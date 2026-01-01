وسط تضارب في حصيلة عدد القتلى، أكدت الشرطة السويسرية اليوم (الخميس) مقتل عدد من الأشخاص في انفجار بمنتجع «كرانس مونتانا» السويسري للتزلج، خلال احتفالات العام الجديد.
ونقلت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «بي بي سي» عن الشرطة السويسرية قولها: إن الانفجار وقع في الساعة 01:30 بالتوقيت المحلي (00:30 بتوقيت جرينتش) في حانة بالمنتجع.
وفي حين ترجح وسائل إعلام ارتفاع عدد القتلى إلى 40 شخصاً ذكر مصدر في الشرطة السويسرية، أن 10 آخرين لقوا مصرعهم، لكن صحيفة «لو نوفيلست» السويسرية، قالت إن هناك نحو 10 أشخاص أصيبوا بجروح.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام سويسرية أن العديد من المصابين يعانون من حروق بالغة، موضحة أن السلطات بمساعدة طاقم إيطالي، تقوم بنقل المصابين إلى مستشفيات مختلفة في سويسرا.
وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة على مواقع وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حريقاً مشتعلاً في حانة كانت تقام فيها احتفالات ليلة رأس السنة.
وقالت الإذاعة والتلفزيون السويسرية، لا يُشتبه حالياً في وجود عمل إجرامي، وقد يكون حادثاً عرضياً، لكن لا يزال سبب الانفجار والحريق الذي تلاه مجهولاً.
في حين قالت إذاعة «رون إف إم» السويسرية، إن التعامل مع الألعاب النارية قد يكون سبباً في الحادث، موضحة أن هذا يبقى مجرد تكهنات.
يذكر أن «كرانس مونتانا» هو منتجع فاخر للتزلج في قلب جبال الألب السويسرية، على بعد ساعتين تقريباً من العاصمة السويسرية برن.
Amid conflicting reports on the death toll, Swiss police confirmed today (Thursday) that several people were killed in an explosion at the Swiss ski resort of "Crans-Montana" during New Year's celebrations.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that Swiss police stated the explosion occurred at 01:30 local time (00:30 GMT) in a bar at the resort.
While media outlets suggest the death toll could rise to 40, a source in the Swiss police mentioned that 10 others have died, but the Swiss newspaper "Le Nouvelliste" reported that around 10 people were injured.
Swiss media reported that many of the injured are suffering from severe burns, noting that authorities, with the help of an Italian team, are transporting the injured to various hospitals in Switzerland.
Videos circulating on social media showed a fire raging in a bar where New Year's Eve celebrations were taking place.
The Swiss Radio and Television stated that there is currently no suspicion of criminal activity, and it may be an accidental incident, but the cause of the explosion and the subsequent fire remains unknown.
Meanwhile, "Rhone FM" reported that the handling of fireworks may have been a cause of the incident, clarifying that this remains mere speculation.
It is worth mentioning that "Crans-Montana" is a luxury ski resort located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, approximately two hours from the Swiss capital, Bern.