلى مستشفيات مختلفة في سويسرا.


وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة على مواقع وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حريقاً مشتعلاً في حانة كانت تقام فيها احتفالات ليلة رأس السنة.


وقالت الإذاعة والتلفزيون السويسرية، لا يُشتبه حالياً في وجود عمل إجرامي، وقد يكون حادثاً عرضياً، لكن لا يزال سبب الانفجار والحريق الذي تلاه مجهولاً.


في حين قالت إذاعة «رون إف إم» السويسرية، إن التعامل مع الألعاب النارية قد يكون سبباً في الحادث، موضحة أن هذا يبقى مجرد تكهنات.

الشرطةفي موقع اندلع الحريق في سويسرى (إ ب أ)

يذكر أن «كرانس مونتانا» هو منتجع فاخر للتزلج في قلب جبال الألب السويسرية، على بعد ساعتين تقريباً من العاصمة السويسرية برن.